Register
06:37 GMT +303 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of New Zealand

    Expert: UN Migration Pact Could Negatively Affect Free Speech in New Zealand

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The mosque shooter's manifesto has been banned In New Zealand which raised free speech debate. Mein Kampf, at the same time, is in free sale in NZ. Sputnik spoke about it with Leighton Baker is a businessman and leader of New Conservative party in New Zealand.

    Sputnik: The mosque shooter's manifesto has been banned In New Zealand which raised free speech debate. Mein Kampf, at the same time, is in free sale in NZ. According to Chief Censor David Shanks, this Manifesto crosses a line that Mein Kampf didn't. How to define this line? In your view, should any literature be banned at all?

    Leighton Baker: We agree with the banning of the video of the terrorist actions, but not the banning of the manifesto. The issue with the banning of the manifesto is that it shuts down open debate on what caused the terrorist to act in this way and starts society down a dangerous path on what it can and cannot discuss.

    Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder, making a sign to the camera during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand March 16, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/Pool
    Mosque Leader Blames Mossad, Zionists for New Zealand Shooting Spree
    Sputnik: How could this banning influence the level of freedom of speech in NZ? How do you assess the level of freedom of speech in New Zealand in general?

    Leighton Baker: Freedom of speech has always been very important in New Zealand and is seen as one of the motivations to join in the World wars. There does seem to be some attempts at restricting free speech in New Zealand at the moment by various individuals and institutions trying to ban speakers they disagree with. We had it last year with the former Governor of the reserve bank, Mr Don Brash, being banned from speaking at a university. The reason given was security concerns, however, this was proven to be false and it was just that one individual disagreed with Mr Brash so tried to stop him. Again some speakers from Canada were denied access from venues in New Zealand as some people disagreed with their viewpoint. These are significant deviations from the historical ability of people being allowed to express their views in New Zealand and are definitely worth rallying against.

    Sputnik: In his manifesto, the NZ shooter said that the "left-wing within the US will seek to abolish the second amendment. The right-wing within the US will see this as an attack on their very freedom and liberty. This attempted abolishment of rights by the left will result in a dramatic polarization of the people". As you know NZ has already banned assault weapons. In your opinion, doesn't this move fulfil his wish?

    Leighton Baker: I have not been able to view the manifesto so cannot comment on its content, however, his actions have driven a wedge into some discussions in New Zealand and caused some knee jerk reactions.

    Sputnik: How well is the NZ government dealing with the aftermath of the terrorist attack?

    Leighton Baker: The support from the New Zealand government for the victims and families of victims of the attack has been outstanding and has no doubt helped them as they have had to deal with a horrific situation. We welcome debate on gun reform but believe that it is important that the government follow due process in formatting laws so that we do not introduce poorly thought out laws that have unforeseen consequences.

    Jordan Peterson
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    Fans Rejoice as Jordan Peterson's Book Returns to Shelves in New Zealand
    READ MORE: New Zealand Police Arrest Teen for Objectionable Material — Reports

    Sputnik: Australian Senator Fraser Anning has linked the shooting with New Zealand's immigration policies. What, if any, are the major flaws in New Zealand's immigration system?

    Leighton Baker: New Zealand's immigration system has a few flaws. We are struggling with a lack of housing in New Zealand, so fundamental logistics would say we need to limit immigration while we build enough houses to accommodate the people that are already here. We need to develop a long term immigration plan looking at the jobs that will still be viable in the future. If we allow people to migrate here for work that is becoming obsolete, then we are importing a burden for our future generations. We need to place a greater focus on people that migrate to New Zealand being able to integrate through a comprehensive understanding of the language and culture.

    Sputnik: More than 150 governments signed UN Migration Pact in December. New Zealand voted in favour of this compact. In your opinion, will the signing of this pact benefit New Zealand? How will this pact affect national sovereignty?

    Leighton Baker: We campaigned against the signing of this pact for a few reasons, firstly it seemed that the signing was happening without the approval of the New Zealand public and when the government was challenged on this they deferred, delayed and distracted, but still signed the deal which did not look like good democracy. Although the pact is meant to be non-binding, once you sign an agreement with that many other nations, it is only reasonable to expect that they will hold you to it, therefore making a legally non-binding pact morally binding. The pact advocates for open borders which does automatically reduce individual nations sovereignty. The European experience with open borders has been short-lived with many nations now enforcing strict immigration limits and this is a warning to other nations contemplating the open border policy.

    READ MORE: New Zealand to Tighten Gun Law With New Amendment Bill — Parliament

    Sputnik: In an article published on the Free Speech Coalition's website it was mentioned that this pact would damage New Zealanders' right to free speech and debate. How exactly does the pact affect freedom of speech in New Zealand?

    Leighton Baker: Freedom of speech could be impacted by clause 17 which encourages members to withdraw funds and re-educate media that engages in hate speech without giving any clear definition of hate speech. This makes hate speech a subjective decision which means it is open to abuse. We already see people being labelled as "Haters" in New Zealand for offering a different view to the popular dogma. Disagreeing with someone is not hating them, yet this is the accusation which is being levelled, so yes this pact could negatively affect free speech.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    New Zealand Prime Minister Announces Formal Probe Into Christchurch Attack
    Muslims in New Zealand Will be Safe After Mosque Attack- NZ Minister
    All 50 Victims of New Zealand Mosque Massacre Identified - Police
    Erdogan’s Comment on New Zealand Attack Taken Out of Context - Spokesman
    Tags:
    shooter, free speech, mosque, UN Migration Pact, United Nations, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse