Register
23:20 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli-Arabs hold Palestinian flags during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the northern Israeli town of Sakhnin October 13, 2015

    'Democracy, Equality and Peace Are Main Political Issues' – Palestinian Lawmaker

    © REUTERS / Baz Ratner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As Israelis are preparing to go to the polls to elect their new Knesset on 9 April, the ballot is largely being viewed as a referendum on the country’s four-time elected prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

    On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice and head of Israel's Central Elections Committee Hanan Melcer ordered the police to launch a criminal investigation into Netanyahu's Likud Party for allegedly breaking a propaganda law and funding a "Zazim Yamina", or "Moving Rightwards" campaign.

    Sputnik discussed the upcoming elections in Israel with Dr Yousef Jabareen, a Palestinian member of Knesset and candidate from the Ta'al and Hadash parties' joint list.

    Sputnik: This is the sixth election in which Arab-led parties and their candidates have been forced to fight disqualifications; please share with us your own experience during this campaign.

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    © Sputnik / Ahmed Abed
    Saturday's Gaza Clashes Killed 5 Palestinian Protesters - Health Authorities
    Dr Yousef Jabareen: As you said, each election in the last few elections is when right-wing parties started this campaign of delegitimising our political participation in the Knesset through basically trying to disqualify us in the central Knesset committee — and there's been a decision of the Central Election Committee to disqualify us. Luckily, the Israeli Supreme Court has decided differently and allowed us to participate in the election.

    I think this is a clear campaign to delegitimise our legitimate role in Israeli politics, it's an attempt to keep us outside the political game in Israel, and I see it as an integral part of the incitement campaign of the right-wing against the Arab community in Israel and against the leaders of the Arab community.

    Maybe it's about time to change this law that allows for a political committee, which is the Central Election Committee — it's a political committee — it's about time to change the law and basically to take from the committee its authority to disqualify parties. We have been really suffering for about one full week focusing on this issue instead of reaching out to our community and to our supporters for the election campaign.

    READ MORE: Fury as Netanyahu Spokesman Compares Palestinian Protesters to 'ISIS Women'

    Sputnik: You are a candidate from the Ta'al and Hadash parties' joint list, there are two Arab-led parties running for Knesset; what are you offering your voters and how different is it from the Ra'am and Balad platform?

    Dr Yousef Jabareen: Well Hadash, our party, is basically having the name of another democratic front for peace and equality, and I would say these three words in the name of our party: democracy, equality, and peace are the main political issues that we are really focusing on.

    Israeli Prime Minister and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, center, is escorted by security guards during a visit to the Ha'tikva market in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, April 2, 2019
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    WATCH Woman Tossing Tomato at Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
    Israeli democracy is in danger, I believe, in the shadow of the campaign of the right-wing, and now they're almost finishing the fourth Netanyahu government, with his coalition with extreme right-wing parties. Striving for real democracy in Israel, not just talking democracy, is one of our main issues.

    The second issue is equality, equality for the Arab-Palestinian community within Israel. We're about 20% of the population, 1.5 million, and we have been suffering from historical marginalisation and exclusion and our main political struggle has been to achieve equality as full citizens in Israel and to be recognised as a national minority, ethnic minority and indigenous minority in Israel; so we are struggling for both — for individual equality and for collective equality as a national minority.

    The third issue in our campaign is the issue of peace. We struggle for the full peace in the area through recognising the right of the Palestinian people, of our people, for a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel on the 1967 borders. We believe that this will bring hope not just for our people, the Palestinian people, but also for Israel as well. Israel cannot live in a quiet environment and they cannot live in real peace without recognising the rights of the Palestinian people.

    When it comes to the other Arab party, in these issues we share a similar platform, we used to be in the same joint list in the last election; however, the focuses are different. The other party includes, for example, the Islamic movement, which has more of religious ethics in their platform and I believe that we have the full credit of serving our community for now over seven decades within the Communist Party and now within Hadash. We have this impressive record of struggling to preserve our identity as Palestinians and to save our basic rights in our homeland.

    READ MORE:

    Sputnik: You have basically answered my next question about the equality issue. Whoever wins the Knesset, would you say that the equality issue will be a central problem on the agenda as one that matters for Israel?

    Dr Yousef Jabareen: I think so. When we say that the last government had legislated this racist law, the nation-state law, that includes these provisions about excluding Arab citizens from main areas, basically from main governmental services like in the area of land and housing; in the area of language, and in the area of identity; in the area of the symbols of the states. In the last two years, the issue of discrimination is becoming deeper and there are more and more racist legislations and racist policy on the part of the government, which basically means that this would be the main issue now in our struggle.

    Neymar at PSG vs Strasbourg match - Coupe de France
    © REUTERS/ Anthony Bibard
    'Bolsominion': Lulz as Neymar Accepts Netanyahu's Invitation to Visit Israel
    It touches upon all areas of our life: it starts from issues of discrimination of allocation of resources to our municipalities and to our communities; it causes discrimination of allocation of land, there's also the ongoing process of confiscating our land that remained in our hands, and there's also these racist attitudes that we face in employment and in public accommodation.

    So generally speaking, yes, there is this ongoing treatment of our community as second or third class citizens and our main struggle remains to defend our rights and to struggle for first-class citizenship in Israel, in our homeland.

    As I said, that would go along our national struggle to support the struggle of our Palestinian people to establish a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel with East Jerusalem as the capital. These are the main issues and they will continue to be the main issues also in the following election and in our work under the next government in Israel.

    READ MORE: Americans' Support for Israel in Its Conflict With Palestine Dropped — Poll

    Sputnik: Looking at these elections, one wonders what kind of real change they might bring to Israeli Arabs. Last year, the Knesset praesidium refused to allow a bill entitled  Basic Law: State for All Its Citizens, proposed by Balad, to be taken into consideration; your own bill, entitled Democratic Multicultural and Egalitarian State, was dismissed in the early stages of parliamentary debate. Can there be a real changes brought about by these elections to Israeli Arabs?

    Dr Yousef Jabareen: It seems like this is now an open question because nobody knows if Netanyahu will be able to establish his fifth government or maybe the opposing party will do that. I'm afraid that if Netanyahu establishes another extreme right-wing government with extreme right-wing parties, I'm afraid that the issues of discrimination and exclusion against our community will get deeper and we will find ourselves in a more difficult situation during the next government.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem March 10, 2019
    © REUTERS / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    ‘It’s Not About The Benjamins’: Netanyahu, Omar Engage in Duel of Words
    However, I still hope that we have few more days, the Israeli public will understand that Netanyahu is leading the area to continue confrontation without bringing any hope.

    I would like to believe that the Israeli public will not give him more options to be in government again and again, especially now that he's facing very serious criminal charges. On the other hand, I want to hope that any alternative government would really bring change, not just another Netanyahu government or another copy of a Netanyahu government.

    This is a serious change, and we still don't know what the situation will be. In any case, we will continue our struggle to achieve the goals that we have discussed. Hopefully, if the right-wing or the extreme right-wing parties stay outside in the next government, that might be the start of change, if not the change itself.

    READ MORE: Israel Delivered Largest Strike on Hamas Targets in Gaza in 4 Years — Netanyahu

    Sputnik: During recent months we've witnessed the United States taking several steps demonstrating support for Israel: the American Embassy and the Consulate were moved to Jerusalem; the US has recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. To what extent do these events affect the upcoming poll?

    Dr Yousef Jabareen: It seems to me that it's clear that the timing of the American proclamation was a clear intent to help the Netanyahu campaign and I see this as a clear interference in the Israeli election. We see a clear coalition between the Trump administration and the Netanyahu administration here in Israel; that's a clear coalition between right-wing in the US and right-wing here in Israel. This is really unfortunate and it also goes against the historical stand of the US against occupying the Golan Heights.

    Druze men carry Syrian flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a rally marking Syria's Independence Day, in the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye, Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    UN Chief Slams US' Golan Move, Says Syrian Peace Requires Territorial Integrity
    The Golan Heights are Syrian territory and will remain Syrian territory, and we have here the EU position — there are no changes — and basically, the world position about that is the America change goes against international law, it goes against the international consensus about the Golan Heights being an occupied Syrian territory. I have to say that I'm afraid that this will pave the way for the following declaration about some kind of recognition of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories as a sovereign Israeli area.

    This is dangerous, this goes against not just international and Palestinian interests, but I believe this goes against the Israeli interests as well because this will perpetuate the confrontation, perpetuate the conflict and keep the despair in the area. The hope would come only from a peace campaign and a peace process that would recognise the Palestinian state of the 1967 borders and basically recognise the Golan Heights as a Syrian area and basically give it back to Syria. This is the only hope for the region and this is the only hope for the international community in general.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Dr Yousef Jabareen and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Archaeologists Discover Remains of 2,000-Year-Old Jewish Settlement in Israel
    'Bolsominion': Lulz as Neymar Accepts Netanyahu's Invitation to Visit Israel
    Everything You Need to Know About the Israeli Election But Were Afraid to Ask
    US Likely to Unveil 'Deal of the Century' on Israeli Independence Day – Reports
    Israeli Delegation to India Lost CLASSIFIED Docs on Arms Deals - Report
    Tags:
    palestinians, Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Territories, Israel, Golan Heights
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse