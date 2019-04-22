Register
22 April 2019
    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, in this July 25, 2005 file photo

    End of US Sanction’s Waiver on Iranian Oil to Push Prices Up for India - Analyst

    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/Files
    Opinion
    A reprieve was given by the Trump administration to some countries like India and China among others allowing them to import oil from Iran. While speaking to Sputnik on the impact of waivers of sanctions, one analyst said that it would be business as usual for India except that oil imports would now be at a higher price.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian energy experts believe oil imports sans Iranian oil would drive up oil purchase costs for India. The US Trump administration has announced an end to the waiver of sanctions that was accorded to some countries including India to enable them to meet their energy needs through Iranian oil imports.

    Sputnik talked with Amit Bhandari from Indian Council of Global Relations (Gateway House) on various issues pertaining to sanctions against Iranian oil import and the scenarios that this is likely to throw up.

    Sputnik: How will the removal of the US waiver on Iran Oil Import is likely to pan out?

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    'We Are Going to Zero': US Will No Longer Provide Sanctions Waivers for States Importing Iran Oil
    Amit Bhandari: The first thing that will happen is the shooting up of oil prices. Should Iranian oil exports go to zero as US has desired, oil as a commodity is going to get more expensive. Remember with Iran going out, a large oil supplier would be leaving the market.  We are already seeing a jump in crude prices today.

    Sputnik: What would be India's immediate alternatives?

    Amit Bhandari: Oil is fungible commodity. India has other options to buy oil. India imports about 4 million barrels of oil per day and less than 10% of this comes from Iran. It is not that we are going to pay a higher price for just this 10%. Instead, the crude price increase will apply on our total oil imports.

    Sputnik: Is such a sanctions regime sustainable keeping in view that large buyers are economic powerhouses themselves?

    Amit Bhandari: Most of the large economies have large US operations also. It's not that oil is bought by governments, the ones buying oil are corporations. These corporations have sizeable exposure in US also. They need funding. They need reserves and have to have forex as working capital to meet their business needs. Each of these oil buying companies have to work out for themselves whether they can afford to be caught on the wrong side of US sanctions. I do not think there are corporations that would like to be caught in the sanctions cross-fire.

    This May. 3, 2009 file photo shows an oil facility in Jubeil, about 600 km from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar, File
    Saudi Arabia Pledges to Stabilise Market as US Ends Iran Oil Waivers - Minister
    Sputnik: Is the global community, especially the large economies, viewing this as US hegemony?

    Amit Bhandari: The US has categorically decided to levy economic sanctions Iran. Each country has to weigh its own options. Large economies, in my opinion, cannot afford to overlook the largest global economy which is the US as of now.

    Sputnik:  Will this give a push for de-dollarization?

    Amit Bhandari: Well, I am not entirely convinced. The world's economy is too interlinked for the US sanctions against Iran to push the world economy towards de-dollarization. Look, what are the other options available. Let's take Euro. It is a very creditworthy currency. But let's not forget, it has substantial footprint in the US markets as well. On the other hand, Chinese currency has trust issues vis-a-vis many countries. As of now the dollar will survive.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    oil imports, price hike, sanctions, India, Iran, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
