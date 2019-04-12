Brexit Delay 'Leads to More Chaos' – Political Commentator

British Prime Minister Theresa May has returned to face parliament following the EU’s decision to delay Brexit until the 31st of October. But will this go any way into helping the UK finally depart the bloc? Sputnik spoke with Political commentator Graham Eardley for more.

Sputnik: Will this delay be beneficial in any way to the UK or EU?

Graham Eardley: No because businesses need clarity on what to do and they need to know how to plan, and how to prepare, when to prepare, what the trading conditions are going to be, so this just leads to more chaos.

Sputnik: How do you see British politics changing after the ongoing Brexit debacle?

Graham Eardley: As currently constituted; there seems to be a complete and utter impasse.

I would suggest that the only way to solve this would be a general election, and as an advocate of a WTO/ no deal Brexit, I would hope that they would turn round to the EU and say "we don't want your bad deal; we want to get out, as soon as possible." The best way is to say no deal.

Who do I think would win? The way the polls are at the moment, goodness only knows. It would probably end up being some sort of coalition, perhaps of free-thinking right of centre parties hopefully.

I would even say that one or two Labour members may fall into that category, but I would say that the political structures as they are currently constituted are broken.

