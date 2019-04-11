Register
04:29 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Suporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold a banner as they gather outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on April 5, 2019, following rumours that Assange was about to be expelled

    ‘Surveillance is Confirmed’: Assange Target of ‘Extensive Spying Operation’

    © AFP 2019 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WikiLeaks revealed Wednesday that its founder Julian Assange has been subjected to extensive surveillance during his time at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

    Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Wednesday to discuss the details of a recent extortion case surrounding Assange's surveillance that has recently come to light.

    ​In a press conference in London Wednesday, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson revealed that WikiLeaks has "uncovered an extensive spying operation against Julian Assange within the Ecuadorian embassy." 

    A truck carrying a poster relating to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is driven away from the Ecuadorian embassy, where Julian Assange is staying, in London, Britain April 5, 2019
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange to Face Immediate Arrest After Leaving Embassy – Ex-President of Ecuador

    ​Assange is currently residing in the embassy to hide from British authorities that could arrest him for breaching bail conditions from when he was the subject of rape allegations in Sweden. Assange and his team of lawyers believe that if he is arrested, he could later be extradited to the US to face prosecution there, Sputnik previously reported. The case against the WikiLeaks founder has been ongoing for nine years, as US prosecutors have been attempting to determine whether Assange's actions fall under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act or the Espionage Act.

    According to Hrafnsson, surveillance of Assange included video and audio recordings of him, his lawyers and even his doctors inside the embassy.

    "It has been confirmed that he's [Assange] under massive surveillance, constant surveillance, including when he's meeting with his lawyers and when he is being examined by his doctors," Lauria told host Brian Becker.

    "In fact, a legal document that was briefly left behind in a conference room had been copied by someone. And all of this material, thousands of gigabytes, were put together in a file. [According to Hrafnsson], these people had possession of all the surveillance and [said] that if WikiLeaks wanted it, they would have to turn over 3 million euros," Lauria explained.

    A supporter of Julian Assange holds a poster after prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden arrived at Ecuador's embassy to interview him in London
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Govt, Public Opinion in Australia Split Toward Assange - Politician, Journalist

    According to Hrafnsson, the unidentified individuals who gained access to a "massive trove" of surveillance information threatened to publish it unless they were paid 3 million euros. Hrafnsson also called the surveillance a "total invasion of privacy."

    "So, Hrafnsson went down to Spain to meet with them [the individuals with access to the surveillance information], and he secretly taped them, and he was able to get enough information to know they were trying to extort him," Lauria explained. 

    "He [Hrafnsson] then went to the Spanish police… they obtained more evidence and [started] a formal investigation into these three guys or several guys, we don't know how many, and now an investigative judge in Spain has taken over the operation. The first part, that Assange has been surveilled like that, is not a surprise. What is surprising is that his lawyers and his doctors were also filmed," Lauria added. 

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Assange Faces Cruel, Degrading Treatment if Extradited to US - UN Torture Expert

    "What's really curious is: how did this trove of material get into the hands of these alleged extortionists in Spain? Someone from within the embassy or from another government that had access to all of this material clearly turned it over to these guys, unless they hacked this information, which is hard to believe. So, there is a lot of unanswered questions here, but the surveillance is confirmed," Lauria said, also noting that no arrests have been announced yet.

    According to Lauria, it is difficult to speculate how the extortionists gained access to the surveillance material.

    "I wouldn't want to speculate… Fidel Narváez, who was the former Ecuadorian consul at the embassy and calls himself a friend of Assange — he speculated that someone in the Ecuadorian government turned it over to get 3 million euros. Assange himself has accused the FBI of being behind the surveillance or having access to it. The [US National Security Agency] NSA would have access to it, that's for sure. Why anyone in the US government would give it to extortioners in Spain doesn't make any sense to me, unless someone can tell me otherwise. It's got to be someone other than the US government, someone who's desperate for money," Lauria added, also noting that mainstream media is trying to push their "political agenda" and claim that Assange deserves to be surveilled because his website leaks classified information. 

    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gather outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on April 5, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    'Highly Politicised': Activists Rallying Near Ecuadorian Embassy on Assange Case

    Last week, ​Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno blamed Assange for recent allegations of corruption within his administration, accusing WikiLeaks of intercepting his phone calls and private conversations, and he insinuated during comments to the Ecuadorian Radio Broadcaster's Association that Assange had played a role in the circulation of "photos of my bedroom, what I eat, and how my wife and daughters and friends dance" on social media, Sputnik previously reported. WikiLeaks warned on April 4 that Assange could be expelled from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London within "hours to days" by Moreno, citing "a high level source within the Ecuadorian state."

    "The Ecuadorian government gave political asylum [to Assange] and this is a decision of the state, not the elected government… and that, under international law, means he's supposed to have freedom of movement and freedom of speech and cannot be, most importantly, returned to a country where he can be persecuted. That is strictly forbidden under international law. His situation, maybe in some ways, has improved [now], because he now has absolute proof he's been surveilled illegally," Lauria told Sputnik.

    Loud & Clear
    Attack on Free Press: Expulsion of Assange from Embassy May Be Imminent

    According to Lauria, Democratic and liberal media outlets don't consider Assange a journalist.

    "They just think he's a source, basically. They just think he dumps material and that he doesn't use judgment and discernment of a journalist to interpret that information. And that's not true. He doesn't just dump stuff. He understands what he's doing. Plus, WikiLeaks vets everything it publishes to make sure it's correct… he's doing the same thing which he has always done, which is publishing material, whether it is favorable or not, to whoever," Lauria added.

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Discovers Spying on Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy - Editor in Chief
    Assange to Face Immediate Arrest After Leaving Embassy – Ex-President of Ecuador
    Ecuador Removes Embassy Official Over Close Relationship With WikiLeaks' Assange
    Alleged Cops Seen Near Ecuador Embassy Amid Fears of Assange's Expulsion (VIDEO)
    LEAKED: Assange Told Ecuador Court He Was an 'Assassination Risk'
    Tags:
    extradition, spying, surveillance, embassy, Julian Assange, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse