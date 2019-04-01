Register
    No Deal Will Be No Problem Whatsoever – UKIP Member on How UK Should Leave EU

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May could put her Brexit deal before parliament again later this week, if the next round of indicative votes bring no concrete consensus as to how the country should finally leave the EU. Can she defy the odds and get her much-maligned proposals accepted? Sputnik spoke with UKIP’s David Kurten for more.

    Sputnik: Does Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal have any chance of being approved in parliament?

    David Kurten: We just don't know what's going to happen. What I think that she's thinking is that the first time it was defeated by two hundred and thirty, the second time by about one hundred and fifty, the third time by less than sixty, I think that what she's thinking, is that if she does it a fourth time, it's going to win, because she's winning over people each time.

    Honestly, I think the people who voted against it a third time are not going to change their minds; they are people that are really willing to put their country before party, as they see how dreadful the withdrawal agreement really is, it's worse than remaining because it will keep us in the customs union and the single market without any say over the directives and regulations and rules that we'll have to obey.

    People are really starting to wake up to this even some of the people who voted for her withdrawal agreement the third time, are saying no if it comes back again we are going to vote against it because they realise how dreadful it is.

    I think she'll bring it back a fourth time, I think she'll bring it back a fifth time or even a sixty time, she's determined to push this through, it just seems as though she is on a one-track mission, but I think she's got to peak acquiescence, and it's going to go against her from now on.

    Sputnik: Would reverting to WTO rules be the best way for the UK to escape its ongoing political deadlock?

    David Kurten: People voted to take back control of our sovereignty, our laws, our borders, our fishing waters, our agriculture, our trade, our money and not to give up control of our armed forces, which is also going to come in.

    Leaving on WTO rules gets all of that for us; we take back control of everything everybody wants, there's no better option at the moment. Of course, it would be good to have a Canada style free trade agreement, where we mutually recognise each other's standards and laws and we just trade, without having to be in the single market, without having to be in the customs union tariff free.

    The EU is not offering that because they want to extract everything they possibly can from the UK, without giving back anything back in return, you've got to hand it to them, they are brilliant negotiators, and Theresa May is a terrible negotiator, the EU has got everything that they want and they don't have to give up anything else.

    The very worst thing we can do right now is anything else but leaving on WTO rules, that is going to be the best thing, and all of the things that people are trying to generate fear over, there's going to be travel chaos, we're not going to have food, not going to have medicines, flights are going to be grounded, this has all been proven to be absolute rubbish.

    The EU has planned for no deal, the UK government has planned for no deal, the Irish government has planned for no deal, big businesses have planned for no deal; if we live with no deal, it will be no problem whatsoever.

    Sputnik: How much longer can Theresa May remain as Prime Minister for?

    David Kurten: When this is all said and done, and I really hope that we do leave with no deal on WTO terms on the 12th of April, I think there will be a complete realignment in British politics, it's just waiting to happen, the baby's there waiting to come out but it hasn't been delivered yet.

    The old party systems are not fit for purpose any more, there are cracks all over the place in the Tory party and in the Labour party, and they are really ready to split up. Whatever happens after this, the splits that started to happen when Chuka Umunna and Anna Soubry came together to form a new group, that started but then it was stopped, but that's going to continue.

    I think that the floodgates will be opened, I think Theresa May is finished, the Tory party is finished, the Labour party is finished, we need some new parties that actually represent what people want in British politics.

    People want a party that is properly for a free nation, for Brexit, a party which is socially conservative, that believes in free markets, but also with a human face so that we look after people who need to be looked after, who are vulnerable, and also that believes in freedom of speech and stands up against this ridiculous political correctness and cultural Marxism that is destroying our freedom to speak, and is just poisoning the atmosphere.

    There is the time for such a party to be born, and it is now, and I think that that will happen. I have lost all respect for Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dominic Raab, who said they were Brexiteers, but then voted for this dreadful withdrawal agreement, even though they said that it would condemn us to permanent vassalage

    Why did they put party before country? I don't think that they will have support among the grassroots of the Conservative party either, who are going to vote if there's a new leadership contest in the Tory party, so again this is actually going to be an exciting thing, to have parties which truly represent what the people want, and to break the back of the old system which is dying on its feet. 

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    trade, Brexit, UK Independence Party (UKIP), WTO, Theresa May, United Kingdom
