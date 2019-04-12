Register
07:10 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The interior of a communal cellblock at Camp VI, a prison used to house detainees at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay

    More Charges Against Assange Could Expose Covert US Programs - Gitmo Lawyer

    © RIA Novosti . Denis Voroshilov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (39)
    0 02

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US prosecutors risk exposing covert intelligence programs should they choose to bring additional charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, attorney Stephen Truitt, who has represented captives at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, told Sputnik.

    "While further indictments are possible, bringing them may implicate US programs and matters they wish to remain secret… which means such indictments are uncertain", Truitt said after reading the indictment the US Justice Department unsealed on Thursday.

    However, despite the risk of exposing secret programs, Truitt said he expected more charges against Assange given the attitude of US authorities who have had embarrassing details and national security secrets exposed.

    READ MORE: ‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Distances Himself from WikiLeaks After Assange Arrest

    "Putting Assange in jail for five years may not end matters", Truitt said.

    For example, he explained, US prosecutors could add charges such as espionage, aiding and abetting the enemy, and mishandling classified information.

    Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, right, shakes hand with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
    © AP Photo / Dolores Ochoa
    Ex- Ecuadorian President Correa: Moreno's Assange Stunt Driven by Personal Gain
    "These are serious crimes with substantial penalties. In the case of espionage there is a death penalty… and the Rosenbergs were in fact executed in the Eisenhower administration for violating it", Truitt said, referring to Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

    The United States, he added, will have to convince UK authorities that Washington will not seek the death penalty in any prosecution of Assange. Otherwise, the UK may refuse to extradite, Truitt suggested.

    Truitt said action will not likely be taken until the extradition case in the Eastern District Court in the US state of Virginia is completed.

    Earlier in the day, UK authorities arrested Assange inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London at the request of the United States on a charge of computer intrusion conspiracy, which carries a 5-year max sentence. The UK promised Ecuador’s government that Assange would not be extradited to a country where he would face torture or the death penalty.

    READ MORE: WikiLeaks Documents Show Failures of Intelligence Gathering Effort at Gitmo

    Assange's lawyer has vowed to fight the US government’s extradition request. The WikiLeaks founder’s next hearing is scheduled for 2 May.

    Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin hopes Assange’s rights will be respected, a sentiment echoed by several human rights groups.

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Assange Likely to Face Espionage Charges Back in US - Former CIA Officer
    Since 2012, Assange had been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced a probe over allegations of sexual offenses. While the Swedish police dropped the investigation in 2017, Assange was still wary of being extradited to the United States.

    Assange gained fame after WikiLeaks published a large number of classified documents, including some that exposed abuses of power and war crimes committed by US forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Stephen Truitt and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (39)

    Related:

    ‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Distances Himself from WikiLeaks After Assange Arrest
    Assange's Alleged Aide Reportedly Arrested Trying to Leave Ecuador (PHOTO)
    Ex- Ecuadorian President Correa: Moreno's Assange Stunt Driven by Personal Gain
    Dozens Rally Outside British Embassy in Washington DC Against Assange Arrest
    Assange Likely to Face Espionage Charges Back in US - Former CIA Officer
    Tags:
    covert operations, charges, WikiLeaks, Stephen Truitt, Julian Assange, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse