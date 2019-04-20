Register
08:03 GMT +320 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A North Korean soldier stands in front of the country's Unha-3 rocket, slated for liftoff between April 12-16, at a launching site in Tongchang-ri, North Korea on Sunday April 8, 2012.

    ‘Tactical Guided Denuclearisation’: Why is N Korea Demonstrating New Weapons?

    © AP Photo/ David Guttenfelder
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Reports about the presence of the North Korean leader at the testing of a new type of tactical guided weapon may appear to be an open demonstration by Pyongyang of its displeasure at the lack of progress in nuclear talks with the US.

    By visiting military facilities, Kim Jong-un has over and over again seemed to signal to Washington that he is not going to abandon the “nuclear shield” — or so it would seem.

    First one needs to understand what kind of weapon it is. After all, the "advanced tactical weapon" tests at the DPRK Academy of Defence Science were reported back in November last year — that's when Kim Jong-un personally became acquainted with the latest developments. However, at that time it was not characterised as "guided", so it is difficult to say whether it is a development of the same weapon.

    READ MORE: North Korea Demands Pompeo's Removal From Nuclear Talks With US

    Nevertheless, the new tactical guided weapon is described as having "a powerful warhead and a special system for flight control, tested during trial operations through various methods of firing at different targets", so this is hardly just a 300 mm multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS). Most likely, we are talking about new cruise missiles, said Kim Dong-yup, a professor at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies (IFES) based at Kyungnam University in Seoul.

    "The above description suggests that the developed tactical guided weapon has the ability to fire at ground, surface, and air targets and, accordingly, can be launched from the ground, water, and air. Therefore, it is likely that this is not just a ‘surface-to-surface', ‘air-to-air' or ‘ship-to-surface' cruise missile, but a short-range missile that may have modifications of ‘surface-to-air', ‘air-to-ship', ‘anti-ship', etc. The line about ‘a special system for flight control and a powerful warhead' speaks of different flight paths of different types of missiles, depending on the location of the launch pad and the target, as well as the corresponding differences in the mass of the missile head", said the military expert, who previously worked in the South Korean Army.

    In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File
    North Korea Vows to Continue Military Buildup to Repel Possible Invasion
    Cruise missiles have a short range of fire and limitations on the mass of the warhead, but very high accuracy due to guided targeting. The best-known analogue in this respect is the American Tomahawk missiles, which have modifications for air, ground, surface, and underwater deployment. South Korea also has similar missiles, called the "Hyunmoo-3", at its disposal.

    "It is also important to note that if the ‘new type tactical guided weapons' which North Korea announced today is a cruise missile, then this has nothing to do with sanctions, because the current UN sanctions are aimed at ballistic missiles. Previously, South Korea also, in accordance with agreements with the United States in the missile sphere, cannot have ballistic missiles with a range of more than 180 km. Therefore, since the 1990s, in absolute secrecy, it began to develop cruise missiles with the help of Russian technical experts, which ultimately led to the development of ‘Hyunmoo-3' in our country", the professor said.

    READ MORE: US Sends Missile-Spotting Plane to Japan as North Korea Restores Launch Station

    When asked why Pyongyang openly reported these weapons tests right now, most commentators, in his opinion, would answer that this is an attempt to show resilience to sanctions and willingness to follow their own path and put pressure on the United States. But that, of course, is only part of the story.

    "Of course, there also exists this kind of motive, but in my opinion it is also an important internal signal for residents and the army. As yesterday's visit to the air force and air defence units, this is a demonstration of confidence in defence capability. On the contrary, this may indicate readiness for denuclearisation and a desire to acquire the deterrence forces necessary for minimal self-defence by selectively strengthening conventional weapons in a situation when there are no nuclear weapons. This is the specific North Korean defence reform and innovation in the field of defence. I'm not sure what's more here — my stance or analysis; but North Korea, in my opinion, is acting very carefully", the expert concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the expert do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Asked Kim to Transfer North Korea's Nukes, Fuel to US at Summit - Report
    S Korea's President Ratings Fall After Failed US-North Korean Summit - Poll
    North Korea Refuses to Hold WHO Regional Session Due to Sanctions - Reports
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, denuclearization, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse