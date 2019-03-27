Register
27 March 2019
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    Democrats, Corporate Media Empowered Trump With ‘Ridiculous Sham' of Russiagate

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    With special counsel Robert Mueller's report on alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian actors during the 2016 presidential election still under lock and key, it's likely that the report doesn't have much to say on Russia at all, Max Blumenthal, journalist and senior editor of the Grayzone Project, told Sputnik.

    "I'm totally for releasing the entire Mueller report," Blumenthal told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday. "I think the entire Mueller report will reveal — this is just speculation — a lot of Jared Kushner and the Trump inner circle's dealing with Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia."

    "[It will have] very little to do with Russia," he said.

    ​The US Department of Justice confirmed on Friday that Mueller had wrapped up his investigation and that his report had been forwarded to US Attorney General William Barr for review.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Mueller Report Won't Trigger Trump's Impeachment - Professor
    In the days since, a four-page summary of the 22-month long investigation's main findings was released by the Justice Department, which noted that no evidence of collusion was found. However, it did also note, regarding the possibility of obstruction of justice during the course of the probe, "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

    Most recently, the DoJ revealed that Barr plans to take "weeks, not months" to release additional information from the much-anticipated report.

    Blumenthal told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that he saw from the first days of the Mueller probe that it was going to spell disaster for Democrats.

    "I remember having a thought that this was going to come crashing down, and it was going to come crashing down really hard on the Democrats, and it was going to seriously embolden Trump," the best-selling author said.

    "And I said this from the beginning, that this was always helping Trump because it was sidelining the real issues that would actually damage Trump with… regular, ordinary, American voters."

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands with former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani before their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Giuliani Slams Mueller Report as ‘Unprofessional’ For Line About ‘Not Exonerating’ Trump
    Two years of wild conjecture — not to mention conspiracy theories — run with by Democrats and the US mainstream media have "handed Trump his biggest victory yet and possibly re-elected him — at least increased his chances."

    "Democrats, the media, the corporate media, played into this ridiculous sham," he said.

    Now, they're left with nothing but a major loss of credibility to grapple with. "They have nothing to say for themselves; nothing they say adds up," Blumenthal said.

    Mueller Investigation, Russiagate, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
