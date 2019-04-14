Assange to Fight in UK Because He Prefers to Be Tried There - Journo

Sputnik: You have interviewed Assange more than once and seen him at the embassy. In what kind of state is he now, do you think?
Just imagine what mind games are going on in his head in order for him to try to maintain inner freedom and feel strong enough to fight. Although fighting is exactly what he likes. I can't imagine that he will not fight.
Sputnik: What is next for Assange?
Santiago O'Donnell: The United States has already requested his extradition. […] Knowing Assange, I think he is going to fight in the UK, because he prefers to be tried there rather than in the US. He is going to force the US to present its evidence. He will call for a global debate on what it means to be a journalist and to what extent the government can criminalise the publication of leaks.
If he loses this battle, a new epic fight will be unleashed in the US.
READ MORE: WikiLeaks Denies 'Insurance' File Dump After Assange's Arrest
Assange confronted the CIA and the Pentagon, burned bridges with Russia, China and the European Union, because he had the courage to publish what he thought was necessary — even against his own interests.
Assange has been very unfairly demonised. The most important thing is that his information is true. But no leaks can be neutral at the geopolitical level.
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Santiago O'Donnell and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)