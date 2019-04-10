Register
19:14 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU

    Airbus Row: How 'Tariff Man' Trump and EU May Kick Off New Trade War

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    490

    The Trump administration has announced that it will slap additional tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of EU products. Speaking to Sputnik, European and American scholars have explained what's behind Trump's new restrictive measures and shed light on the potential consequences of Washington's move.

    The recent row erupted over the World Trade Organisation's conclusion, which was released in 2018, that the bloc provided illegal subsidies to aerospace firm Airbus which caused "adverse effects" to US rival Boeing. The case has been in litigation for 14 years.

    As former US trade official Jennifer Hillman remarked, Trump's tariff announcement was made with "fanfare and hoo-ha" which could create a great deal of chaos in the market.

    Trump's New Tariffs 'is Bad News for Sure'

    Commenting on the issue, Kevin Dowd, a British professor of finance and economics, suggested that Trump's move may lead to the escalation of a trade war between the US and EU.

    "This development is not unexpected, but it is bad news for sure," Dowd told Sputnik. "They mark another notch up in the escalating EU-US trade war and this bad for both sides. I cannot emphasise often enough that no country should ever get involved in such disputes as the imposition of tariffs is self-harm. Yes, when one side imposes tariffs it hurts exporters from the other side, but it hurts its own consumers too!"

    Dollar banknotes
    CC0
    US to Slap $11bln Worth of Tariffs on EU Products Over Subsidies to Airbus - Trump
    Mahdi Ghodsi, economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw), highlighted that his worry is not the EU, but "that the US itself might lose a lot with its current policies".

    The scholar admitted, however, that "the impact [on the EU] should be very diverse and significantly large" because the US' new list of goods that will be subject to the tariffs includes vast variety of products — from jet parts to cheese.

    For his part, Claude Barfield, a former consultant to the office of the US Trade Representative specialising in international trade policy, opined that "anything that Trump says given the figure ($11.2 billion)" is "not believable".

    "The problem here is that this case or fight has been going on for almost two decades between the United States and Europe over Airbus and Boeing…. And now they are fighting over whether or not either country has lived up to the ruling… It's always hard to know how it will play out. I certainly would not pay much attention to the actual numbers that Trump has put on", Barfield said.

    According to him, this case is not similar to previous ones when the Trump administration unilaterally slapped additional tariffs on foreign producers. This time the White House will "utilise" the WTO, he presumed.

    Is Trump Fanning New Trade War?

    In response to the Trump administration's tariff threats, an Airbus spokesman said that there was no "legal basis" for the US' tariff plans, and warned that the bloc would consider "even greater countermeasures."

    EU and US flags
    © AFP 2019 / GEORGES GOBET
    Trump's Trade War Against Europe Will Become an Unmitigated Disaster
    According to Ghodsi, the spokesman is "correct" from "the legal point of view".

    He explained that "according to the WTO Dispute Settlement (DS) portal regarding this case, compliance proceedings should be done by a compliance panel within the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB)". However, this panel "informed the DSB that due to the complexity of the dispute, the compliance panel did not expect to complete its work before the end of 2019", the economist pointed out.

    "So we have still until end of this year to wait for the procedure, and the US cannot implement its remedies procedure on its own without a final decision by the compliance panel, that is simply illegal and a violation of WTO agreements", Ghodsi underscored, suggesting that "in that case the EU might retaliate quickly raising some tariffs on imports from the US, which is only increasing the tensions, and should be avoided by both sides".

    Barfield shares Ghodsi's concerns, presuming that the EU would jump at the opportunity to impose additional taxes on US products in response to Trump's tough measures. "So you'll have a larger trade war," he remarked, adding that the case would be resolved through the WTO in the first place.

    EU is Between a Rock and a Hard Place

    The EU may find itself between a rock and a hard place amid the Trump-led trade war and anti-Moscow sanctions that deprived the bloc of opportunity to sell goods in Russia. The question then arises as which region the EU is looking at for export now.

    "The EU should be looking at free trade deals with all countries, including Russia. It should also abandon sanctions against Russia which are both unjustified and counterproductive", Dowd said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Beijing Reduces Tariffs on Multiple Consumer Goods as US Trade Talks Continue
    The British professor believes that "part of what is going on here is the geopolitical game in which the US wants the EU to obey its lead, ostensibly to reduce EU dependence on Russian energy". He elaborated that "doing so increases EU dependence on US energy".

    Commenting on the matter, Ghodsi admitted "that the EU and indeed many other countries like China, Russia, and Iran right now are under US economic pressures".

    "However, I think this fatigue is faded away soon and the US might face some trouble in its own domestic economy while the cheap imports becoming too expensive could effectively hamper its economic growth", the economist believes. "For the EU it could better initiate trade with other countries as we observe it has now very good talks with China to overcome challenges. Also with many other countries like Australia. With some other countries like Japan and Korea, the EU has trade agreements which are showing to be effectively positive".

    Is a Win-Win Solution Possible?

    Money
    CC0 / Pixabay
    EU to Urge G20 to Address 'Root Causes' of Disruptions in Int'l Trade
    The scholars did not rule out the US and EU solving the row over Airbus without the use of tariffs, however, according to Dowd, "it is possible, but highly unlikely in this climate where you have a US president who proudly describes himself as a 'tariff man' and an EU with a fortress EU mentality, and the two sides are in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war".

    It appears that "neither side has the sense to see what is going on or recognise what is best for their own countries", the professor presumed.

    Ghodsi echoed the British academic by saying that "these kinds of issues need real good thinking, strategy planning, and optimising the win-win solutions".

    "By pushing each other and imposing additional cost to each other, not only the optimal solution is not wisely chosen, but also it gives a short-run adjustment cost that will cause additional panic in the markets of both parties and in global market", the economist stressed.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Game of Thrones Inspires Brothel Orgies, Boosts Sex Trade
    France Warns Europe and US Cannot Allow Trade Conflict Over Airbus Subsidies
    Beijing Reduces Tariffs on Multiple Consumer Goods as US Trade Talks Continue
    Saudi Arabian Energy Ministry Denies Plans to Ditch Dollar in Oil Trade
    UK Int'l Trade Sec Denies Joking About Macron 'Sleeping With His Grandmother'
    Tags:
    trade war, taxation, products, tariffs, Airbus, World Trade Organization (WTO), Boeing, European Union, Australia, China, Europe, United States, Russia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse