Register
22:00 GMT +323 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May (File photo).

    Potential Tory Revolt Stems From May's Inability to Deliver Brexit - MP

    CC BY 2.0 / EU2017EE Estonian Presidency
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON, (Sputnik) - A potential “grassroots” revolt against the leadership of UK Prime Minister Theresa May from within her Conservative Party is largely due to her own inability to secure an effective exit from the European Union, Diane James, the European Parliament member for the Brexit Party, told Sputnik.

    "How much more can we use the metaphor 'writing on the wall' before she [May] realizes her position is simply untenable? She is absolutely 100 percent to blame for the fact that Brexit has not happened and also she's reneged on all of her pledges and promises, so the Conservative party is going to take a hammering in terms of loss of support in the European elections," James said.

    Speaking about the upcoming local elections in the United Kingdom, scheduled for May 2, the lawmaker stressed that all of the forecasts pointed at "an abysmal performance" by the Conservative party, and "the blame for that lies firmly at her [May's] door."

    "She has fundamentally let down voters, activists and such within her own party to such an extent that realistically she just cannot carry on. The Conservative party membership and various associations have just recognised that enough is enough. They can't keep on doing what they're supposed to be doing if they have a leader that, quite frankly, no one wants to see carry on in the role of prime minister," James underlined.

    UK media reported earlier on Tuesday that the Conservative backbenchers in the UK parliament would issue an ultimatum to May, saying that she should either name the date of her departure until June 12 or face the prospect of being unseated.

    A computer screen shows news about the Brexit as the curve of the German stock index DAX is seen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    UK's Main Financial Regulator Says Rules Will Change After Brexit

    READ MORE: Cross-Party Brexit Talks To Resume As Efforts To Topple PM May Persist

    A survey of Conservative Party members for ConservativeHome website, published on April 21, found that 62 percent intended to vote for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party if the elections to the European Parliament took place in the United Kingdom in May as expected. Only 23 percent were planning to vote for their own party.

    May's leadership has been called into question after the prime minister’s repeated failed attempts to push the Brexit deal through parliament. May has already announced that she would not lead the party in the 2022 general election.

    READ MORE: Theresa May to Scrap Cabinet Reshuffle Plans Over Brexit Delay — Reports

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    revolt, Brexit, UK Conservative Party, Theresa May
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse