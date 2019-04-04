Register
04:10 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    EU and US flags seen beneath the moon

    Expert: Europe Needs to Focus on Development Instead of Caving to US

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Wary of losing its economic predominance to China, the US government has been on the offensive to challenge China on trade, future technologies, and investment. The assault could intensify if politicians in Washington see weakness in China's resolve to fight back.

    Wen Sheng — Recognizing the true intentions of US politicians, which are to prevent China's economy from catching up with and outpacing that of the US, the world's second-largest economy is seeking genuine and faithful partners in Eurasia, Africa and South America.

    In the coming months and years, Beijing will open its arms to European economies, Russia, Japan, and less-developed countries around the world through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to integrate with them economically.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Italy Tries to Catch Up With EU Partners by Joining Belt and Road - Analysts
    By constantly investing in basic infrastructure, manufacturing and high-tech projects in countries along BRI route, China could extend trade and investment transactions, and its partner economies will see marked improvement in transportation, power supply, utilities, 4G and 5G facilities, as well as more jobs and higher incomes. When that time arrives, China could tilt more toward its BRI partners and move away from North America, which is trying to push China away.

    As a benign economic and technological powerhouse, China is seen as a genuine business partner by BRI countries because China's investments do not come with any political conditions attached. In recent years, more countries have awakened to find China is neither a strategic competitor nor a rival, but a business partner that brings jobs, revenue streams, and economic miracles.

    But politicians in North America are loath to see China's meteoric rise in economic strength, even though without China's massive growth, their economies might remain in the doldrums.

    READ MORE: Italy's Belt and Road Deal Sparks EU Concerns Over Future Relationship

    China's exponential economic growth has been a major driver of global growth since 2000 and has contributed proportionately to the US economy over the years. In fact, China's massive stimulus spending propped up the US and significantly helped it leave the dreadful 2008-09 financial crisis behind, which Wall Street caused in the first place.

    However, Washington has not reciprocated Beijing's contributions. On the contrary, it has even traded China's generosity with stinginess, and its kindness with animosity.

    Rome
    CC0
    Chinese Belt and Road Plan Shouldn't Become Political Tool - Italy's Lega
    By trumpeting "America First," the US government is seeking self-interest and sacrificing others, including some of its traditional allies. The US has reneged on its past global commitments and abandoned a slew of international treaties and global organizations. Among them, the scrapping of the Paris Climate Agreement and the six-nation nuclear deal with Iran have had the most destructive impact on global peace and sustainable development.

    Many observers say the current US government treats traditional European powers as vassals, and time and again Washington has shown its teeth and claws. In mid-February at the Munich security conference, US Vice President Mike Pence went too far by ordering European countries to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal and to stop "undermining" US sanctions on Tehran. If they disobeyed, EU companies would be penalized by Washington.

    The Trump administration has also been on the offensive in thwarting economic cooperation and integration of China and the EU, two of the world's heavyweight economies. The recent decision by Italy to join the BRI has irked American politicians. Nevertheless, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's cabinet was quick to hit back. Asked by American reporters why Italy decided to participate in the BRI, Luigi di Maio, Italian minister of economic development, said bluntly: "Like someone in the United States said 'America first,' I continue to repeat: 'Italy first' in commercial relations." From the angle of China's promised investment to upgrade Italian ports, those rundown ports, once modernized, will revive Italy's traditional role as a key maritime link in trade between the East and the West.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    US National Security Official Urges Italy Not to Support China’s ‘Belt and Road’
    READ MORE: Italy Officially Becomes First G7 Country to Join China's Belt and Road Project

    Most annoying for European government leaders are the intermittent warnings from US officials against choosing Chinese ICT (information and communication technology) giant Huawei to help roll out fifth-generation (5G) superfast wireless networks.

    The US isn't even home to any ICT equipment vendors, so it is apparent that Washington's assault against Huawei aims at diminishing China's technological competitiveness. But not every European country seems truly willing to cave to Washington's pressure and sacrifice the benefits to their own people, because Europeans, just like the Chinese, are entitled to enjoy the most advanced mobile technology and services that Huawei's gear will bring.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    Related:

    Shanghai Campaigning for Belt and Road's Investment and Financing Center
    Belt and Road Initiative Won't Drive Wedge Between India and China – Scholars
    Sino-Russian Cooperation, Exchange Increase Under Belt and Road Initiative
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, Huawei, European Union, Italy, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny: Moscow's 2019 Miss International Mini
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse