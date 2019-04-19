Register
21:22 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington

    Dems' Plan Against Trump is to Sow Doubt About Mueller Probe Thoroughness - Prof

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US Democrats are likely to step up their efforts to discredit President Donald Trump following the failure of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller to document any collusion between him and Russia, according to former adviser to Senate Republican leaders Jim Jatras.

    US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, in a report released on Thursday said there was no evidence of any collusion between Russia and Trump or his campaign during the 2016 US presidential campaign.

    Sputnik has discussed the situation amid the Mueller Report release with Nicolai Petro, Silvia-Chandley Professor of Peace Studies and Nonviolence and Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island.

    Sputnik: Democrats keep pressing Trump even after the long-awaited Mueller Report is released. They also resorted to accusing Attorney General Barr of editing the report in Trump's favour due to his alleged political views. Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in a joint statement said the report painted a "disturbing picture of a president who has been weaving a web of deceit, lies, and improper behaviour". Congressmen want Robert Mueller to publicly testify before Congress. What are the hopes? What can be the new Democrat game plan?

    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton pause during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Mueller Report Backfired on Dems, Sent Ominous Signal to the Clintons – Analyst
    Nicolai Petro: The Democratic leadership in Congress never had any intention of giving up a cudgel with which to bash the president and thereby stoke their base in preparation for the 2020 presidential elections. Now that the Mueller investigation is concluded, and no charges will be filed against president Trump, the Democrat's game plan is to sow doubt about the thoroughness of the investigation. In the House of Representatives, which they control, they can do this indefinitely by holding hearings and then publicizing the predictable results.

    READ MORE: Trump Slams "Fabricated" Statements in Mueller Report

    They believe this is a winning strategy for recapturing political control of both houses of Congress and the executive branch, even if it further divides the nation, and makes it ungovernable.

    Sputnik: Mueller's report found no criminal conspiracy between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, but Democrats insist that they want to obtain the full, unredacted document. What do they want to find?

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, about the FY'20 budget
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US to Raise Issue of Election Meddling With Russia Amid Mueller Report Release – Pompeo
    Nicolai Petro: Many in Congress, as well as most members of the elite media it seems, are not looking to find anything new. The case for Trump as a Russian agent was made to their satisfaction more than two years ago (recall "Trump, Putin, and the New Cold War" in The New Yorker magazine).

    Sputnik: Will Congress and the public ever get to see Mueller's full report?

    Nicolai Petro: Selected members of Congress will see the full report. Sharing the classified sections of the report outside of that small group would be a gross and intentional violation of the law. Nevertheless, while the public will not get to see the full report, I'm sure there will be people who consider their patriotic duty to leak to the press those portions of it that serve their interests.

    Sputnik: What is the possibility for President Trump's impeachment after the report's release?

    Nicolai Petro: Although the House of Representatives can, by a simple majority of votes pass a formal allegation, at which point the accuse has been "impeached", there will be no practical consequences to this, since the Republican controlled Senate would then have to conduct a trial of the president. Since there is no chance of this, it is not part of the Democratic leadership's strategy.

    Sputnik: How does the report affect the Democratic party ratings?

    Nicolai Petro: This is the most interesting question, because it is the hardest to predict. Democrats have always believed that Trump stole the election, but they are only 31% of voters. Republicans are 24%. That means that the presidential vote is decided by independents, if they even come to vote.

    READ MORE: Russian Companies' Foreign Contacts 'Taken to Absurd Level' by Mueller — Kremlin

    If the majority of independents perceive further Democratic investigations of the president as pointless and petty, given the findings of the Mueller Report, then it will hurt them come election time.

    Sputnik: What are Trump's chances for the second term now?

    Nicolai Petro: Somewhat better than they were before the report. For most Americans, however, the political spectacle in Washington is far less important than the welfare of their family. That depends on the availability of affordable health care, on whether or not they are unemployed, and on the overall state of the economy.

    Sputnik: Julian Assange faces extradition to the US now. What kind of problems can his extradition cause for President Trump due to the content of the Mueller Report, containing information on WikiLeaks?

    Nicolai Petro: Julian Assange has always denied one of the central pillars of this investigation; i.e., that it was the Russian government that gave stolen DNC emails to WikiLeaks. For national security reasons it is unlikely that his trial, should there be one, will be fully public. Still, to the extent that he is able to present any defence at all in court, it can only undermine this pillar and therefore benefit President Trump.

    Sputnik: Mainstream media has doubled down on Trump's investigation even after the release of Mueller's report. Why, do you think, they are not ready to give up?

    Activists participate in a 'Release the Report' rally in Times Square, April 4, 2019 in New York City
    © AFP 2019 / Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    White House Calls on Americans to ‘Move On’ After Release of Mueller Report
    Nicolai Petro: This is actually one of be most well-researched phenomena in communications studies. Journalists behave like a herd of independent minds because, just like everyone else, they rely on existing cultural stereotypes to describe rapidly changing realities. Leading media researchers, like Murray Edelman, W. Lance Bennett, and John D. Klockner argue that such reliance inevitably produces "category mistakes" in reporting. Such mistakes occur when people continue to think in rhetorical categories that perpetuate the very problem they are trying to resolve.

    READ MORE: 'Why So Salty?': Alyssa Milano Blasts Mueller's Report, Gets Mocked Online

    In the coverage of the Mueller Report we have a textbook example before us-trying to explain the report's findings of innocence, within rhetorical categories that have already defined him as a traitor. It is obviously much easier, as well as more personally satisfying, to dismiss new evidence that challenges the established categories, than it is to change them. 

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Mueller Report Backfired on Dems, Sent Ominous Signal to the Clintons – Analyst
    White House Calls on Americans to ‘Move On’ After Release of Mueller Report
    'Why So Salty?': Alyssa Milano Blasts Mueller's Report, Gets Mocked Online
    Trump Slams "Fabricated" Statements in Mueller Report
    Tags:
    Democrats, report, collusion, US Democratic Party, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse