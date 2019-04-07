Register
13:48 GMT +307 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

    Netanyahu Probe Hasn’t Affected Israel’s Position in Global Arena – Ex-FM

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    With just days left before Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party is tied in the polls with its main rival, former IDF chief Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan Party, according to a Channel 13 poll, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

    Whether or not the corruption charges have hurt Netanyahu's chances of securing a fifth term as PM remains to be seen.

    Sputnik discussed the upcoming election with Ido Aharoni, a former foreign ministry official, former Israeli counsel general in New York and a global distinguished professor at New York University's School for International Relations.

    Sputnik: In 2016, you became the founder of Emerson Rigby Israel Ltd., an Israel-based investment, business development and consultancy company. Previously, you served as a board member of Israel-based financial company DS-Apex IPO Inc. How do you assess the present conditions for your business in Israel?

    Ido Aharoni: Very good. Conditions in Israel are very good for businesses, Israel is very business-friendly.

    READ MORE: 'Democracy, Equality and Peace Are Main Political Issues' — Palestinian Lawmaker

    Sputnik: Under Netanyahu Israel became one of the most technologically advanced economies in the world. What is being offered by other candidates to further boost this?

    Ido Aharoni: I think that in the Israeli system you can find many incentives for entrepreneurs. The Israeli authority that is in charge of cultivating and facilitating innovation is present in everyday life in Israel. Innovation and entrepreneurship are well ingrained in Israeli life, in Israeli psychic, in Israeli DNA.

    Sputnik: Israel could reportedly face austerity measures, according to the Israeli press, that will entail spending cuts and tax hikes. How concerning is this for you?

    Palestinian protesters face Israeli troops during clashes following a demonstration in the village of Mughayir in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
    © AFP 2019/ Abbas Momani
    Netanyahu: Israel to 'Extend Sovereignty' Over West Bank Settlements
    Ido Aharoni: I'm not sure at all that this is going to be the case, but in any event the Israeli economy is very resilient and over the years proved extraordinary resilience, so I'm confident that whatever happens the Israeli economy will do well because it has a solid foundation.

    [The] Israeli financial system is regulated more than let's say the American system, the workforce in Israel is highly educated and highly motivated, we have all the reasons to be optimistic about the participation of the Arab sector and the ultra-orthodox sector in the labour market.

    Israeli universities are ranked in the top in the world, so all the indicators are actually positive, I'm not sure that there will be any tax increases or austerity measures, but whatever will happen I think the Israeli economy, the social and economic foundation, are prepared to handle all eventualities.

    Sputnik: We have witnessed the charges against Netanyahu in three criminal cases, each of which is associated with alleged business connections. With your background as a nation branding practitioner, what has been the impact on Israel's image in the international arena?

    Ido Aharoni: I don't think it changes the positioning of Israel in the world. Israel is experiencing very high degree of intimacy in its relations with Russia, China, India, with the United States, with many of the most important countries of the world, with Brazil. So I don't think it will change, obviously, nobody's happy when you have investigations against the head of a nation but it's part of the democratic game.

    Sputnik: Many reports have said that President Trump's move to recognise Israel's territorial claim over the Golan Heights could be a move by Prime Minister Netanyahu to boost his popularity before the elections. What are your thoughts on these reports?

    Masked Palestinian Hamas gunmen attend a funeral for six of their fighters who were killed in an explosion Saturday, in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip
    © AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra
    Hamas Threatens Israel Will be Forced to Evacuate Tel Aviv in Possible Gaza War
    Ido Aharoni: It's hard to know what was the motivation. By the way, Israel doesn't have a territorial claim per say, meaning that the claim represents a security concern, right? The Syrians used the Golan Heights throughout history to repeatedly launch attacks against Israeli civilians, against Israeli farmers. Israel wants to stay in the Golan Heights to ensure its own safety.

    So it is not that one day we woke up and said, "the Golan Heights is ours", it wasn't ours until 1967, but in 1967 we finally got rid of that security threat that the Syrians produced.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    South Africa Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With Israel
    Netanyahu: Israel to 'Extend Sovereignty' Over West Bank Settlements
    US, Israel 'Offer Handshakes' to Steal Your Lands, Iranian FM Warns Arab States
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestininan Conflict, Syria crisis, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Golan Heights, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse