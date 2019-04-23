Register
09:35 GMT +323 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man wearing a mask of Britain's Conservative Party MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is pictured next to anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain April 1, 2019

    Brexit: 75% of Theresa May's Party want Her to Go - Economist

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    121

    Rodney Atkinson, founder of the website freenations.net, one of Britain's most successful political economists and a former adviser to UK cabinet ministers, has commented on reports that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a no-confidence vote over her “spectacular failure to deliver” Brexit.

    The BBC reported on Monday that Conservative grassroots campaigners have called for an extraordinary general meeting to discuss Prime Minister's handling of Brexit.

    Sputnik: According to reports, a Cabinet reshuffle is now impossible. In your view, who could the PM have sacked and replaced? 

    Rodney Atkinson: Given her own views about remaining in the European Union (but pretending she is leaving), it is likely that her re-shuffle would sack Leaver members of the government and promote Remainers. She would promote those former Leavers who will now accept her withdrawal agreement, which is a Remain surrender document.

    READ MORE: May's Plan is Biggest Betrayal by Any UK PM in History — Ex-Advisor to Ministers

    Sputnik: With the reshuffle now out of the picture, how likely is it that Theresa May can gather support for a Brexit deal within her party?

    Rodney Atkinson: Very little support for her “deal”. Because it is really a no deal and binds us at great financial and political cost to the EU, which the British people clearly said they wanted to leave. Despite the weakness of many Leave supporters who think we can accept the May deal, sign a treaty based on it and then negotiate away its terms, more and more MPs know that this is impossible. History, the politics of the EU and international treaty law mean the UK would be trapped and powerless.

    Sputnik: The head of the governing committee of the Conservative Party of Great Britain, Graham Brady, said that the prime minister should resign by the end of June. How likely is it that the PM will leave her post? 

    Rodney Atkinson: She will not leave voluntarily. She thinks she has parked Britain in the EU forever and she thinks she has fooled us by calling it Leave. She pretends she is a Conservative. None of these things are true and 75% of her party want her to go. They will have to force her to go by voting her out.

    Sputnik: There has also been talk about changing party rules to revoke May's immunity after she survived a vote of no confidence. Can these laws be applied under the current circumstances? 

    Rodney Atkinson: The Conservative 1922 Committee is in charge of the rules and they can change them so she can be voted out. For the sake of their party they must do that. 70% of her MPs want her to go. The Conservative Party will be wiped out in the European Parliament elections if they take place and suffer big losses in the local elections in May.

    Sputnik: Recent polls have indicated a decline in the Conservative Party's popularity. In your opinion,  how can calls for Theresa May's resignation from within the party further impact the party's image? 

    Protesters rally against delay of the Brexit process in London, the United Kingdom on 29 March, 2019
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    #BREXIT: 'Theresa May's Deal is Rotten to the Core' - Political Economist
    Rodney Atkinson: Her resignation can only give the party a chance. She was never a Conservative. She was a professional politician whose whole Cabinet career has been a political disaster. Her time as Prime Minister has overturned historical procedures in parliament and normal cabinet collective responsibility. She has repeatedly lied to her MPs, her ministers and the country and she effectively abolished the Department for Exiting the European Union. She conspired with Angela Merkel and her civil servants to deceive her country and her party.

    The name Conservative is now so toxic that there is a chance that no party in that name could win any election unless there is a complete internal party revolution. The party has benefited because the far left Labour Party is so extreme, but Mrs. May has lowered her party so far that both major parties now reflect the people’s rejection of the whole political class.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water Beauties: Highlights of FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Kazan
    Water Beauties: Highlights of FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Kazan
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse