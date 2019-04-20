Register
21:46 GMT +320 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S., and a Cuban national flag, hang from a balcony to mark the restored full diplomatic relations between Cuba and the Unites States, in Old Havana, Monday, July 20, 2015

    'US Using Cuba Case to Push Further Their Interest More Globally' - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 23

    The European Union has condemned the United States since Donald Trump signed legislation that would boost sanctions against European countries doing business in Cuba.

    The White House announced on Wednesday it would allow US citizens to sue foreign firms that do business deals involving property seized during the 1959 Cuban Revolution. The new rule, which will likely open EU businesses up to lawsuits from America, comes amid a backdrop of US-EU trade tensions and a hardening policy in Washington against the Caribbean state.

    READ MORE: EU to Respond if US Imposes Sanctions on Investments in Cuba — French Minister

    Radio Sputnik has discussed the new rule imposed by the US with regard to US-EU trade tensions and the Venezuelan situation with Nicola Borri, an economics and finance professor at Rome's LUISS Guido Carli University, Italy.

    Sputnik: The EU has called the move an exterritorial use of sanctions which hits European businesses, and is going to fight the measures in court. How can Europe protect its businesses now and in future?

    Nicola Borri: I think that the recent EU-Canada-US-Cuba dispute must be framed in the recent trade fight between Trump on one side, China on the other side and Europe that is stuck in the middle. So all what is happening now is to be evaluated in terms of this bigger picture. In my opinion, the US authorities are using the Cuba case to push further in the direction of their interest more globally.

    More specifically, the EU is fighting this new law by the United States according to which former Cuban people who have emigrated from Cuba could bring to court companies that in the meantime invested in Cuba. And a lot of European Companies have done so.

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech during his visit to Santiago, Chile April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
    © AP Photo / Rodrigo Garrido
    EU, Canada Blast US Move to Permit Lawsuits Against Foreign Firms in Cuba
    Sputnik: How high are the stakes in this conflict for the EU which has invested a lot in Cuba since Obama's U-turn?

    Nicola Borri:  Just to give you a number, the EU is currently Cuba's second most important trading partner accounting approximately for 20 percent of total Cuban trade. So definitely there is an important relation currently between Europe and Cuba and the interests at stake are very high.

    Sputnik: The EU warned that enforcement of the law would lead to reprisals in Europe. What legal efforts can be taken? What are the ways to bypass the sanctions, if there are any?

    Nicola Borri:  It is difficult to bypass sanctions and we know that because very recently European banks have received large fines from the US authorities, etc. because they were bypassing sanctions. In particular, UniCredit, an Italian bank was recently sanctioned for bypassing sanctions with Iran. So I think that bypassing the sanctions is not the way to go. The EU and Canada will have to go through the legal path and it is not going to be easy.

    READ MORE: EU Threatens WTO Action as Trump Plans to Tighten Cuba Sanctions

    Sputnik: The European Union and Canada say they are ready to defend their companies' interests in Cuba before the World Trade Organisation. What's your forecast for this dispute?

    Nicola Borri:  What can the EU do and as well as Canada? Surely, they can go to WTO. So that is I think the first step that they will take. However, I think that it will be difficult for the EU and Canada to completely solve this issue within the WTO because the opponent is not a small country, but is the United States. And we noted in WTO [that] large countries have a larger voice. For this reason, I think that all these are pieces of a larger bargain that is at the table. And in a sense, I think that only when the biggest trade dispute will be solved that also this smaller dispute will be solved as well.

    Children's shadows are cast on a Cuban national flag as they take part in a caravan tribute marking the 56th anniversary of the original street party that greeted a triumphant Castro and his rebel army, in Regla, Cuba, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015
    © AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
    EU ‘Strongly Condemns’ New US Policy on Cuba - Ambassador
    Sputnik: The announcement comes as the Trump administration has infuriated European allies over its withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, there are also trade disputes brewing between Washington and Brussels. What are your thoughts on the perspective of the trade conflict?

    Nicola Borri:  This also makes us think about the recent dispute about Iran. So that is a deal that has hit particularly Italy which has invested quite a bit in Iran both in the energy sector, in the railway sector, and in the construction sector. So all these disputes are having a negative economic impact on European countries and that's why Europe is trying to push hard against this.

    Sputnik: Europe has backed the United States in putting pressure on Venezuela's Maduro, but opening a trade dispute and hitting Cuba's economy could lead to losing support from key allies. What can be the long-term effect of the US measure?

    Nicola Borri: In terms of the last question. So, the Venezuela question, of course, it is very complicated and I think that Cuba is not going to have a large impact on the Venezuela situation. The Venezuela situation I think is more complicated. And I think that it will require a lot of attention from international authorities because there is currently a crisis because the population doesn't have food and supplies.

    There is conflict within Venezuela between two supposed leaders. And we know that Venezuela is a country with one of the largest proven reserves of oil. So I think that the outcome of the Venezuela situation will depend on what the United States together with Europe will think is the best. But I don't see that immediately relating to the Cuba situation.

    The views and opinions expressed by thespeaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Cuba's Big Problem is Inability to Reform its Economic Model - Prof
    Pompeo Warns Cuba Against Supporting Maduro, Vows 'Conversation' With Russia
    Havana Slams US Threat to Take Action Against Cuba Over Venezuela as 'Blackmail'
    Tags:
    sanctions, business, interest, Donald Trump, Cuba, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse