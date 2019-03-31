Russian Lawmaker Says Activists Warn of Presidential Election Fraud in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the Russian parliament’s international affairs committee, cited unnamed civic activists on Saturday who warned about alleged plots to rig the election in Ukraine.

"I am concerned about the situation in Ukraine, which will hold an election on Sunday. Today is a day of campaign silence, but our colleagues – rights activists and experts – have alarmed us with information on plots of ballot stuffing and manipulations involving voters’ personal details", Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

READ MORE: Analysts: CIA-Ukraine Collaboration Against Russia is Part of US Puppet Playbook

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov OSCE Urges Ukraine to Abstain From Detaining Foreign Journalists

He added that millions of Ukrainians living in Russia and the conflict-hit eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk would not be able to cast ballots. The OSCE, a regional bloc, has meanwhile confirmed that barring Russian observers from doing their duty in Ukraine was an electoral violation, he stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Moscow had to abandon its intention to send its observers to the Ukrainian presidential election within the OSCE mission in order to not subject them to a threat of persecution. The decision came after Kiev refused to accredit 24 Russian citizens as members of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) mission monitoring the presidential election in Ukraine. Ukraine has also barred the Commonwealth of Independent States mission from monitoring their election.

READ MORE: US State Department Announces Tender to Promote Internet Freedom in Ukraine

Ukrainians will go to the polls this Sunday to elect a new president. Incumbent Petro Poroshenko will be fending off 38 challengers.

He is running neck-and-neck with ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, while comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy is leading the race as the current favorite. A runoff is largely expected on 21 April if no one wins a simple majority.

READ MORE: Canadian Journo Denied Entry to Ukraine Because of Crimea Visit — Border Service