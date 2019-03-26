Brexit: UK Should Leave Under WTO Rules – Political Commentator

Sputnik spoke with political commentator Keith Rowe for more.
Sputnik: Will the British parliament finally cave in and accept the Prime Minister's Brexit deal?
It really isn't; they are just caving in, they are weak, they are doing the wrong thing for the future of this country, and this must surely be stopped by someone.
Sputnik: Should Britain depart the EU under WTO rules instead of with a deal?
Keith Rowe: One hundred percent we should leave under WTO rules. We should be leaving on Friday, and we should leave as we agreed on WTO rules; we didn't vote for having a deal, we didn't vote for all of these extras, they would have been niceties if we got them but we voted.
The political class are in their Westminster bubble, and the MPs are not representative of the people. This is a huge problem for this country in the months and years to come, because the people being put forward by the political parties, and the people being elected into parliament in the main, do not actually represent the views of the people who are electing them.
I think that our current two party political system is broken, and probably broken beyond repair, and we need to make some big changes, but our MPs just don't represent the views of the people, and they should be considering in their votes the direction they were given by the people.
To now go back on that, just because they don't agree with it is a travesty of democracy, it is disgusting and they need to go, and the phrase that I like that has come across the water from America is, " we need to drain the swamp", because our MPs do not represent the people.
Sputnik: How much longer do you feel that Theresa May can remain in office? Is there a chance that Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn could win the next general or snap election?
How long this Prime Minister's got left in office? Again; who knows? She's been tipped to leave or be kicked out so many times, and she seems to be a real sticker in the job, she doesn't seem to want to give it up, or realise the need for her to go.
I suspect that the day is drawing ever closer, and it won't be terribly long before she has to go, but the real problem is that we're hearing that although everybody knows she's useless, and she's lost control in parliament; we're hearing that people are trying to do a deal that says if she goes; we'll vote for the agreement that she's made with the EU.
That doesn't make that agreement any better, it's still a disastrous deal, and we should still say a resounding no to that deal.
