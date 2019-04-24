Register
22:39 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A customer selects the pieces of pork, supplied by Shuanghui, which controls China's largest meat-processing company, at a supermarket in Yichang, central China's Hubei province

    China Unlikely to Rely on US Pork Imports to Fight Swine Flu Crisis - Analysts

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60

    After the African swine flu epidemic started to spread in China in August 2018, authorities have discovered 129 cases and killed 1.02 million pigs as part of the efforts to contain the deadly outbreak for hogs, officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said during a press conference on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik)- China is unlikely to rely on pork imports from the United States to help stabilize skyrocketing prices in the domestic market, as Chinese authorities struggled to contain an outbreak of African swine flu in the country, industry experts told Sputnik.

    The country’s pork production fell 5.2 percent from the previous year in the first quarter to 1,463 tonnes, while prices for hogs jumped 36 percent from a year ago to 15.15 yuan (about $2.26) per kilogram in the first week of April, according to Chinese officials at the press conference.

    Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) expect domestic pork prices to break the historic highs from 2016 by the fourth quarter of this year. A research report published by MARA this week predicted China’s pork imports to expand to 1.7 million tonnes in 2019, up almost 50 percent from 1.19 million tonnes in 2018.

    As US-China trade talks are moving closer toward reaching an agreement, US industry analysts suggested that Beijing could be forced to offer concessions to Washington as US pork imports could help bring relief to the nation’s impending pork shortage, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

    Preference for Fresh Pork

    However, Chinese industry analysts argued that Beijing is unlikely to rely on US pork imports to solve the nation’s pork production crisis as the amount of imports only accounts for a fraction of China’s overall pork consumption.

    "Even when pork prices reached record highs in 2016, we didn’t really see pork imports grow rapidly. The annual imports stayed around 1 million tonnes. Based on our estimation, China’s pork consumption in 2018 reached 54.20 million tonnes, which accounted for about 49 percent of global pork consumption. From this perspective, pork imports contributed to less than 2 percent of China’s domestic pork consumption. That’s why pork imports would have very limited impact on overall market in China," Wang Yanan, a pork industry analyst at Shandong-based consulting firm SCI99, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Lighthizer, Mnuchin to Hold Trade Talks Next Week in Beijing — Report

    The analyst explained that pork imports are unlikely to help fill in the void of reduced domestic pork production in China, because Chinese consumers prefer fresh pork while imports can only bring frozen pork.

    "Only frozen pork can be imported into China. But Chinese consumers mostly love to buy fresh pork, which accounts for about 80 percent of overall pork consumption in China. That’s why imported pork is very unlikely to have a direct impact on the domestic market," she said.

    Pork Production Crisis

    Nevertheless, China’s pork production took a big hit from the African swine flu outbreak earlier this year, Wang admitted.

    "Pork production in some hard hit provinces in North China has fallen 30-45 percent compared from the beginning of this year. When the prices started to rise, a couple of producers tried to boost production capacity. But the death rate among the baby pigs was almost 100 percent once they contract this deadly virus. That’s why the breeders couldn’t boost production even if they wanted to," she said.

    As the African swine flu does not affect humans, workers on the pig farms could even bring the virus to the pigs if they got in contact with infected pork, which makes the virus much more difficult to control, the analyst added.

    According to available market data, average pork price in China stood at about 20 yuan per kilogram in April and the record high in 2016 was 31 yuan per kilogram.

    However, if pork becomes too expensive in China, domestic consumers could opt to eat poultry, which can be a more affordable alternative, Feng Yonghui, chief analyst at pork industry consultancy Soozhu, pointed out.

    "When pork becomes more expensive, it’ll be naturally replaced by some competitive products in the market, such as poultry. If pork costs 20 yuan per kilogram and poultry costs 10 yuan per kilogram, more people will choose to eat poultry. But obviously, this only applies to those price-sensitive consumers. For those who just want to eat dumplings made of pork, they will have to accept the higher pork prices," Feng told Sputnik.

    Potential for Growth

    After US-China trade tensions escalated in July 2018, Beijing retaliated by slapping 25 percent additional tariffs on US goods including pork. The tariffs hike led to Chinese importers choosing pork from Germany and Spain, over US produced pork, according to Feng.

    "At its peak in 2016, China imported about 400,000 tonnes of pork from the United States. But after the tariffs last year, the United States fell behind Germany and Spain to become China’s the third largest source of pork imports. If the tariffs can be removed after a trade deal is reached, pork imports from the United States would have a lot of room for growth," he said.

    READ MORE: Scholar: Chinese Companies Will Switch to Europe Instead of US Amid Trade War

    But Feng stressed that the US pork producers have to face another hurdle when trying to export their products to China, because Chinese authorities have banned the use of ractopamine, a feed additive.

    "US pork producers continue to use feed additives such as ractopamine, which has been banned by Chinese authorities. They need to get their products certified to prove they’re ractopamine-free, before they can export the pork to China," he said.

    The analyst added that the United States is well positioned to boost its pork exports to the Chinese market, thanks to its massive production capacity, which makes it the world’s second largest pork producer behind China.

    *Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the analysts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    trade dispute, pork, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse