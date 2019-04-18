Register
06:59 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A US 100-dollar banknote with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes with portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in the picture illustration in Beijing, China

    Scholar: Chinese Companies Will Switch to Europe Instead of US Amid Trade War

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A possible recession in Europe poses more of a threat to China than the emerging trade war with the United States, according to Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz Group, one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

    According to El-Erian, who spoke to The South China Morning Post, the EU is China's largest trading partner. In the event of an economic slowdown, the demand for Chinese exports will fall sharply, undermining growth prospects. 

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Huawei Sales Top $100bn Despite US-Led Trade War, Smear Campaign Against Company
    Statistics for 2017 show that trade turnover between China and the EU amounted to $650 billion; trade turnover between China and the United States for the same period totalled $635 billion. Thus, despite the fact that all attention is now focused on the outcome of trade negotiations between US and China, Europe remains its largest trading partner. Therefore, the state of the EU economy may have an even greater impact on China than its trade relations with the United States.

    Mohamed El-Erian estimates that the probability of a recession in the EU in 2019 or early 2020 is around 50-60%. Factors including Brexit in the UK, the Yellow Vests protests in France and the upcoming elections in Spain undermine stability in the region. In the end, even according to the most optimistic IMF forecasts, this will result in a slowdown of the growth rate of the EU economy this year to 1.3%. The Allianz Group chief economist told the South China Morning Post that he expects growth in the EU to total around 1% or lower. El-Erian told the SCMP that a growth rate of 1% can be compared with the minimum speed of an aircraft: beneath this rate, the EU faces what the economists refer to as ‘stall speed'; i.e. growth can turn into a fall at any time, the expert believes.

    Chinese authorities are taking measures to stimulate their nation's economy, which is slowing down, also due to the fact that the old growth model is becoming obsolete. El-Erian also compared the Chinese economy to an airplane, explaining that when you change the engine in mid-flight, in order not to fall, you need to have a strong tailwind, and by no means a headwind. At the moment, an external shock for China is the trade dispute with the United States. Therefore, the country is being forced to rely on 'old engines' of growth, and this, first of all, is exports. This means that a fall in exports to Europe, which will definitely happen if the EU slips into recession, will slow down China and negate all its efforts to stimulate its own economy, El-Erian said.

    EU and US flags
    © AFP 2019 / GEORGES GOBET
    Trump's Trade War Against Europe Will Become an Unmitigated Disaster
    Xu Jiyuan, the director of the Economic Development Division of the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that the trade war had contributed to the deterioration of the economic situation in Europe. However, the uncertainty in relations with the United States has compelled China to look for a way out in other markets throughout the world. For China, Europe is seen as a first choice for filling in America's niche. This, ultimately, will also support the development of the EU, the expert told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Airbus Row: How 'Tariff Man' Trump and EU May Kick Off New Trade War

    "China and the EU have great opportunities for cooperation in various fields, especially in the context of a trade war between China and the United States. This concerns the import of hi-tech products. Although there is an agreement between China and the United States, there is not much expectation, there is great uncertainty. Therefore, in the future, China will more and more switch to Europe when it comes to hi-tech cooperation. We are talking about international cooperation in the field of high-technology and the import of products and aircraft. Cooperation in this area with the EU will expand. In addition, the middle class is continuing to grow in China following the improvement of the quality of life; a diversification of consumer preferences and the import of goods from the EU will increase. In addition to the import of technological goods and consumer goods from the EU, the investment activity of Chinese companies will also increase. After all, in relation to their investments in the US, there are restrictions for market access; for example, Huawei is not allowed in. Naturally, companies will switch to Europe. There will be many opportunities."

    Meat
    CC0
    Trade War: 1 Million Lbs of Smuggled Chinese Meat Seized in NJ Amid Swine Plague
    The downturn in the eurozone can be attributed to cyclical factors. However, the uncertainty created by the trade conflict between China and the United States has led to the disruption of established supply chains, which, in turn, increases pressure on the European economy, Xu Jiyuan explained.

    "I want to add that recession in Europe is also connected to the trade war between China and the United States. If you look at the first quarter, China's active balance-of-payments surplus has grown. This growth comes at the expense of Europe. Why are Chinese exports growing fast while imports are declining? Because there is concern about the uncertainty of a trade war. Many goods that China imports are intermediate, they are exported after certain processing. If Chinese exports decline, imports of such intermediate goods will decrease. And this will affect other trade partners of China. In the first quarter, for example, exports from the EU to China fell significantly. Of course, the EU and China are also interdependent."

    READ MORE: Trump on Trade War With China: US Is ‘Going to Win Either Way'

    For China, it is now very important to continue structural reforms, such as resuming its deleveraging programme to reduce debt and risky lending, El-Erian told the SCMP. A number of experts, including El-Erian, believe that reliance on short-term monetary stimulus should be reduced. In this case, the Chinese economy is at risk of a 'hard landing'; however, in the long run, a full recovery is still better than half measures.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Quickly Replaced US Soybean Imports Halted by Trade War
    Jaguar Land Rover Slashing 1000s of Jobs to Save Profits amid US-China Trade War
    Journalist: It’s Not Fair to Canadians to Be Part of US-China Trade War
    'No Side Wins in Trade War' – Economic Researchers on US-China Trade Relations
    Tags:
    trade war, economy, European Union, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse