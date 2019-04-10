Register
08:59 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A gold bar from the collection of the Russian State Precious Metals and Gemstones Collection Fund under the Finance Ministry. (File)

    Will Gold Standard Make a Comeback Soon as Nations Losing Trust in Fiat Money?

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    170

    The current fiat money system that originates from 1973 may be replaced by digitalised commodity-based currencies in the future, Marc Friedrich, a German economist and bestselling author, told Sputnik, predicting that China may play first fiddle in the establishment of the new order.

    With the US dollar and euro steadily losing their purchasing power over the past decades, people are turning to monetary systems backed by precious metals or commodities, says Marc Friedrich, a German economist and bestselling author.

    "Unbacked [fiat] money systems have always had the tendency to fail", Friedrich told Sputnik Germany. "We can see that now, after the dollar has lost 80 per cent in purchasing power since 1971. The situation is no better for other currencies with the euro having lost a third of its purchasing power since its introduction. People are more inclined to backed currencies."

    A metal analyst controls the weight of gold bars after the melting of gold, at Italpreziosi gold refinery company, in Arezzo, on 11 May, 2012
    © AFP 2019 / ANDREAS SOLARO
    Italian Gov’t Prepares to Snatch Control of Gold From EU-Led Central Bank
    Up until 1973 the international monetary system was backed by gold. However, in 1971, then-US President Richard Nixon severed the link between the dollar and gold, introducing a "floating" exchange rate in 1973.

    Thus, the 1944 Bretton Woods system of international financial exchange based on the gold-backed dollar was replaced by a new regime based on freely floating fiat currencies. Since then, the purchasing power of individual currencies has declined.

    It appears that change is in the air as the Italian Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper, one of the most popular economic publications in the country, wrote on 25 February that the "gold standard" would make a comeback on 26 March. However, this has not happened yet.

    Commenting on this, Friedrich presumed that the publication had received insider information.

    "They probably got insider information that the Basel-based Bank of International Settlement (BIS) which is in essence 'the central bank of central banks', was introducing an accounting algorithm in which gold as well as silver and other precious metals were equated with low-risk investments such as government bonds, and also to money. That's true", the economist noted.

    Russian gold bars.
    © Sputnik / Павел Лисицын
    Russia’s Gold and Forex Reserves Climb to Record High Amid Bullion-Buying Spree
    However, he added that if one looks at the BIS documents, one would see that a rule will be introduced on 1 January 2022 allowing central banks to hold up to 20 per cent of their deposits in gold, silver, and even platinum in order to stabilise their balance sheets.

    Still, the author cast doubt on the probability of the introduction of a full-fledged "gold standard" on 1 January 2022. Nevertheless, he believes that it will be a step in the right direction. It will also show that after the 2008 financial crisis, central banks were accumulating reserves in precious metals in an "acyclic" manner, according to the economist.

    "The Chinese, Russian, Iranian, but also European central banks are actively buying gold because they no longer trust the fiat paper money system, and gold, in their opinion is the last resort. The precious metal's amount is limited by nature. Gold has always been money, and will always remain money. And in the future, thanks to the Basel 3 agreement, it will become a security to stabilise the balance. This clearly shows that nations are preparing for new crises and if necessary for the creation of a backed money system one day".

    Golden bars
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitzin
    Gold Extends Gains Amid Weaker Dollar, Higher Oil Prices
    According to Friedrich, the current monetary system is doomed to fail as people are losing confidence in fiat currencies. In order to regain this trust a new system must be established, according to the economist.

    "My favourite is a commodity-based money system. The next monetary system will no longer be based on paper currency, it will be digital. In my opinion, China will play a leading role in it", he predicted.

    Meanwhile, international gold prices climbed one-week high on 8 April amid the US dollar's slowdown. Earlier, on 1 April, Russia's gold and forex reserves broke a five-year record hitting the 487.8 billion dollar mark. For its part, China boosted its reserves of the precious metal for the fourth straight month in March, according to the People's Bank of China (PBoC). Currently, Russia and China hold the fifth- and the sixth-largest gold reserves, respectively.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italian Gov’t Prepares to Snatch Control of Gold From EU-Led Central Bank
    Gold Extends Gains Amid Weaker Dollar, Higher Oil Prices
    Russia’s Gold and Forex Reserves Climb to Record High Amid Bullion-Buying Spree
    International Gold Prices Climb to One-Week High Amid Dollar Slowdown
    China Boosts Its Gold Reserves for Fourth Month in a Row - Central Bank
    Tags:
    euro, gold, dollar, Bank of International Settlements (BIS), Bretton Woods, Richard Nixon, Italy, China, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse