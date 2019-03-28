Register
17:36 GMT +328 March 2019
    Silhouette sculptures of Israeli soldiers are pictured next to a sign for tourists showing the respective distances to Damascus and Baghdad from an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on January 20, 2019.

    Trump's Golan Move Against Whole World, Syria to Retaliate - War Correspondent

    © AFP 2019 / JALAA MAREY
    Opinion
    Topic:
    Trump Recognises Golan Heights as Israeli Territory (13)
    0 0 0

    A US decision to formally back Israel and recognise its sovereignty over the Golan Heights that the Jewish state seized from Syria and claimed to be its territory decades ago, triggered a harsh response around the world. Sputnik discussed the situation in the region with a veteran war correspondent and Al-Rai Chief International Elijah J. Magnier.

    Sputnik: Donald Trump's peace plan, the so-called "Deal of the Century" has been discussed in the media for two years. The United States promised to unveil the details after Israeli elections. Also, Trump has already recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and has now recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. There is an opinion out there that recognition of the Golan Heights will help Netanyahu win the upcoming elections. In your view, what will be the essence of this "Deal of the Century"?

    Elijah J. Magnier: Well, first of all, the "Deal of the Century" is no longer on the table for the time being, particularly after the illegal Trump announcement of giving a gift to Benjamin Netanyahu's forthcoming election, giving him the Syrian occupied Golan Heights. It is very obvious that President Trump is trying to support the election of Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly due to the fierce political rival, the Blue and White party.

    A tourist couple checks a map, near the Byzantine-era monument of Hagia Sophia, at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul,Turkey January 14, 2016
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Hagia Sophia to Be Turned Into Mosque in Response to US Shift on Golan - Erdogan
    They are very right-wing and they are not as centrist as they claim. And it is very well-known that the Americans have been always interfering in the Israeli elections throughput the decades. We remember very well that President Bush (the 41st US president — ed. note Sputnik), the father, interfered with the election of Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir in 1985. And President Clinton also tried the same thing even if he failed to.

    READ MORE: Syria to US on Golan Heights: 'You Can Give Israel North and South Carolina'

    This intervention is quite common. Therefore, the timing of the announcement fits perfectly with Benjamin Netanyahu's election. It boosts his election at home.

    In exchange, President Trump expects from Netanyahu to do the same if he wins the election. Now, regarding the "Deal of the Century", it is no longer on the table at the moment because the Arabs can't handle so many things coming from the US even if they are US allies. So, Trump gave Jerusalem. He is taking Palestinian territory and giving it to Israel.

    He is taking Syrian territory and giving it to Israel. And obviously, he has also taken Lebanese territory, the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba that were occupied by Israel along with the Golan Heights, to Israel. And that will not be allowed by the Lebanese Resistance, who will claim back their territory regardless.

    A sculpture of an Israeli soldier standing guard is seen next to a sign for tourists showing the distance to Damascus and Baghdad at an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 23, 2015.
    © AFP 2019 / THOMAS COEX
    EU Still Refuses to Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights - Spokesperson
    Trump's move that is pretty much against the whole world that is condemning this move and it goes against the United Nations Resolutions 242, 338, and 497. Also, we have the presence on the Golan Heights between the Israelis and the Syrians. There is no point for them to remain there if Israel considers this as its own territory at the moment. And Syria will retaliate sooner or later when they are ready.

    Sputnik: So, as far as I understand you think that recognising the Golan Heights will boost Netanyahu's chances in the upcoming elections, right?

    Elijah J. Magnier: Of course, yes.

    Sputnik: And if Netanyahu wins, what can he offer the United States in return?

    Elijah J. Magnier: Well, because the Jews in the United States would vote for the Democrats, what he is trying to do particularly we saw that during the APAC meeting. The pro-Israeli among the Americans, particularly the US Ambassador to Israel, who went on APAC promoting the unification of the Israeli and the Jews vote in favour of President Donald Trump in the forthcoming elections. And what Trump expects is for Israel to use this payback for lobbying in the United States to support him and for Trump to be re-elected in 2020.

    READ MORE: Ex-Israeli PM Adviser on Golan Heights: Move to Help Netanyahu Win Elections

    Sputnik: Despite the fact that Trump has repeatedly boasted about eliminating ISIS* in Syria, some experts doubt that his victory is due to the United States efforts. In your opinion, are such actions an attempt to undermine the Assad regime?

    Elijah J. Magnier: Well, first of all, ISIS* was extremely powerful in Iraq and in Syria. And it has been eliminated in Iraq due to the Iraqi Security Forces in the first place, including Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, the Popular Mobilisation Forces. And in Syria, the Syrian regime with its allies, Iran, Hezbollah, and above all Russia, offering the air support and the intelligence information, have been fighting ISIS since September 2015, when Russia came, and even before that date without Russia.

    Therefore, ISIS was in control of Al Badia (the semi-arid rangelands of the Syrian Arab Republic, known as Al Badia in Arabic, and the Steppe in English — ed. note Sputnik), was in control of the south of Syria on the Israeli borders, was in control of South of Damascus in al-Yarmūk (Yarmouk Camp, in Arabic Mukhayyam al-Yarmūk, a 2.11-square-kilometre district of the city of Damascus, populated by Palestinians — ed. note Sputnik); then they were in control of rural area of Aleppo, of Hama, and they were around Idlib. They were in Deir ez-Zor; they were in Abu Kamal.

    Israeli kids look over the Israeli Syrian border as smoke can be seen following an explosion at its Syrian side it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel July 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Israel Plans to Triple Golan Heights Population to Form Jewish Majority in Region - Mayor
    They were all over the country. In the area under the US control in northeast Syria, there were the remnants of ISIS, those who left over of ISIS, who gathered in the area because the US offered them a safe haven for a couple of years without attacking them. And suddenly they woke up because Trump wants to leave. And because he wants to leave, he started attacking ISIS.

    And once he attacked ISIS and that is over and now he realised that he made a mistake because he needs ISIS to stay there because he allows Syria by eliminating ISIS east of the Euphrates River to have a clear passage between Tehran, Bagdad, and, Damascus. Therefore, no, it is not the US who eliminated ISIS. It is in the first place the Syrian Army and its allies that are Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia.

    READ MORE: Syrian Air Defence Repels 'Israeli Air Aggression' Against Aleppo — Report

    Sputnik: After more than two years in office, Trump has committed a series of controversial actions like withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, the US is planning to withdraw from the INF Treaty and now we have this situation with Israel. Given all this, what legacy will Trump leave when his presidency comes to an end? And how do you assess his presidential activity in general?

    Elijah J. Magnier: Well, Trump's era, it seems [to be] not ending in 2020 and he has good chances to be re-elected. Regarding the false and misleading claims, since he took office he has made around 7,645 false claims and he contradicts himself all the time.

    Moreover, he revoked the Iran deal and all the international laws to do whatever he wants because he can do whatever he wants without anyone willing to engage in a war against the United States. On the other hand, he pushed the Europeans to find an alternative and to start thinking that the US is not an ideal partner.

    Fire in Aleppo
    © Photo: YouTube/Mustafa Al Nuaimi
    WATCH Aftermath of Reported Israeli Bombing of Syria's Aleppo
    And today the US is no longer a partner of the peace process in the Middle East. He is no longer a partner for the Palestinians. He is no longer a partner even for the oil-rich Arab countries because he is bullying them and he is only blackmailing these countries to suck more of their money.

    And the only thing he is doing is to sell weapons for the Middle East to use its wealth to destroy the Middle East and with Middle Eastern money. What he is doing — he is taking its wealth. What Trump is leaving behind, it is the untrustworthy United States of America.

    The United States of America in conflict with China, with Russia, with the Middle East, with Iran; the United States in conflict with Venezuela and Mexico. All over the world, we can see the United States creating a whole mess and earning only enemies. This is what Trump is leaving behind if he leaves in 2020. And God help us if he remains and he is renewed [re-elected] for a second term.

    READ MORE: UNSC Holds Meeting on Syria Amid US Recognition of Golan Heights

    Sputnik: And if he is not re-elected in 2020, what do you think will happen?

    Elijah J. Magnier: Well, I think Trump has used everything that the United States can use to submit other countries and to blackmail other countries. He showed everything and he put everything on the table. Now the world is taking a distance and started to think about alternatives; how they gather their strength together to keep a good line of defence in front of the US hegemony.

    A general view of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    US Calls on Russia to Compel Syrians to Leave Area Near Golan Heights - Envoy
    Even if Trump will leave office, he will have China, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, and many other countries, who are already on the defensive and who are building their own financial economy and they are looking for their own future away from the United States. And if the United States changes its attitude then there is a place for the United States to walk in, otherwise, it can stay out. I think from today and till the next five years, and even ten years, the world will be very well protected against the United States hegemony of the world.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    recognition, election, Daesh, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Syria, United States, Golan Heights
    Votre message a été envoyé!
