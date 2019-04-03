EU Might Not Guarantee a Further Article 50 Extension – Academic on Brexit

Sputnik: Will Prime Minister Theresa May be able to convince Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back her Brexit deal?
It's a very big gamble on her part, in the sense of; by reaching out to Labour, and by reaching out to Jeremy Corbyn, who Jacob Rees-Mogg described as a Marxist and someone who is pretty abhorrent to most Tories, is really a bit of a bridge too far for the Conservative party.
I understand May is doing this for the first time in some ways, for the actual country to avoid the no deal Brexit situation, and the UK crashing out without a deal, and it's probably the best thing for her to do.
Sputnik: Would the EU necessarily back a further extension of Article Fifty?
They've been preparing for that situation, and therefore they may not guarantee an extension. It would be interesting to see what Ireland's perspective on this is, because Ireland has the most to lose out because of the prospect of a hard border returning to the island of Ireland, which is what the backstop as a tool is meant to prevent.
Ireland might be the one who says hang on here; we do actually need an extension to this process to prevent this very damaging situation arising, which is also going to have a harmful impact on the Irish economy.
