Register
01:46 GMT +327 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    Mueller Report Won't Trigger Trump's Impeachment - Professor

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it hopes the US will officially recognize that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also called accusations against 25 Russians over election meddling politically motivated.

    A summary of the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller was released on Sunday, saying that US President Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t conspire or coordinate with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election. Even though the report led to criminal charges against at least 34 people, it found no proof that the Trump campaign was involved in the hacking of the US Democratic Party before the election.

    Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly condemned the probe as a “witch hunt”. On Sunday, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani called for a probe into how the report originated, after similar calls from President Trump.

    William Barr
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Barr to Take 'Weeks, Not Months' to Release More Mueller Report Details - Report
    The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Moscow hopes that Washington will officially admit that claims on the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election are false.

    "Hopefully, there will be time when Washington has enough courage to officially acknowledge that not only there has been no collusion, but all the insinuations about the so-called Russian meddling are groundless slander invented for the sake of domestic political fight in the United States", the ministry said in a statement.

    Sputnik has discussed the results of the Mueller investigation with Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University.

    Sputnik: The investigation into President Trump’s campaign took two years basically, and it hasn’t come up with results that would really justify it many would say, because it did take so long, it was very extensive. In your view, do you think that this has affected the reputation of the Democratic Party?

    Robert Mueller
    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing
    Post-Mueller: How Will Special Counsel's Report Affect US Political Landscape?
    Cal Jillson: I think that it has to some extent affected the reputation of the Democratic Party, but if you step back and think about why the inquiry was put underway in the first place, it was to be an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and whether or not Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated, conspired with Russia to affect the outcome of that election.

    The results, the conclusions are that while Russia did meddle in the 2016 campaign, the Trump campaign did not collude, did not coordinate with Russia in doing that. So I think it was meant to clarify what happened in 2016; it did that.

    The Democrats wanted it to involve President Trump directly and lead to his impeachment, that hasn’t happened; but a great deal of clarity has been brought to what actually happened in 2016.

    Sputnik: How do you think this report is going to affect the outcome of the next year election? Many have said that the day the report came out on Friday was a wonderful day, one of the best days for the entire Trump presidency. Would you agree with that? Do you see him as having a significant advantage now that this report has made these conclusions?

    Arizona Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo / Rick Scuteri
    John McCain Played Key Role in Spreading Debunked Trump Russiagate Dossier – Report
    Cal Jillson: I think it was a very good day for the Trump administration, because they had been concerned that the Mueller investigation would find some direct relationship between the Trump campaign and Russian meddling attempts in 2016, and that the president would have been found to have obstructed the inquiry into those relationships.

    None of that happened, which was a very good thing for the Trump administration and [it] does sort of clear the way for the President’s re-election campaign in 2020, but that campaign is still very much up in the air.

    President Trump has an approval rating of about 41-42 percent and so this will allow him to argue that the cloud that’s hung over his administration for the last two years has been illegitimate and he should be given a great deal more credit for his administration’s accomplishments. We’ll see what the electorate makes of that, but the 2020 election is still very much up in the air; and if you had to talk about an advantage, there was a Democrat advantage up to yesterday.

    Whether or not that’s been redressed we’ll have to wait and see.

    Sputnik: It’s also interesting, though, we just have this letter right now, the actual report hasn’t been made public; and there’s a very interesting bit of wording and that is that although it has cleared the Trump administration of collusion, it has not exonerated it. What do you make of that?

    Cal Jillson: I think there were two main charges that President Trump, his family members and his administration were worried about. One is conspiracy, a direct “quid pro quo” relationship between the Trump campaign and Russia to affect the outcome of the elections. And they have found that that connection didn’t exist; while Russia did involve itself in the 2016 election, it was not at the behest or in direct coordination with the Trump campaign.

    Robert Mueller
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    MSM Will Keep Russiagate Conspiracy Theory Alive Even After Mueller’s Report
    That, obviously, is a very good thing for them. The obstruction of justice charge is more complicated; and that’s the idea, the question really whether President Trump, in reacting to the Mueller investigation, obstructed the ability of Mueller and his team to look into these things; and the Mueller investigation said it’s not clear.

    There’re lots of facts that suggest obstruction, there’re reasons not to see those facts as a pattern that would be chargeable in the courts as obstruction of justice; and so [Mueller] left it up to the new Attorney General Bill Barr to make that conclusion and Barr said that the evidence was insufficient. But the Democrats will pour into that in congressional hearings and sort that out.

    So, while yesterday was a very good day for the Trump administration, all we have is a four-page letter; the Mueller report will have a lot of details, some of which will be very embarrassing to President Trump and his administration; and they’re going to fight to keep some of those under wraps and not allow them to become public.

    Sputnik: How high are the chances that this is really over for Trump? I mean, the Democrats are, obviously, still going to try press forward and try to get maximum publication of the report in its entirety. Do you think that we’ll see additional attempts to somehow impeach Donald Trump, or do you think that there could arise any additional legal grounds for that kind of movement? We have heard that, as you said, he hasn’t been exonerated, and there still could be more to this?

    Cal Jillson: I think we will not see impeachment.

    Nancy Pelosi, who is the speaker of the US House of Representatives and the Democrat leader, has said that unless there was unequivocal, unchallengeable evidence that even the Republicans would agree to, she would not proceed with impeachment. So I don’t think impeachment is on the table.

    But there’re all kinds of other inquiries not directly connected to the Mueller inquiry that are still ongoing; the Southern District of New York and its federal prosecutors are looking at several elements of Trump’s business activities, there’re people in the State of New York looking at trump’s charitable foundation activities, and lots of other issues are still to be resolved.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Cal Jillson and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    CNN Mocked for Accusing Moscow of 'Gloating' as Russiagate Narrative Collapses
    Trump Jr. Launches Hilarious Attack on Democrats, Media as Russiagate Deflates
    Undaunted, Trump Attacks McCain for Second Straight Day Over Russiagate Dossier
    'No One Will Ever Love You': Meghan McCain Rips Into Trump Over Russiagate Tweet
    Tags:
    details, Democrats, impact, Mueller's report, Russiagate, Trump administration, Cal Jillson, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse