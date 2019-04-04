UKIP MEP on Brexit: Worst Thing Government Can Do is Turn It on Its Head

British MPs have narrowly won a vote that will force Prime Minister Theresa May to beg the EU for another Brexit delay, in an effort to prevent what they perceive to be, a disastrous no deal Brexit. But would departing under these conditions necessarily be a bad thing? Sputnik spoke with UKIP MEP Margot Parker for more.

Sputnik: Is the British parliament largely pro-remain?

Margot Parker: We have a remain parliament and a remain government. A lot of the constituencies that some of those MEPs voted last night, were leave constituencies, they will at some point have to face those people that voted them in.

I believe the anger is so mounting, and people are just so furious. They've treated the public like they are stupid and like they don't know what they are doing, saying that when they voted they didn't understand; well they did.

This is an impossible situation, the crunch has to come but we should leave departing on WTO terms absolutely on the table. That at least allows you to go and negotiate and say "look guys, we've done the best we can, I'm sorry we're going to leave on WTO terms".

I have no doubt whatsoever that the EU with the German car industry and all of the things that matter with jobs in the EU; matter here too, but we are in a stronger position I believe, because our unemployment is at its lowest since the nineteen seventies, and we've got a lot going for us.

What we need to do, is to shake these MPs and say have a bit more backbone, understand the British people, that this is what they wanted, just get on with the job because they are fed up with your shenanigans.

If we have to go in and fight these European elections because of the intransigence of this government; and its MPs, that have absolutely put a spanner in the works here, then we will go back and we will fight tooth and nail.

We've always stood for unilateral withdrawal, we want to be good neighbours, we want to trade; of course we do, but we cannot possibly be a rule taker when we have to put so much money into the European project, and deny many of our own people in this country the benefit of the usage of our money in a better way.

Sputnik: When this debacle is over, how do you see British politics changing?

Margot Parker: I think we are really on the cusp of a huge change. I believe that people are entirely sick of the same two ruling-ish elite parties, and they are fed up with it, because they've shown this time that it's a sham, it's a mockery, it doesn't matter if you vote, we don't like how you voted; you know what, we'll double cross you, and that's how people feel.

They gave that vote to the people and the worst thing they can do is turn it on its head, which is what they are doing, so the repercussion I believe will be very serious indeed.

