Register
13:44 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013

    Trump's Golan Move is Harbinger of a Large-Scale Middle East Clash – Scholar

    © AFP 2019 / JACK GUEZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Trump's Golan Heights declaration has prompted growing concerns among the regional players. Speaking to Sputnik, Turkish scholars and Iraqi Kurdistan politicians explained that the US Golan decision may affect Turkey, Iran and Iraq and translate into nothing short of a large-scale conflict in the region.

    Donald Trump's unilateral decision to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, seized by Tel Aviv from Syria back in 1967 and formally annexed by Israel in 1981, is continuing to stir fears of a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

    "Having taken advantage of the US decision, Israel will be able to expand its sphere of influence in the territories it occupied," Gokhan Bozbas, a coordinator at the Centre for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM), told Sputnik Turkey, adding that Trump's Golan declaration had "violated the UN resolution adopted by the international community and unilaterally supported the occupation".

    Druze men carry Syrian flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a rally marking Syria's Independence Day, in the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye, Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    UN Chief Slams US' Golan Move, Says Syrian Peace Requires Territorial Integrity
    According to Bozbas, the US move obviously played into the hands of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sought to come out on top in the upcoming 9 April Knesset elections.

    For his part, Yasin Atlioglu, a researcher at the 21st Century Turkey Institute, warned against an all-out regional conflict prompted by Trump's Middle Eastern policies.

    Having recalled that Washington's Golan move was preceded by the recognition of Jerusalem, the researcher stressed that Trump's pro-Israel policy was by no means limited to the Golan and Jerusalem.

    "Given the toughened anti-Iranian sanctions, the situation in Syria, as well as sanctions imposed against the Lebanese Hezbollah, Trump's decision on the Golan can be seen as a harbinger of a large-scale clash in the region," Atlioglu said. "Chaos and instability have engulfed the Middle East, and Trump's decision will further aggravate this situation."

    Two Israeli air force F-15s (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Bombing of Aleppo: Analyst on How Israel Raises Stakes After Trump's Golan Move
    At the same time, he cast doubt on the probability of a war against Israel by suggesting that "the countries of the region have not got enough strength for that".

    According to the researcher, the international community should have voiced its condemnation of Trump's move much more resolutely. He noted that the precedent was fraught with severe risks as other states may now follow the US suit and try to legitimise their attempts to occupy foreign territories.

    "Trump's decision signals injustice and disrespect towards the Muslim world. It will have impact on other countries in the region, namely, Turkey, Iran and Iraq," he concluded.

    Speaking at an election rally in Istanbul on 26 March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Washington's decision concerning the Golan. He stressed that the US had neither jurisdiction nor right to give the Golan to Israel and vowed to bring the Golan issue to the United Nations.

    Iraqi Kurds Voice Growing Concerns Over Trump's Golan Move 

    In an interview with Sputnik, Iraqi Kurdistan politicians echoed Turkey's concerns.

    "Many countries, including Turkey, have expressed their dissatisfaction with this decision of the United States," Aydin Maruf, a representative of the Iraqi Turkmen Front and member of the Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament (IKP), said. "We fully share Turkey's position on this issue. The Golan Heights belong to Syria, and Syrian Turkmen traditionally reside there. America's decision on the Golan Heights contradicts the norms of international law."

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold up a proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu exits the White House from the West Wing in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Trump’s Golan Heights Stunt Ends Need for Israel-Syria-Palestine Talks - Scholar
    According to Maruf, Trump's move has signalled Washington's support for Israel's illegal occupation. Having said that the pro-Israel move will further destabilise the region, the parliamentarian underscored that "all decisions related to the territories must be made by people living in these territories".

    Muhsin Doski, a member of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (KDP), opined that Washington was pursuing its own political interests by recognising Israel's sovereignty over the Golan.

    He lambasted the Trump administration for its double standard approach referring to its unwillingness to supporting the Kurdish independence referendum which was held on 25 September 2017.

    Doski presumed that Trump's move may further escalate tensions in the region, which does not correspond to the interests of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

    For its part, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the second largest party in the IKP, refrained from voicing its position on the issue.

    "[Trump's] decision concerns Israel, Palestine and Syria. It does not affect the KRG much. This is a political decision that will not benefit the [Iraqi] Kurdistan region, since it has no interests associated with the Golan Heights", PUK spokesman Sadi Ehmed Pire told Sputnik.

    Following Washington's transferal of the US Embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018, Trump announced that the US would recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan on 21 March 2019. Four days, later the US president signed a presidential proclamation on the Golan Heights' recognition. Russia, Turkey, as well as a number of Arab and European states, condemned Trump's move, while the UN reiterated that Washington's Golan decision had no legitimacy in the eyes of the international community.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Completes First THAAD Deployment in Israel Days Before Knesset Elections
    Trump’s Golan Heights Stunt Ends Need for Israel-Syria-Palestine Talks - Scholar
    Air Sirens Heard in Gaza Border Areas as Rocket Falls Short of Israel - IDF
    Brazil Opens Jerusalem Office to Serve as 'Part of Its Embassy in Israel'
    Israel Might Have Used F-35 Fighters in Aleppo Raid, Media Claims
    Tags:
    conflict, recognition, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iraqi Kurdistan, Israel, Turkey, Syria, Golan Heights, Middle East, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok