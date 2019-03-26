Register
21:42 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Robert Mueller

    Post-Mueller: How Will Special Counsel's Report Affect US Political Landscape?

    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The conclusions of the Mueller report were published in the form of a summary on 24 March, indicating that no collusion was found between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia; however, it explicitly pointed out that the president was not exonerated of other possible wrongdoings.

    Following the release of the conclusions of the special counsel's investigation, Democrats immediately sought the publication of the full report, suggesting that the public deserves to see it in full. Sputnik asked several law professors why Democrats are so adamant that the report be published, and how it could affect the future political landscape in the US.

    Political Future After Report: Prospects for Trump, Republicans, and Democrats

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands with former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani before their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Giuliani Slams Mueller Report as ‘Unprofessional’ For Line About ‘Not Exonerating’ Trump

    The publication of the report will provide different opportunities for Democrats and Republicans, Christopher Slobogin, professor of criminal law at Vanderbilt Law School pointed out. Trump and the Republicans will claim that Mueller has exonerated Trump and will use it to accuse Democrats of organising a political witch hunt that wasted government money and amounted to nothing more than harassment.

    As for Democrats, they, according to Slobogin, will be frustrated by the report, but will still examine it for evidence that obstruction of justice has taken place. They will also proceed with their inquiries along other lines of investigation into Trump's activities.

    READ MORE: Mueller Says Report Doesn't Conclude Trump Committed Crime — Nadler

    Both Professor Carl Tobias at the University of Richmond and Joshua Dressler, a law professor at Ohio State University, agree with their colleague that Democrats in the Senate and House will continue their investigations into Trump and his entourage.

    U.S. President Donald Trump departs from West Palm Beach, Florida
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Completion of Mueller Probe Could Pave Way for Trump's 2020 Re-Election - Prof

    Tobias indicated that the possible publication of the full Mueller report will only assist these probes. Dressler, in turn, stressed that the investigations will continue as long as the Democrats deem it to be politically beneficial. Trump's businesses will also be further scrutinized by the Southern District of New York, Dressler and Tobias both pointed out.

    The two professors also believe that demands to publish the full report are correct and that American citizens deserve to see it, or at least most of it.

    Speaking about the reasons as to why Democrats are yearning for the publication of the Mueller report, Dressler indicated that it might only publicly exonerate Trump of some accusations, as it did with collusion, but could also "embarrass" him and shed light on many questions about POTUS' activities, as well as those of his family.

    "The report could still be damning or, at least, embarrassing, to the President, depending entirely on how Mueller prepared the report.  It is still unclear whether Mueller chose to provide only details that exculpate, or did he also provide insight into his thoughts as to questionable behaviour", he said.

    The professor noted that the impact the report will have on Trump's reputation depends on how Mueller wrote his report and whether he included his own thoughts. According to Dressler, Mueller could have indicated that some actions committed by Trump's family or people close to him were technically legal, but still wrong in the special counsel's opinion.

    Little Prospect for Trump's Impeachment

    Lindsey Graham
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    ‘Someone Like Mueller’ Must Probe Trump Campaign Wiretapping - Lindsey Graham

    Both Slobogin and Dressler agree that the chances of an impeachment attempt against Trump being successful have diminished following the publication of the report's summary. Slobogin indicated that although impeachment on the basis of collusion is now close to impossible, there is still a potential scenario of impeaching Trump for obstruction of the investigation — something which wasn't ruled out in Mueller's report.

    The professor added that there are also other punishable offences for which Trump has been accused, such as "using the presidential office for personal gain, illegally using campaign funds to pay off various women".

    READ MORE: Trump Impeachment Still an Option, US Lawmaker Says Amid Mueller Report Debate

    Dressler, as well as Slobogin, still considers the chances of an impeachment process being initiated rather slim. Slobogin believes that an attempt would regardless fail in either of the houses of Congress and thinks that the Democrats should forget about it and "focus on their agenda". Dressler is confident that most of them are already thinking in that direction.

    "Most (not all) Democrats appear to feel that it is senseless to proceed with impeachment since they would not be successful in the Senate.  I believe it is fair to say that impeachment is now no longer an issue", Dressler said.

    Calls for Trump's impeachment first began prior to him taking office, but the first efforts to do so were made in May 2017, after POTUS fired then FBI Director James Comey, which some alleged was for his refusal to end the investigation against then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. The resolution to start an impeachment process failed in a House of Representatives vote 58-364, and had slim prospects of succeeding in a Republican-controlled Senate.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Mueller Probe's End to 'Take Temperature Down' in US-Russia Dialogue - Bannon
    Giuliani Slams Mueller Report For Line About ‘Not Exonerating’ Trump
    Completion of Mueller Probe Could Pave Way for Trump's 2020 Re-Election - Prof
    ‘Someone Like Mueller’ Must Probe Trump Campaign Wiretapping - Lindsey Graham
    Trump Wins Big Because Dems ‘Took Eye off the Ball’ With Mueller Report
    McConnell Blocks Dems Motion for Bill Calling on DoJ to Release Mueller Report
    Liberals Bail on Mueller as Report Finds No Collusion
    Tags:
    Mueller Report, investigation, Republican Party, Democratic Party, Robert Mueller, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse