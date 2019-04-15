Register
17:41 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves the Cabinet Office in London, Britain March 19, 2019.

    Kasonta: Boris Johnson too 'Clumsy' 'Self-Serving' and 'Unprofessional' to be PM

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On Sunday, The Times reported that senior Conservative party members have launched a 'stop Boris' campaign amid fears that having a Brexiteer like Johnson as Prime Minister would lead to electoral “suicide”.

    Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove are the bookies' favourites to replace Theresa May after she resigns, but Tory MPs fear that they could turn their party into a 'leave' party.

    Adriel Kasonta, a political consultant and foreign affairs analyst based in London, told Sputnik that he agrees that Johnson is not the right person for the Prime Minister post.

    "I think that the senior Tory's stance on stopping Boris Johnson is quite accurate, because we know Boris Johnson as the foreign minister of this country was clumsy, very unprofessional, and he's a very opportunistic person. I do not believe that Boris Johnson stepping into prime minister shoes or Tory leadership shoes can make any difference. It will be just kudos towards him with regards to appointing him as a Tory leader, so that he can tick another rank within the Conservative party structure, but I do believe that senior Tory's are very accurate and very right by stopping Boris because he's a self-serving person and I don't believe that he can make any difference," Kasonta said.

    Despite the growing calls for PM May to resign, the analyst also explained why replacing Theresa May at the moment would only add more uncertainty to the complicated Brexit process. 

    Small toy figures are seen in front of a Brexit logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Hardline Brexiteer PM Would Be 'Electoral Suicide', Top Tory MP Warns
    "I think that the person who will step into her shoes, if any, from the Conservative party can just trace us back to the very beginning of the negotiation, because she has some sort of connection Mr. Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker. They know her, she knows them and they have a consensus of what to do and how to help Britain figure out what will be the future arrangement of the United Kingdom with European Union. So changing another person within the Conservative party ranks will do nothing except make harm to an already delayed Brexit deal."

    According to a recent poll conducted by the The Sunday Telegraph, opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn would win the election, now that Theresa May has failed to deliver Brexit to the UK as promised by 29 March. Kasonta also noted that the Conservative party will not lead Britain for much longer.

    "Above of that, I do not think the Conservative party is in a position to lead our country further. As we know, the current polls are suggesting that they lost 59 or 60 seats, and at the current state of affairs the Labour party would be the leading party in this country. So I think that is a strong suggestion that the Tory party time in the government and in the leadership in this country has come to an end."

    READ MORE: REVEALED: How Boris Johnson Had a 'Penis Prank' Pulled on Him in a Pub

    The expert also noted that the Tory party and the Labour party are "fighting for survival" as more MPs resign and new parties emerge like Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and the anti-Brexit Change UK. So, he says, it's important that both the Labour party and the Tories work together. 

    "I think that Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour party should make a favour to their voters and be clear rather than follow the Labour Party defectors or Brexit party of Nigel Farage, so I think they should seek a consensus with the Tory party in order to break the deadlock, then by securing the consensus I think it will be alright to ask the people in the UK whether they are willing to have a second referendum," he stated.

    READ MORE: 'Lack of Respect': Boris Johnson Breaks Parliamentary Standards Yet Again

    Kasonta explained that politicians need to leave their ambitions behind and listen to the people and that that's why another vote on Brexit is need.

    "I think that there is a strong push within the country to have a second referendum because what was the ideal of the outcome of the referendum was slightly different then the outcome provided by the Tory party, and I put the blame on the Tory party and Theresa May, who was a Remainer but she joined the camp of Leavers or Brexiteers in order to secure her position as a leader of the Tory party and as a Prime Minister, well it doesn't work out," he said

    The analyst concluded that "in order to somehow break this Brexit deadlock, it will be desired for both Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May to come together and be honest rather than trying to secure their place in the upper echelons of the political system in this country."

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Special Forces Spying on Russian Border to 'Monitor Potential Enemy' - Report
    UK Honours Hillsborough Disaster Victims, Twitterians Call for The Sun Boycott
    UK Sailors Poised to Track Russian Subs Caught Taking Cocaine - Report
    Tags:
    Brexit, Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse