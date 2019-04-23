Register
18:57 GMT +323 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)

    No More Sanctions Waivers for Iranian Oil: US Policy Against Iran Illegal - Prof

    © AFP 2019 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    The United States announced on Monday that there will be no more exemptions from sanctions for countries buying Iranian oil. The White House issued a statement saying: “This decision is intended to bring Iran’s oil exports to zero, denying the regime its principal source of revenue.”

    Sputnik discussed what this means for Iran with Professor Foad Izadi from Tehran University.

    Sputnik: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that US is ending sanction waivers for countries like Turkey and other global powers which currently allow them to purchase Iranian oil, how is it going to affect Iran as an oil producer?

    Foad Izadi: You know Iran was producing about 2.5 million barrels of oil every day before the US got out of the nuclear agreement, and because of the US pressure, this production is about 1 million now about 1.5 million less than what we had last year, before the US got out of the nuclear agreement. Obviously US sanctions on Iran are hurting Iran's oil exports, what the US government announced today was that it was stopping the waivers that it was giving to some of Iran's oil buyers and they already have some of these countries objecting, the Chinese government, the Turkish government, that have been buying oil from Iran, have been opposing this US policy because it is illegal. The US is dictating to sovereign, independent countries what to do with their international trade.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Pledges to Stabilise Market as US Ends Iran Oil Waivers — Minister

    The US Congress wants to pass laws that foreign non-US companies have to follow, and this is violating the sovereignty of these countries. Because of the nuclear agreement, the UN sanctions were lifted, so the sanctions that exist are US sanctions. The US is welcome to pressure American companies not to trade with Iran but the US has no right to pressure countries and companies that are not American to not work with Iran, because that's a violation of international law, and that's why some of the countries that are buying Iranian oil are objecting. I doubt what the US announced today (Monday) will actually work. The aim is to make Iran oil exports zero and I doubt that they're actually going to be able to do that.

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    'We Are Going to Zero': US Will No Longer Provide Sanctions Waivers for States Importing Iran Oil
    Sputnik: You mentioned that oil production in Iran had fallen from 2.5 million to 1 million; do you think this new US policy will also affect the production of Iranian oil and it will drop?

    Foad Izadi: What we are hearing from the buyers is that they're not going to follow the US government in its failed policies towards Iran. They don't see any reason why they shouldn't be trading with Iran. Based on what we're hearing from these governments, the US is not going to be effective in achieving this goal.

    Sputnik: The Trump administration, just less than two weeks ago, proclaimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organisation, now these oil sanctions, do you think this is just a new wave of the Trump administration's dealings with Iran?

    Foad Izadi: Yes, they call it a "maximum pressure campaign", so they are using all available tools to pressure Iranian government, and they have not been successful so far. They wanted Iran to surrender to US demands, they wanted to overthrow the Iranian government, they have not been able to do that, they wanted to get major concessions from Iran if the Iranian government was not overthrown and they have not been able to get any concessions from the Iranian government. The US policies have failed so far, so they're just following the failed policies and creating more difficulties.

    Sputnik: Do you expect other steps by the Trump administration, more sanctions, etc.?

    Foad Izadi: They will continue this type of sanction activities as long as they're in power, because their aim is to overthrow the Iranian government or to get major concessions from it and they're not going to be able to do that, I think.

    READ MORE: Iran's Parliament Designates US Military as Terrorists, Adopts Counter-Sanctions

    Sputnik: How will these new sanctions and keeping pressure on Iran influence Iranian society inside the country? Is it a good time for conservatives in Iran who are saying we shouldn't have had a dialogue in the first place or is it maybe for those who are saying no we still need to keep up a dialogue with the United States?

    Foad Izadi: No one in Iran has a problem with dialogue, the problem that people have is that this dialogue has not been resulting in anything positive, and it took many years to reach the nuclear agreement, and the US just got out without any proper reason. So the Rouhani administration is under pressure from public opinion and from other politicians to deliver some of the promises that they made after the nuclear agreement, and obviously they're not able to fulfil those promises because of the United States government. So they're under pressure but at the same time a lot of Iranians understand that the reason why the Rouhani administration are not able to deliver, because of the United States and because of Trump, not because of Rouhani. They're not blaming him as much as they're blaming Mr. Trump.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Slaps Britain-Based Bank With $1.1bn Fine Over Alleged Iran Sanctions Breach
    Iran Envoy Threatens Action on the Ground to Any US Move Against IRGC in Gulf
    US Officially Designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorist Group
    Iran Ratifies Bill Designating US CENTCOM as Terrorist Group - Reports
    Tags:
    oil, sanctions, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse