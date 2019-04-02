Register
20:39 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Monday, March 25, 2019.

    Two-Faced Janus: Is Macron Snubbing US by Boosting Sino-French Ties?

    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 20

    The upcoming European Parliament elections which are due to take place from 23-26 May have prompted French President Macron to double down on rallying support for his political force, Karel Vereycken, a French journalist and vice-president of the Solidarity and Progress Party, told Sputnik.

    With Angela Merkel preparing to step down as the German chancellor, French President Emmanuel Macron is continuing to push ahead with his bid to become the new leader of Europe. However, this road is obviously not without bumps.

    Berlin Limits Macron's Ambitious Reforms

    On 4 March, Macron outlined his vision of a "renewed" Europe amid simmering Brexit and unabated Yellow Vests protests in France.

    The French president proposed creating a EU central budget to fund innovation, provide social security for all workers across Europe, and step up defence spending, among other issues.

    "Freedom, protection and progress. We need to build European renewal on these pillars", Macron wrote.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Karel Vereycken, a French journalist and vice-president of the Solidarity and Progress Party, opined that "for Macron, the proposed steps of increased European integration, is nothing more than his chosen propaganda angle to rally support for his forces during the European elections and his own second eventual mandate".

    Berlin's response to Macron's plan was not long in coming.

    French president Emmanuel Macron addresses troops of the Barkhane force at the Barkhane tactical command center in N'Djamena on December 22, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / Ludovic MARIN
    Macron Drumming up Support for New EU Foreign Investement Rules - Market Researcher
    "After long months of silence and vague promises, after Macron's speech at the Sorbonne, after the encounter at Meseberg, after the signature of the treaty of Aix-la-Chapelle and after his March 4 letter to the Europeans, he got a brutal answer from Germany on March 9, not from Merkel, but from her announced successor, CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer with her text 'Getting Europe Right'," the politician noted.

    Kramp-Karrenbauer made it clear that what Macron was calling for, namely, "European centralism, European statism, the communitarisation of debts, the Europeanisation of social systems, and the minimum wage", would be "the wrong approach".

    According to Vereycken, for the CDU chairwoman, "it is out of question for Germany to 'pay' for the others (via a banking union)" because, as she put it, "The first priority is to safeguard the foundations of our prosperity".

    "Hence, in light of Kramp-Karrenbauer's statement, and considering Germany's central role in EU matters, Macron's plan became science-fiction overnight", the French journalist pointed out.

    Macron's Troubles at Home

    Meanwhile, Macron's approval ratings continue to fluctuate around the 30 per cent mark at home amid Yellow Vests demonstrations which have been taking place for 20 weeks since 17 November 2018.

    The protesters put forward a list of demands, including a substantial cap on taxes and increase in basic pension and social welfare. Furthermore, they are calling for the French president's to step down.

    "The Yellow Vests, despite the vicious media campaigns to discredit them, remain quite popular. Macron's refusal to take into account their demands and the paradigm they represent cannot but accelerate his downfall", Vereycken suggested.

    Yellow Vests protest in Paris
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Macron Doing 'Increasingly Boring' One Man Show, Desperately Trying to 'Take Steam Out' of Yellow Vests – Politician
    Commenting on media reports which describe the latest reshuffle in the Macron government with two ministers resigning, the French politician noted that "while some of those leaving the government are happy to jump from what they consider a sinking ship, the replacements are all handpicked among his closest advisors, including 'technical' advisors".

    "It is not really a sign of strength that a president's spin-doctor becomes the spokesperson for his government", Vereycken opined, referring to the appointment of Sibeth Ndiaye, Macron's Senegalese-born media advisor, as government spokeswoman.

    Yellow Vests' protests held in Paris, France on 23 March, 2019
    © Sputnik /
    Yellow Vests' protests held in Paris, France on 23 March, 2019

    Macron Tries to Scare the French With Brexit

    Likewise, the French president's efforts to demonise Brexit do not seem successful, according to the journalist.

    "Macron, in line with the EU Commission, is on the hard line against the UK", he explained. "Brussels fear is that if the UK gets a favorable situation by leaving alone, others could follow its example".

    Brexit
    CC0
    Scholar on Brexit: UK Divisions Are Just as Deep as They Were 3 Years Ago
    According to Vereycken, "to prevent that, Brussels is ready to sacrifice billions and the UK's people". 

    "[For his part], Macron wants to scare the French with the Brexit: you see what happens when you leave the EU! 'Vote for me' is the final message", the French journalist elaborated.

    The politician believes that "the only solution would be a group of countries, recognising the reality that the EU and the euro are 'a failed experience', would decide, by common agreement, to announce that the 'EU is dissolved'."

    Meanwhile, on 2 April, British MPs yet again failed to reach common ground on the alternatives to the Brexit deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May, which was "overwhelmingly rejected" earlier.

    Sino-French Relations Provide New Opportunities

    Vereycken noted that Macron "appeared as two-faced Janus Heads" in relations with China. After subjecting Beijing to harsh criticism in Brussels on 22 March, just two days later Macron launched nothing short of a charm offensive against Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Sino-French relations provide lucrative opportunities for Paris.  

    "After a disgusting media campaign warning against the yellow peril and China's supposed quest for world domination via its Belt and Road Initiative, a worldwide ambitious infrastructure program, Macron and the EU showed quite some openness to cooperation", the politician underscored.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping prior to a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Monday, March 25, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    France, China Reaffirm Commitment to JCPOA, DPRK Denuclearization - Macron
    He pointed out that although the EU, France and Germany, who first accused China of "dividing" the EU and even dubbed Beijing the bloc's "systemic rival", "showed in the same time eagerness to rebuff US unilateralism by consolidating EU-China cooperation on security matters in Africa, climate change, the Iran nuclear agreement and the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

    While Italy broke the ice by signing a memorandum of understanding with China in support of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), "the deals between France and China, both economically and financially, are quite substantial", the journalist emphasised.

    "Cooperation in space exploration between the French CNES and China is another marker of far reaching mutual trust. And without US pressure, the long standing Franco-Chinese cooperation in the nuclear field would flourish even more", Vereycken elaborated.

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    EU States Embracing China's Silk Road, Nord Stream 2, Defying US – Journo
    He added that "the fact that China worked out agreements to bolster its financial operations in Luxembourg — while London is in the Brexit turmoil — also indicates Germany and Belgium, who dominate the Luxembourg financial market, are on board".

    According to the politician, "this is the right way to go"; by redefining international cooperation and creating a new anti-speculative international monetary system the European states "can lay the foundations of the new security architecture for peace and nuclear disarmament called for by Russia, China and other BRICS members and to which a Trump administration, cleaned from its war party elements (Pence, Bolton, Pompeo), could be recruited."

    "From that higher standpoint, we should 'dissolve' the current EU and Eurozone, and allow Europe to contribute with the best of its culture and genius", he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bombs Found on Corsica Ahead of Macron’s Visit – Reports
    Over 60% of French People Support Macron's Idea to Create European Army - Poll
    Macron Drumming up Support for New EU Foreign Investment Rules - Researcher
    Macron at 'Critical' Standoff Stage With Yellow Vests Protesters - Scholar
    France, China Reaffirm Commitment to JCPOA, DPRK Denuclearization - Macron
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, Brexit, eurozone, elections, economy, Yellow Vests, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), European Union, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Europe, United States, Africa, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse