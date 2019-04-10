Register
22:55 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    YouTube Logo

    ‘Unbelievable': YouTube Stream on US Anti-Hate Hearing Packed with Racist Speech

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    YouTube's decision to shut down the comments section on its Tuesday livestream of the House Judiciary Committee's hearing on white nationalism highlights the difficulties of moderating hate speech online, technologist Chris Garaffa told Sputnik.

    "It was unbelievable to be watching this livestream," Garaffa told Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary on Wednesday. "There was just racist, anti-Semitic, straight up neo-Nazi-style comments on this video of a hearing that's supposedly talking about hate speech."

    ​The hearing, "Hate Crimes and the Rise of White Nationalism," was livestreamed on the House Judiciary Committee's YouTube channel. Various individuals, including Turning Point USA's Candace Owens and Mort Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, attended the event.

    However, as the hearing kicked off, the live chat accompanying the stream began accumulating inflammatory remarks from users, ultimately forcing the video giant to disable it. "Hate speech has no place on YouTube," a statement from the company reads.

    Candace Owens during House Judiciary Committee hearing
    © Twitter/KyleGriffin
    ‘Unbelievably Dishonest’: Candace Owens Slams US Lawmaker for Twisting Her Riff on Nationalism (VIDEOS)

    Garaffa told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon that the move underscores "how hard it is to moderate this kind of stuff online."

    "There's thousands of comments being posted on videos every second. You can't have people monitor them, and when you get into AI [artificial intelligence] trying to monitor that, you get into so many false positives and false hits that it's just not effective," he stressed.

    Indeed, using AI technology to moderate comments or videos on any social platform is a troublesome task. It was recently reported by the Daily Beast that Facebook's counterterror algorithms failed to remove video footage of the Christchurch shootings from its site because there wasn't "enough gore" to trigger the system.

    According to Facebook, while its AI system has been trained to detect videos featuring nudity, terrorist propaganda and various degrees of graphic violence, it hasn't yet been taught to recognize and remove scenes similar to those shown in the deadly New Zealand mosque attacks.

    "This particular video did not trigger our automatic detection systems," reads Facebook's statement. "To achieve that we will need to provide our systems with large volumes of data of this specific kind of content, something which is difficult as these events are thankfully rare.

    In this March 17, 2019, file photo, a police officer stands guard in front of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    New Zealand Parliament Votes to Amend Gun Laws Following Deadly Christchurch Massacre
    "

    The livestream footage from the New Zealand attacks remained on Facebook for about an hour before the country's law enforcement officials called on Facebook to remove it. According to the Washington Post, the video was uploaded onto the platform more than 1.5 million times.

    Garaffa told Puryear that at the end of the day, it's not what the internet giants such as Facebook, Twitter or Google — which owns YouTube — can do to remedy the surge in online hate speech, but rather what individuals can do themselves by actively demonstrating and using their voices to counter the negative speech.

    "That's how we're going to get rid of these racist, hateful viewpoints — in the streets, not on Facebook, and not by allowing Facebook to do it for us," he said.

    Related:

    Internet Regulation Dilemma: 'Hate Speech Is Not Freedom of Speech' - EU Analyst
    Norway Rules 'F**k Jews' Remark by Muslim Rapper is Not Hate Speech
    Twitter Not Banning Infowars: ‘US Laws Don't Define Hate Speech Clearly' - Prof
    Xenophobia, Hate Speech Widespread in EU Amid Migration Crisis - Report
    Swedish Journalist Probed for 'Hate Speech' Over Sharia-Mocking Cartoons
    Tags:
    Artificial Intelligence (AI), Social media, Hate Speech, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse