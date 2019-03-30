Register
21:30 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish flags in Izmir, Turkey

    Turkish Cities to Change Hands After Elections Without Erdogan's Power - Experts

    © Photo : DHA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks set to lose this Sunday’s municipal elections but its defeat is unlikely to threaten his hold on power, analysts told Sputnik.

    Voters will cast ballots to elect mayors of 30 metropolitan cities, scores of provincial capitals and hundreds of municipal districts, as well as local assembly representatives and village administrators.

    Erdogan has billed the vote as key to the state’s survival, turning it into essentially a referendum on his government, which has been struggling to shore up the ailing national economy as it enters a recession.

    Opposition to Win Big in Big Cities

    The president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    New Operation in Syria Possible After Sunday's Turkish Local Elections - Erdogan
    The opposition Nation Alliance of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Good Party (IYI) is projected to snatch some big cities from the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP), in alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

    The past few elections ended in the AKP and the MHP triumphing with slightly over half of votes. The upcoming election will tilt this balance in favour of the opposition if a portion of Erdogan supporters refuses to turn up to send him a message, Seda Demiralp from the Isik University in Istanbul told Sputnik.

    "There is group of AKP-MHP supporters who are unhappy with the government's inability to overcome the economic downturn. Even pro-government groups cannot avoid the costs of the currency crisis and high inflation. These groups will not vote for the opposition, given the deeply polarised political environment but they may chose to not vote due to their frustration or to send a warning to the government. If this happens, the ruling party may not be able to win the majority", she said.

    READ MORE: Turkish Local Elections: A Referendum on President Erdogan?

    The AKP looks set for defeat in the capital Ankara and in the economic hub Istanbul. Other big losses are projected to be the cities of Izmir, Antalya, Adana, and Bursa, according to Huseyin Bagci, a professor of international relations at Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

    "Istanbul is still for AKP at the moment but the difference is also not so big. The Kurdish votes in Istanbul will determine some parts of the city councils… In Ankara, there are some controversial discussions concerning the candidate but the public surveys show that he leads with a big difference. Ankara could be lost for AKP", he predicted.

    President Donald Trump meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Erdogan: Trump Behaving Like a 'Bully Boy'
    The opposition will strengthen its presence in several medium-sized cities and towns, he said. It will be the first local election for the nationalist IYI and it is expected to win some new mayoral positions, according to Abdullah Aydogan, a researcher at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

    Still, Aydogan expressed scepticism about the opposition winning Ankara and Istanbul, citing possible election fraud.

    "HDP’s prospects will be largely based on whether AKP will be able to repeat what he did in the southeast in the last general elections. Remember the majority of the fraud allegations were from the east and southeast, Kurdish majority regions", he said.

    Cities Change Hands but Erdogan Stays

    Whatever their outcome, the elections are unlikely to undermine Erdogan’s 16-year grip on power or his party’s dominance in the national politics, Aydogan predicted.

    "Even if AKP loses significant amount of votes, that outcome will not bring a huge burden on AKP’s power in the government. At the end, there will not be any other election in the next 3-4 years. And considering AKP’s lost in 2009 local election and its recovery in 2011, AKP can again recover in 3-4 years", he argued.

    S-400 missile systems
    © Photo : Department of information support of the Baltic region
    Erdogan on S-400 Deal: ‘No Backward Steps’ on the Issue Despite US Protests
    He suggested that if the ruling party loses some key cities it would still have the power to jail or replace the elected mayors. This is evidenced by Erdogan’s recent verbal attacks on the opposition’s mayoral candidate in Ankara, Mansur Yavas, who has been charged with misconduct.

    Bagci said the president and the interior minister had earlier indicated that some mayors would be replaced by state appointees, in particular in HDP-won cities in eastern Anatolia, such as Agrı, Siirt, Batman, Van, and others.

    READ MORE: Trump's Golan Move Could ‘Lead to NATO's Collapse' in the Long Run, PhD Claims

    But Demiralp said she expected the elections to bring about a major change if they result in the opposition running Ankara and Istanbul, which would mark a turning point in AKP’s political career.

    "Winning in Istanbul or/and Ankara would make a critical change in Turkish politics as it would indicate a turning point in the political career of the AKP. Erdogan's rise to power began with his party's… victory in municipal elections and him becoming the mayor of Istanbul as a result. Thus, if his party loses elections in Istanbul after almost three decades, this would indicate that his grip on power is finally weakening", she said.

    No Economic Relief in Sight

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's supporters are seen ahead of a rally for the upcoming local elections, in Istanbul, Turkey March 24, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Umit Bektas
    Some 1.6Mln People Gather in Istanbul for Rally Ahead of Local Vote – Reports
    Economic woes will continue to weigh on Erdogan, the analysts predicted. The president rolled out a series of populist measures ahead of the vote to keep his base happy and trap foreign funds inside the country, but these steps may backfire in the longer run.

    "The economic downturn that Turkey has been facing since 2018, however, presents a challenge for Erdogan… Erdogan is trying hard to prevent the depreciation of TL [Turkish lira] against USD, one of the most visible signs of the economic crisis. Some of these measures, such as trapping investors by preventing them to sell TL, deviate from the principles of a free market economy and thus may backfire in the longer run. However, they may save Erdogan some votes in the short-run", Demiralp said.

    The Turkish economy tumbled into its first recession in a decade earlier in March after its national currency first nosedived amid US sanctions last summer. The lira slumped almost 7 percent in a single day last week and continued slipping this week.

    READ MORE: Turkish Media Reveals First Deployment Site of Russian-Made S-400s

    Bagci said the government was unable to reassure the international domestic markets as well as the people in general. He warned that the economic downturn would get more severe and Erdogan’s team would be not able to overcome it, which may lead to a cabinet reshuffle, but no economic relief.

    "President will shift and change some ministers if he is not happy with results from Sunday elections. Turkish economy is resilient but it is shrinking and will further shrink if there are not some new economic initiatives to increase the production and put realist economic programs", he suggested.

    Aydogan linked the crisis to the government’s record of undermining the rule of law.

    "The weak rule of law prevents foreign investors and discourages the native entrepreneurs as well as the highly skilled professionals. That is why Turkey has been experiencing huge brain drain. In the absence of natural resource wealth such as oil, it is hard to fix economy simply suppressing the opposition", he argued.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Erdogan Tightens Grip in Turkey After Election Victory
    Turkish Prime Minister Vows to Auction Off Chair After Election
    Turkish Election Likely to Have 2 Rounds, End in Erdogan's Victory - Analysts
    Putin Congratulates Erdogan on Re-Election as Turkish President - Kremlin
    Tags:
    city, election, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse