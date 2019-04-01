Register
07:04 GMT +301 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold up a proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu exits the White House from the West Wing in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2019

    Trump’s Golan Heights Stunt Ends Need for Israel-Syria-Palestine Talks - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United States' decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights has reportedly increased tensions in the Middle East.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

    The Golan Heights has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the territory during the 1967 Six Day War. While Israel adopted a law to annex the territory in 1981, the United Nations declared the move void, without any legal effects. In 2018, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the territory after the country organized local elections in the area on 30 October.

    Golan Heights
    © AFP 2019 / Jalaa Marey
    Lebanon Alarmed Over Its Own Lands After Trump’s Move on Golan Heights – Report
    Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has said that Arab countries unanimously recognize the right of Syria to the Golan Heights. Sputnik has discussed the issue with Milena Sterio, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Academic Enrichment at Cleveland State University.

    Sputnik: What is Trump's personal goal in supporting Israel? What is his primary objective?

    Milena Sterio: Trump's primary goals and objectives: President Trump has consistently displayed his willingness to support Israel unconditionally, and he has criticized former President Obama for his own policies vis-a-vis Israel, which were more nuanced (for example, President Obama was not willing to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, not willing to recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights, and demanded that Israel suspend building new settlements in the West Bank).

    Thus, President Trump's general objective is to strengthen Israel's position in the Middle East, as well as to weaken the position of those countries which are perceived as Israeli enemies (Syria, Iran, etc.). 

    US State Department
    © Sputnik /
    US to Redraw Maps to Include Golan Heights as Part of Israel - Report
    Sputnik: What will be the consequences for the US over this support?

    Milena Sterio: There may not be as many direct consequences for the US. It appears that the reaction of many Middle Eastern countries has been muted — many countries seemed ambivalent about this US move, and see this as part of American general support of the state of Israel.

    The most troublesome negative consequence of this decision is the potential this may have to destabilize the Middle East and to ruin any chances of a peaceful resolution of the Golan Heights conflict (as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict).

    The US will also face criticism from many of its Western European/Canada allies, who disagree with this decision. The US could also face a negative UN General Assembly resolution, condemning this decision.

    Sputnik: How will Trump's decision affect stability in the Middle East?

    Milena Sterio: The Middle East is already an unstable region, and this decision, coupled with the US recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital, has a great potential to destabilize the region further.

    A mock road sign for Damascus, the capital of Syria, and a cutout of a soldier, are displayed in an old outpost in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Thursday, May 10, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Gift to Bibi or Blow to Syria? Possible Motives Behind US Golan Heights Decision
    By supporting Israel, the US is removing all incentives for Israel to negotiate with the Palestinians and with Syria, which could cause lots of anger within Palestinian territories and in Syria, which can, in turn, fuel terrorism, extremism, such as ISIS[Daesh], and other violence. Other regional countries which support Syria may also be drawn into the conflict.

    Thus, the potential for destabilization in the Middle East is large. 

    Sputnik: What could be the next steps to expect from Trump in support of Israel?

    Milena Sterio: What are the next steps? Most likely, President Trump will continue to support Israel unconditionally.

    This could translate into supporting Israel in its continued building of settlements in the West Bank, supporting Israeli construction and other business endeavors in the Golan Heights (there are talks of drilling licenses being offered to US companies in the Golan Heights), and supporting Israeli military efforts through arms sales.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Milena Sterio and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (also known as Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL, IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Mogherini Reiterates EU to Not Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
    Lebanon Alarmed Over Its Own Lands After Trump’s Move on Golan Heights – Report
    The Golan Heights: Are They Gone From Syria for Good?
    Lavrov Blasts Trump's Recognition of Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
    Gift to Bibi or Blow to Syria? Possible Motives Behind US Golan Heights Decision
    Tags:
    impact, tensions, recognition, sovereignty, Trump administration, Milena Sterio, Donald Trump, Israel, Syria, United States, Golan Heights
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse