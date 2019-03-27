UK More Likely to Stop Arms Sales For Yemen War Than US - Ex-Pentagon Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will be more likely to cease weapons sales to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen in the near future than the US, despite the opposition to these arms sales in both countries, David Des Roches, former Director for the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Office at the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It's more likely the UK will cease arms exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia than it is that the US will cease weapons sales. The UK government is on the verge of failing over Brexit, and it seems that a post-Brexit government will probably want to make a foreign policy statement on something other than Europe – hence the move to cease exports to Gulf partners," Des Roches, who is currently an associate professor at the Near East South Asia Center for Security Studies, said.

Des Roches added that the opposition to arms sales to the Saudi-led coalition for the war in Yemen would likely have much less success.

"The United States … will not have elections until 2020. Until that time – absent some well-reported outrage or accidental attack against a major civilian target – US policy seems unlikely to change," Des Roches said.

The US Senate passed a resolution in mid-March to end US support for the Saudi-led coalition in the war in Yemen with a 54-46 vote. However, the Trump administration has previously stated that it opposes the Senate's resolution, which was earlier passed by the House of Representatives, with the president’s advisers recommending the measure be vetoed.

On Monday, the fourth anniversary of the coalition's launch of airstrikes in Yemen, five UK opposition parties — the Green party, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Scottish National Party — signed a joint letter, addressed to UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, urging the government to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia. The strikes began on March 25, 2015.

