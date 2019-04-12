Register
04:08 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied by his wife Sara waves to his supporters after polls for Israel's general elections closed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

    Netanyahu's Indictment Could Be Revealed After Elections - Ex-Israeli Official

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Benjamin Netanyahu's party Likud can now officially celebrate victory in Israel's general election, which means Netanyahu will serve a fifth term as Israel’s prime minister.

    Sputnik has discussed what the vote means for the future of Israel with Dan Arbell, former deputy chief of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

    Sputnik: So what’s your take on the preliminary results* of the Knesset elections?

    Dan Arbell: Well, it promises to be more of the same.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Israel's Left-Wing Political Camp Tries to Oust Netanyahu Using Corruption Probes - Lawyer
    Netanyahu is going to create a right nationalist coalition, religious coalition which will display a tougher approach on national security issues including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas; and domestically will be promoting an agenda which is more nationalistic, more in favour of providing benefits for the Jewish population over the Arab population.

    And finally it would be contributing, I'm afraid, to the erosion of the rule of law in Israel.

    Sputnik: A lot of very strong statements, tell us about what your thoughts are on the impact to the Arab community, there’s actually a very low result as far as people coming out to vote from the Arab community, one of the lowest I think?

    Dan Arbell: I think yes that’s the most striking trend yesterday among voters. Usually Arab voter participation is not high, but it is usually around 50-60percent, and yesterday it was around 40 percent*.

    Arab voters did not show up in large numbers and some Arabs protest against the government policies. Some Arabs protest against their own parties, and instead of helping their cause they’re making it worse, because now they have much less representation. They had a party of 13 seats now they have a party of 6 seats and possibly, maybe another 4.

    So definitely the representation of Arabs has dropped and the impact on Jewish-Arab relations, impact the role of Arabs in society, their integration into society, it is a very concerning factor, that increases, widens the divide, the wide divide already between Jews and the Arabs in the state of Israel.

    A dolphin class submarine
    © AP Photo /
    Amid Corruption Scandal, Germany Approves Deal to Sell Three Submarines to Israel
    Sputnik: You said you’re also fearful that there could be an overall sort of worsening of the state of the rule of law, what are your thoughts on the concrete implications?

    Dan Arbell: What I meant by that is, first of all, Netanyahu faces several corruption charges and he may try to bypass that by legislation securing his immunity, which is known as the French law, not allowing prosecution.

    That’s something that he's going to be working on, and second, many in his party want to limit the role of Israeli Supreme Court. The Israeli Supreme Court is known for its judicial activism and many in Netanyahu's party and his coalition want to limit the role of the Supreme Court.

    And so in that sense I think we’re going to see a lot of heated debate and perhaps actions trying to limit the role of the Supreme Court and, again, securing Netanyahu's continued rule without facing criminal charges, although, he’s about to be indicted on three counts of bribery, breach of trust, and fraud.

    Sputnik: I understand that there’s also some information relating  to the ongoing investigation, prosecution process, regarding Netanyahu that was frozen and didn’t come out prior to the elections, do you know anything about that? How did that happen, because that seems like a cover-up and it seems like it was done with his blessing and perhaps even assistance?

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Amir Cohen, Pool
    Bibi's Bling: Brief List of Corruption Scandals Surrounding Israel’s Netanyahu
    Dan Arbell: The thing was the Attorney General of Israel announced indictments in late February, Netanyahu's lawyers asked that beyond the information about those indictments that the actual containing additional information about the indictments would not be released until after the election, so as to not to serve as direct intervention in the elections; and the Attorney General accepted that request and has not allowed the publication of additional information against the prime minister and other people suspected in the different cases he is involved in.

    But now, after the elections are over those files will be released and a lot of juicy information is likely to come out to the public knowledge about other things involving these cases.

    Sputnik: Do you think that that was ethical, legal?

    Dan Arbell: Ethical is another question, legal it is, and the Attorney General ruled it to be legal, and it was upheld by a court decision so it’s not illegal what the Attorney General has done.

    Whether it’s ethical or moral that’s a question each of us can answer to themselves. I think it should’ve been published; Israelis should’ve been made fully aware of the entire proceedings record, what exactly is the prime minister is suspected of, what he’s done, what his associates have done. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

    Sputnik: Now that that does become the case is there anything that will change if there's some really bad news in there…

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    From Cigars to Submarines: Top 5 Corruption Cases Surrounding Israel's Netanyahu
    Dan Arbell: It’s not going to change the bottom line that he’s facing those indictments on three charges and he is pending a hearing and this hearing is supposed to take place in July.

    He’ll be presenting his side of story on all instances he’s charged with, and the Attorney General has a few months to decide whether what Netanyahu's presented suffices or not, does it change the situation or not;  most likely it will not change the bottom line which is that the Attorney General will likely decide by Fall 2019 to indict the prime minister on all these charges.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dan Arbell and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *The interview was made before the release of the final election results.

    Related:

    Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport Adds MOON to List of Destinations (PHOTOS)
    Netanyahu Plans to Form 'Greater Israel', Threatens Palestine - Democratic Front
    World Leaders Think Netanyahu Has ‘Keys’ to White House – Israel's Labour Member
    Rare Dusky Shark Spotted in Israel’s Coastal Waters (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    US Senate Legislation Expands Energy, Defence Ties With Israel, Greece, Cyprus
    Tags:
    revelations, general election, indictment, corruption, Dan Arbell, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse