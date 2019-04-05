Register
    A Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018

    Indian Analysts Refute Report of US Denial of India Shooting Down Pakistani F-16

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    Opinion
    Indian defence experts have debunked a report that has cited unnamed US officials claiming that Pakistan did not lose any F-16 fighter jets in a dogfight with an Indian MiG-21 as claimed by India's Air force. They said that the US has not yet come to grips with a Russian-made MiG 21 Bison possibly scoring a hit over their much touted F-16 fighters.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In stark contrast to claims made by the Indian Air Force on the shooting down of a US-made F-16 fighter during an aerial dogfight on 27 February, two senior US defence officials have rejected India's claim of its MiG-21 Bison destroying the Pakistani F-16 in head-on action. The US officials claiming to have direct knowledge of the situation told US magazine Foreign Policy that US personnel had recently counted F-16s in Pakistan and found none missing. The magazine blamed India for misleading the world through baseless and false claims.

    READ MORE: India Asks US to Probe Pak's Alleged Breach of F-16 Deal Amid Escalated Tensions

    "It is possible that in the heat of combat, Varthaman, flying a vintage MiG-21 Bison, got a lock on the Pakistani F-16, fired, and genuinely believed he scored a hit. But the count, conducted by US authorities on the ground in Pakistan, sheds doubt on New Delhi's version of events, suggesting that Indian authorities may have misled the international community about what happened that day", the report claimed.

    Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district February 14, 2019
    © REUTERS / Younis Khaliq
    Indians Lambast NYT for Calling Kashmir Terror Attack an 'Explosion'
    The report citing an unnamed US official directly contradicted the claim of the Indian government that has kept reiterating that one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

    "The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side", Vijay Gokhale, India's foreign secretary who also flagged the issue to the US official regarding violation of F-16 sale contract by Pakistan had said on the day of the dogfight between Indian and Pakistani fighter jets on 27 February.

    The IAF, in a separate statement, also said that during combat, the use of F-16s by Pakistan's Air Force (PAF) and multiple launches of AMRAAM were conclusively observed. The IAF also demonstrated the AMRAAM. Sme parts of the missile fell in areas of Rajouri in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir), injuring a civilian on the ground.

    READ MORE: US Takes Claims of Pak's 'Misuse' of F-16 in Dogfight With Indian MIG Seriously

    "False claims by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover-up for loss of its own aircraft", the IAF claimed

    On Thursday, Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for India's foreign ministry once again reiterated that Pakistan had used F-16s and as per understanding between the US and Pakistan, "this should have not been done".

    However, Indian experts have expressed qualms over the US experts' report and said that it may have been done with an agenda.

    "Everyone has an agenda", Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired) told Sputnik when asked whether this is a face-saving exercise for the US.

    Indian Air Force officials show a section of an exploded AMRAAM missile, said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16, during a joint press conference of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army and Navy in New Delhi on February 28, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Indians Blast NYT for "Biased" Reporting on Aerial Dogfight Between MiG-21, F-16
    Another military analyst said that the US is unable to digest the reality of a MiG 21B scoring over F-16.

    "Such a statement is but obvious that they are unable to digest a MIG 21 B scoring over a F-16? The fact that their air force analysts are gaming this engagement to draw out reasons for the failure of F-16s in this dogfight is the other story!" Vengalil Venugopal, a senior defence analyst tweeted.

    My counter to this so called count of F16 s in Pak inventory! Their close partner Turkey could have transfered one ac temporarily to support Pak claims? Does the doubters have an answer to this? https://t.co/erpv2gRxLx

    READ MORE: MiG21 Downing Pakistan's F-16 Could Soil Lockheed's $21Bln India Dream — Scholar

    "This article is based on half-truths and conjectures. No US military official has been named. There is a clear anti-India bias in the article to pedal a narrative with intent to create doubt and try to influence Indian voters", Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired) concluded. 

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik

