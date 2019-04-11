Register
23:30 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Banners in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are displayed outside Westminster magistrates court where he was appearing in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019.

    Assange, Once Hailed by the Press, Now Jailed by the Press

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    In October 2016, David Smith, writing for the Guardian, asked, “How did WikiLeaks go from darling of the liberal left and scourge of American imperialism to apparent tool of Donald Trump’s divisive, incendiary presidential campaign?”

    People are seen outside Westminster magistrates court in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    Julian Assange Charges: What Are US, Sweden & UK Accusing WikiLeaks Founder of?
    Of course, the same question could be asked of the Guardian and multiple other mainstream media outlets. In many ways, Assange was their darling, too. These media corporations were more than happy to publish materials released by WikiLeaks and Julian Assange that exposed war crimes committed by US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan during the Bush administration.

    The Guardian, the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC and others treated the material released by Assange and WikiLeaks regarding Iraq and Afghanistan as vital news and frequently put stories from WikiLeaks on the front page — above the fold in the print media and as the top story in broadcast media outlets. They didn't then dispute the authenticity or truth of what WikiLeaks published.

    The turn against WikiLeaks by the mainstream media didn't happen all at once, but a shift clearly began as WikiLeaks continued to publish embarrassing documents showing government, political and corporate misconduct during the final years of the Obama administration, the tenure of Hillary Clinton as US secretary of state and during the 2016 election campaign.

    The final shift by the mainstream media to explicit hostility and animus toward Assange came when WikiLeaks shared materials that embarrassed Clinton during that 2016 race.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van after was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Past Controversial, Future Uncertain: The Life and Times of Julian Assange
    During the 2016 Democratic primary campaign, Bernie Sanders had been demanding that Clinton make public the content of the lucrative, closed-door speeches she'd given for major Wall Street, banks including Goldman Sachs. Clinton refused. Clinton, it was later revealed, had been paid more than $20 million by the biggest banks to say a few words to them in secrecy. If those bought-and-paid-for speeches had been released during the primary campaign, they would have had an explosive impact: the words of Hillary Clinton herself would have confirmed Sanders' main assertion about her — that she was beholden to the US' biggest banks, not the American people.

    WikiLeaks published those speeches in October 2016, and the world was able to read how Clinton described herself in private as close to Wall Street bankers but "far removed" from ordinary Americans. On October 4, 2016, WikiLeaks released copies of Clinton's Wall Street speeches — and that's when the Guardian, once an eager publisher of WikiLeaks damning information, decided Assange and his organization were actually a "prop" for Trump.

    The New York Times on October 7, 2016, likewise tried to soften the blow by suggesting that WikiLeaks was doing the bidding of Russia. In their article, the NY Times writes: "In a statement a Clinton spokesman, Glen Caplin, pointed to the United States government's findings that Russian officials had authorized the hacking and leaking of documents in order to sway the outcome of the presidential election, suggesting that the leak of Mr. Podesta's emails was also engineered by Russian officials determined to help Mr. Trump."

    Julian Assange
    © Photo : Screenshot
    WikiLeaks' Founder Julian Assange Arrested in Ecuadorian Embassy in London
    This Clinton campaign's talking points were also echoed in the Washington Post's October 7, 2016, coverage of the released speeches: "‘We are not going to confirm the authenticity of stolen documents released by Julian Assange, who has made no secret of his desire to damage Hillary Clinton,' Clinton spokesman Glen Caplin said." The Post article continues, "He [Caplin] referred to doctored emails that have appeared on websites linked to Russian intelligence recently as proof that ‘documents can be faked as part of a sophisticated Russian misinformation campaign,' although Caplin did not say that the emails released Friday concerning Clinton's speeches had been faked."

    It was during the summer and autumn of 2016, as WikiLeaks published documents from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, which included damning exposes of abuse and misconduct by Democratic Party officials, that the mainstream media adopted the position that Assange and WikilLeaks was not publishers of valuable information, but rather a hostile, evil force acting as a proxy of an enemy state.

    The mainstream media that once loved Julian Assange and WikiLeaks did a 180-degree turn against this media organization once it embarrassed Democratic Party officials. The same media, acting as a herd — or perhaps a mob would be more precise — asserted a narrative and endlessly repeated without proof that WikiLeaks was nothing other than an instrument of Russian intelligence operations.

    Protesters rally in front of the Westminster Magistrate's Courthouse in London in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
    © Sputnik / Demond Cureton
    No Journalist is Safe: Protestors React to Assange Arrest, Likely US Extradition
    One need only look through the headlines of the various mainstream media outlets to see the repetition of unproven claims all along a theme designed to convict Assange in the court of public opinion. CBS offered "How did WikiLeaks become associated with Russia?" The Atlantic asked, "Is WikiLeaks a Russian Front?"; Vox asserted "The WikiLeaks-Russia connection started way before the 2016 election"; the Washington Post claimed "The image of Julian Assange grows darker by the day." The Hill published "Clinton: WikiLeaks is a ‘tool of Russian intelligence'"; Washington Monthly drew up "The WikiLeaks-Russia Connection"; and the New York Times told us "How Russia Often Benefits When Julian Assange Reveals the West's Secrets."

    Assange, the publisher of one of the most important alternative news sites, is now shackled and chained. Secret grand jury deliberations, endless surveillance, a profoundly biased media narrative — all these factors make a fair trial for him nearly impossible. And the mainstream media whose darling Assange once was, has played a major role in this debacle.

    Brian Becker is a host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik.

    Tags:
    WikiLeaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse