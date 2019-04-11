Register
11 April 2019
    A protester wearing a Europen Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the Euopean Union, in Birmingham, Britain March 29, 2017.

    ‘I Don’t See It Benefitting Anyone’ - UKIP Member on Brexit Delay

    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    Opinion
    1014

    Theresa May has successfully convinced her EU counterparts to delay Brexit until October at the latest, but could this decision by Brussels come back to bite them where it hurts?

    Sputnik spoke with Nate Rydings; Chairman of Young Independence for more…

    Sputnik: Will the further Brexit delay be benefitical to either the UK or EU?

    Nate Rydings: I'm not surprised by the delay. As soon as we got Brexit I knew for a fact that the Conservative Party would try and either revoke it or delay it, and this is what's been going on for the past two and a half years nearly three years.

    I don't see it benefitting anyone; it could have been such a simple process, repealing the European Communities Act, leaving on WTO terms and having a decent relationship between the UK and the rest of Europe, but it's drawn out, it's complicated and remainers are getting sick of it, leavers are getting sick of it, so I can't see it benefitting anyone other than Theresa May.

    READ MORE: UK PM Theresa May Addresses Parliament After EU Agrees on Brexit Delay (VIDEO)

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, walks with European Council President Donald Tusk prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Tusk: UK Can Reconsider Strategy, Revoke Art. 50 Until End of Brexit Extension
    It was only a day or two days ago that she sat on the sofa and she recorded herself saying it's either her deal, or no Brexit.

    We've got the House of Commons now saying we need to rule out no deal. I hate the term no deal, it is a WTO Brexit, so honestly; I think with this remainer government, with the remainer parliament, and the remainer Prime Minister, we will never get a true Brexit.

    Sputnik: How do you see British politics changing after the Brexit debacle?

    Nate Rydings: I don't think it's going to be over for a long time now, especially with what's going on, but I think that democracy is slowly dying in the UK.

    Small toy figures are seen in front of a Brexit logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    EU Agrees to Delay Brexit Until Oct. 31, Review in June - Report
    You've got so many people who turned out to vote for the referendum, and the only reason they turned out; and these were first time voters who were in their thirties, forties and fifties, and they turned out because they knew the vote actually meant something, but now they're not getting what they voted for.

    They are feeling absolutely betrayed, and this is going for seventeen point four million people. Politicians all across the political spectrum will need to really try hard to earn the trust of the public again after this.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Nate Rydings and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    delay, deal, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
