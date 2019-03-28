US May Lose Role as Mideast Mediator Over Golan Decision - LAS Envoy to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The League of Arab States' (LAS) ambassador to Russia, Jaber Habib Jaber, said in an interview with Sputnik that he believed the United States would no longer be able to act as a mediator in the Middle East and would lose Arabs' trust in light of its decision to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights.

"US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan is a dangerous response in the context of the US position on the Arab-Israeli conflict in general, especially after the US administration's dreadful failures on the Palestinian problem. Subsequently, this will trigger complications in the regional situation and the expulsion of the United States as a mediator… in the Middle East or as a side that enjoys the unanimous trust of the Arab side and especially the Palestinian side", Jaber said.

He also reaffirmed the LAS' commitment to UN Security Council resolutions pertaining to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We confirm that the theory behind Middle East peace process is clear, and the process should be based on UN Security Council resolutions and lead to the creation of a Palestinian state on the territories occupied in 1967", Jaber said, adding that Jerusalem, claimed by Israel, should be the capital of Palestine.

READ MORE: Syria to US on Golan Heights: 'You Can Give Israel North and South Carolina'

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit Prague Considers Golan Heights Occupied Territory - Czech Foreign Minister

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump signed on 25 March an executive order formally recognising the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The move has been criticised globally as a violation of the UN Security Council resolution that nullified Israel's annexation of the Palestinian territory.

The Golan Heights has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. While Israel adopted a law that de facto annexed the territory in 1981, the United Nations declared that the move was void and without any legal effect. In 2018, after Israel organised local elections in the area on October 30, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging the country to immediately withdraw its forces from the area.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of Jaber Habib Jaber and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.