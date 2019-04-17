Prof on US-China Trade War: Trump's 'Mafia Diplomacy' Will Fail in Geopolitics

Sputnik: "If you don't limit the Chinese penetration into Israel, security cooperation with the US will be harmed," Trump said. What's your take on this statement? How could it possibly influence cooperation between China and Israel?

By now, I think everyone has seen Trump's tactics, arm twisting and mafia diplomacy, and to really want to understand this man's psyche you have to live in New York for a couple of years to understand this type of real estate hustlers, backstreet hustlers […]. He's using the same business tactics in geopolitics, and of course, this is not going to fly. The Israelis always have their own national interests at heart no matter how much we've tried to fight other wars through the lack of American soldiers. I think after the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital followed by the recognition of the Golan Heights as being part of Israel, and basically, the victory that President Trump's provided to Mr Netanyahu, instead of all his financial improprieties and indicating or what have you, there's a price attached to it. I don't think Israelis, no matter how close they are to the West, especially France and the United States, are going to fight that, what's happening, what's going to be fearful that it's manifesting itself, it is that the concentration of power is going to be in the East, and by the East I'm referring to Russia and China.

This trend is unavoidable, you cannot fight against it. And yes, it is true that the US Navy's Sixth Fleet has been in the Port of Haifa for many decades now, but that's just a military arrangement; I think Israel is going to try to play both sides of the fence, that's what they usually do — if you studied our history — before they even formulated into a country in 1947-1948. And I think these arm twisting tactics that Mr Trump and the neocons have been practising literally since 2003 since President Bush actually went on air at the Joint State of the Union in front of the Congress and said: "either you are with us, or you are against us."

This mentality is over because we have lost in Iraq, we have lost in Afghanistan, we are going to actually negotiate with these savages, the Taliban, we have lost in Syria and in spite of all the people that our weapons have murdered in Yemen we are going to lose in Yemen as well. Telling countries, dictating to countries, even a Jewish country like Israel, telling them what to do or there're going to be consequences, which is what Mr Trump is pointing out to. Telling Turkey "you cannot buy S-400 missiles from Russia," or telling India they cannot do the same, even if this is going to be a joke in the history books, these are all signs of a decaying empire, and I hate to say this about my own country.

These are all signs of a decaying empire who is resorting to these types of tactics. I think of Socrates who said over 2,500 years ago that if you lose your power of persuasion and you are solely relying on your muscle power and your power of coercion, you are no longer a power. And I think this is the thing that I think is happening in the United States. And I think the Israelis are going to delay this, they are going to try to create an image of negotiation, they are going to try to make the Chinese happy, they are going to try to make the US happy, but we are talking about a multi-billion-dollar deal and the Chinese are literally everywhere. They are all across the Middle East, they are literally all over Africa; they are buying infrastructure that is engaging these multi-billion-dollar contracts.

And we'll have to wait and see what happens in the case of Israel; it's very interesting that you mention it because of vast amounts of natural gas that has been discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean, that falls in the territorial waters of Lebanon and Israel; and part of the Syrian conflict was obviously to distract the Syrians from getting their share of that natural gas. And Israel has been developing that, and Israel is going to develop the largest exporters of natural gas, primarily [to] the European market, and they are building pipelines that are going to go underneath the Mediterranean, it's going to be a great project. One of these fields is called Leviathan, an interesting name.

So, while the rest of the Middle East is fighting and bickering among themselves, the Israelis are milking it when it comes to natural gas; and if there's going to be any contract with the Chinese regarding this natural gas exports and if the Chinese actually manage to defeat other bids from other countries, the Israelis are going to go with them. So, I think these games that Mr Trump is playing are not going to have customers in the near future.

Sputnik: Do you think Trump's moves, in Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, aim to pressure Israeli to move away from China?

Professor Alexander Azadgan: Absolutely. Of course, it is; but I don't think the Israelis are naïve to think, to put all their eggs in one basket as we say. They are going to hedge their losses, they are of course going to invest and have very lucrative deals with the United States, but they also know that a storm is on its wave. China is going to be a long-term strategic economic adversary for the United States.

It's not because of Mr Trump; Mr Trump is just riding that populist wave, but that populist wave is alive and well in America I can guarantee it, and it's going to continue in the decades to come. And of course when you have an economic adversary in the future, for the time being, our economies are very intertwined with China, but our GDP being 18.57 trillion dollars a year with the Chinese GDP over 11 trillion dollars and catching up you're going to feel the heat from the Chinese. Everybody around the world knows that; even the Saudis who are literally the client state for the United States, the Saudi King and his little despot prince-son MBS came to Russia and they were trying to close armament deals and weapons deals with Russia because even they know that you need to diversify so the Israelis will do the thing, they will diversify with everybody.

Sputnik: Netanyahu reportedly assured Bolton and Pompeo that his security cabinet is about to pass a decision on forming a new government mechanism that will oversee Chinese investments in Israel. How valuable are Chinese investments for Israel's economy and tech industry?

Professor Alexander Azadgan: I think the Chinese wouldn't have invested anywhere if it isn't particularly valuable to them. I think they think long-term, they think very strategic and wherever there is a failure of American political and/or economic leadership, the Chinese will move right in from economic perspective. From a military perspective, it's the Russians that are doing that and this has been manifested in Syria. So, I think the Chinese, major issues with getting some of their highest echelon of corporate leadership arrested in Canada and elsewhere; we are looking at a technological revolution with the 5G and so there's competition, we're looking at the next generation of telecommunication in the world. Probably we have never accessed anything like this in human history unless you believe in the civilization of Atlantis.

The Israelis are huge on technology, they are huge on counter-surveillance, anything technology-related they are big, they are pioneers believe it or not; they have one of the most cyber armies and this 5G transition is a big part of China's investment in Israel and vice versa. For a tiny little country of around 10 million, it's very ambitious and making everybody bid for them really comes to various investments they are going to have. The Chinese are not going to back down, as a matter of fact, this may be used as leverage in the China-US trade war.

Sputnik: Bearing this in mind, how do you think the US-China trade war will develop?

These two countries desperately need each other. The 345 million people, the consumer population in the United States seems to not get enough of the Chinese junk products. This is not going to stay forever; the Chinese are moving into very specialised products and services. This is going to be a problem that we're going to have to deal with whether Mr Trump is in office or we have a Democrat in the office. It's a difficult situation, both countries need each other; the Chinese have invested heavily in our debt, they are one of the backers of the US dollar.

So, it's almost like these two countries are shooting themselves in the foot if they keep accentuating these trade wars. Mr Trump with all his arrogance and hubris about how he thinks, he knows the business the world works, doesn't have a clue about the intricacies of international trade, and we are seeing that. But as I said in my other answer, these are issues that are structural and fundamental, and I think many countries are going to be used as a leverage in the trade war between China and the United States. India comes to mind, the Philippines, also Duterte expressed some […] towards the United States. Iran is one of the bargaining chips.

So, I have to say a lot of these smaller countries are going to be leverage for these two superpowers to work things out. But from my understanding of how things are and the trends, the trend that I see there is a full economic war between the US and China because of the way our capitalists — this is something we don't usually talk about — the American capitalists, the American investor which made China what it is today, but we are going back to economic patriotism, this is what we're sensing, this is the wave that Mr Trump rode on, but it's going to be extremely difficult to implement because the world has never been as small as it is and as globalised as it is.

So, the force of globalisation is going to quite possibly defeat this economic patriotic trend that we're seeing; if not, it's going to be […] for a lot of promises globalisation made have not manifested, especially for middle class and lower classes across the world. So, there's a huge backlash against China; this is really what it's all about, the US is riding that wave, Mr Trump is a spokesman of that, and hopefully, in the next year and a half he won't be president. But I think this wave of populism is going to continue because globalisation definitely did not keep its promises and a lot of people are hurting, and suffering, and losing their jobs, and billions of capital have moved from the United States into China, so this is going to continue. We are just at the threshold of it. You add the complexity of geopolitics in the region and you have this very difficult situation to get out of.

Professor Alexander Azadgan: I think it's very hypocritical to blame other countries. When you go back to 1823 and the Monroe Doctrine of President James Monroe who basically said the entire Western Hemisphere should be our sphere influence; I think it's extremely arrogant. We are not going back to those imperialistic or colonialistic days. Yes, they may throw their IMF mafia in Venezuela and other countries that want to, who is either the […] method. But for us to blame the Chinese, or the Russians, or the Iranians that they are destabilising South America is extremely hypocritical. We've been destabilising South America since Mr Chavez, a populist like Mr Chavez who governed the country, and for the first three years, we were happy.

But we have cornered Venezuela to exactly where we want it to be; it's not just terrible economic miscalculations by the Venezuelan government, we have cornered them into the position that they are at right now. We have crazy people like Mr Bolton as our National Security Advisor, and Mr Pompeo and Mr Pence, and basically, I think they are going to run out of time. The majority of our history — I was looking at the statistics — over 240 years of our 245 years of existence we've been in war. The American people hate wars; the American people are saying "we never seem to have funds for basic healthcare services and other social works, but when it comes to war, intrusion and intervention into other people's countries we always have quite a budget." But [I know that an invasion in Venezuela, there's a lot of psychological warfare and media spinning.

I think the Chinese are going to escalate their commitments; the Chinese need the Venezuelan oil, Venezuelan oil is the largest reserve in the world although the quality of their oil is very thick so it needs a lot of refining, but I think Venezuela made a strategic decision not to be one of the top three exporters of oil to the United States [who get their oil] from Canada, Mexico and Venezuela. They made this strategic decision a few years ago and from that moment it was war; it was economic war for these two countries. The Venezuelans want to sell their oil to the Chinese and Indians because they cannot get enough of it because their economies are exponentially expanding.

So, Venezuela is going to be another point of leverage between China and the United States when it comes to trade talks. And from what I know as a student of history, superpowers always sacrifice smaller countries when it comes to their national interests. Therefore, Venezuela doesn't get sacrificed between Russia and China let's hope that the next cart of leadership that we're going to get in Washington has to realise that we're living in a multipolar world; we are no longer living in a post-1991, post-USSR unipolar world order, it's finished, it's over.

Russia is reviving, China is coming out, it's waking up from a thousand years of not playing a crucial economic role in the world, and I think the next administration, hopefully, it won't be the Trump administration, are going to realise that they have to negotiate, that they are going to somehow win the Venezuelans back if they want their purchase of the oil, otherwise they will sell the oil to the next biggest customer and that is China. So all the mechanisms are there, it's just this battle of arrogance with last gasp of air of neocolonialism that's got to go.

The world order that, for example, the BRICS countries are trying to create is one of cooperation rather than coercion. Out coercive technique and method are only going to unite all the other countries against us, even some of these European countries who have been traditional allies and even client states for the United States, it's going to antagonise them and if we want to pick a trade war with everybody, with the Chinese, with the European Union, then it's going to have an adverse hyper-inflationary result. And our economy is very sensitive and cannot afford to go into that area.

