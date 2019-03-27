Democrats, Corporate Media Empowered Trump With ‘Ridiculous Sham' of Russiagate

"I'm totally for releasing the entire Mueller report," Blumenthal told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday. "I think the entire Mueller report will reveal — this is just speculation — a lot of Jared Kushner and the Trump inner circle's dealing with Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia."
"[It will have] very little to do with Russia," he said.
The US Department of Justice confirmed on Friday that Mueller had wrapped up his investigation and that his report had been forwarded to US Attorney General William Barr for review.
Most recently, the DoJ revealed that Barr plans to take "weeks, not months" to release additional information from the much-anticipated report.
Blumenthal told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that he saw from the first days of the Mueller probe that it was going to spell disaster for Democrats.
"I remember having a thought that this was going to come crashing down, and it was going to come crashing down really hard on the Democrats, and it was going to seriously embolden Trump," the best-selling author said.
"And I said this from the beginning, that this was always helping Trump because it was sidelining the real issues that would actually damage Trump with… regular, ordinary, American voters."
"Democrats, the media, the corporate media, played into this ridiculous sham," he said.
Now, they're left with nothing but a major loss of credibility to grapple with. "They have nothing to say for themselves; nothing they say adds up," Blumenthal said.
