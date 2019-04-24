Register
13:25 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels March 4, 2015

    Merkel Has Done Too Much Damage to EU Cohesion to Replace Juncker – Analyst

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The popularity of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party has decreased by 30 percent, according to a poll conducted by the German publication n-tv.

     

    Sputnik interviewed Christian Schweiger, a visiting professor and chair in comparative European governance systems at the Chemnitz University of Technology about Merkel's future prospects amid waning support for her party.

    Sputnik: The popularity rating of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) has plummeted to below 30 percent. In your opinion, how does this reflect current public sentiment regarding the political situation in Germany overall?

    Christian Schweiger: This is predominantly the result of a substantial swing of young voters (18-24) from the the CDU/CSU towards the Green Party. We already witnessed this trend in last year's regional elections in Bavaria and Hesse, and it has been strengthened further by the unequivocal support of the Greens for the Friday climate protest, which were partially criticised by CDU/CSU representatives, most of all by the new CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer. Another factor in the slump of the CDU's poll ratings is Merkel's recent passivity in addressing key public concerns such as sharply rising rents for private tenants, a lack of teachers and doctors, and again, environmental concerns.

    Even on the future of the EU, Merkel has continued to be relatively passive during her fourth term, which many consider as dishonest, as she had asked for another mandate to ensure the future stability of the EU. In addition, Kramp-Karrenbauer has alienated more liberal CDU supporters with the comments she made during the "third" gender debate and on same sex marriages. The slight increase in support for grand coalition partner SPD shows that the SPD has started to move into the policy void left by Merkel by offering its own policy proposals.

    Angela Merkel
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU Party Slumps in Poll

    Sputnik: The slump comes after Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was elected CDU chief in December, as before then, the party had an approval rating of 36 per cent. What can you say about AKK and what are the chances that she can become the next chancellor?

    Christian Schweiger: AKK started as CDU leader with a big boost in her personal ratings last year, and many expected her to move into the position of chancellor sooner or later. In recent weeks, her personal poll ratings have slumped as a result of her rather reactionary attitude towards same- sex marriages and gender issues. Moreover, it is obvious that AKK is at odds with Merkel on these issues, most of all on migration. On the one hand, this could help her to gain support amongst the traditional wing of the party, but it has become obvious that the SPD is not willing to support a switch from Merkel to AKK. If she will be able to gain enough public support at the next general election in  Germany to form a coalition with the Greens and FDP remains to be seen. For now, Merkel is relatively safe in her seat as the CDU is unlikely to risk the break-up of the grand coalition with the SPD and an early election by deposing Merkel.

    Sputnik: Earlier Jean-Claude Juncker said that Angela Merkel is "highly qualified" for a top European Union job. This comments fueled speculation that Angela Merkel may enter EU politics after her time as Chancellor is up. How likely is that?

    Christian Schweiger: In my view, Juncker's comments illustrate how remote he is from the political reality in the EU. His praise for Merkel is not uniformly shared in the EU, particularly as Merkel has failed to use the opportunity of Macron's proposals to develop a coherent future agenda for the EU after Brexit. I do not know if Merkel herself is interested in taking up an EU-level position after her current period in office as chancellor ends. She would certainly gain some support but given her lack of engagement on leading the EU towards a clear vision, I do not think that Merkel would be a good choice e.g. as Council president. She has done too much damage towards the internal cohesion of the EU with her rigid attitude during the eurozone and migration crisis. Particularly the countries in Central-Eastern Europe are therefore unlikely to support her, and she would ultimately be a gift to the anti-European populists son the far right and far left. Who they would argue that Merkel is once again calling the shots, if she moved into a senior senior-level position within the EU.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse