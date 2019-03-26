Brexit: UK Should Leave Under WTO Rules – Political Commentator

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a shock mutiny from parliamentary MPs, who have taken the wheels in the commons to try and push through a series of votes aimed at drafting alternatives to her Brexit deal? But will this improve or worsen the UK’s political deadlock?

Sputnik spoke with political commentator Keith Rowe for more.

Sputnik: Will the British parliament finally cave in and accept the Prime Minister's Brexit deal?

Who knows whether this deal will get through? The parliamentary maths seems to shift from minute to minute, but what I think people need to take stock of; is that if this is such a bad deal as I believe it is, and it's been voted down by a record amount the first time she tried, and it was defeated the second time she tried, then why is this deal suddenly because the MPs are being blackmailed by the Prime Minister, being acceptable?

It really isn't; they are just caving in, they are weak, they are doing the wrong thing for the future of this country, and this must surely be stopped by someone.

Sputnik: Should Britain depart the EU under WTO rules instead of with a deal?

Keith Rowe: One hundred percent we should leave under WTO rules. We should be leaving on Friday, and we should leave as we agreed on WTO rules; we didn't vote for having a deal, we didn't vote for all of these extras, they would have been niceties if we got them but we voted.

The majority of the people in the biggest democratic ever in this country, seventeen point four million people voted to leave, and that is exactly what we should be doing on the twenty-ninth.

The political class are in their Westminster bubble, and the MPs are not representative of the people. This is a huge problem for this country in the months and years to come, because the people being put forward by the political parties, and the people being elected into parliament in the main, do not actually represent the views of the people who are electing them.

I think that our current two party political system is broken, and probably broken beyond repair, and we need to make some big changes, but our MPs just don't represent the views of the people, and they should be considering in their votes the direction they were given by the people.

After all; they couldn't make a decision to do with the EU, going back many years, and after all the turmoil that we've had in this country, they decided that they were so split in parliament, that they would give the decision to the people, well the people have spoken.

To now go back on that, just because they don't agree with it is a travesty of democracy, it is disgusting and they need to go, and the phrase that I like that has come across the water from America is, " we need to drain the swamp", because our MPs do not represent the people.

Sputnik: How much longer do you feel that Theresa May can remain in office? Is there a chance that Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn could win the next general or snap election?

I think Jeremy Corbyn and the current hard left Marxist Labour Party would take this country into places we really don't want to go, the racism we're seeing, the anti-Semitism we're seeing in Labour, the hard left economics must scare any right thinking person, and that's not specifically a party political viewpoint, it is the way Labour are behaving these days.

How long this Prime Minister's got left in office? Again; who knows? She's been tipped to leave or be kicked out so many times, and she seems to be a real sticker in the job, she doesn't seem to want to give it up, or realise the need for her to go.

I suspect that the day is drawing ever closer, and it won't be terribly long before she has to go, but the real problem is that we're hearing that although everybody knows she's useless, and she's lost control in parliament; we're hearing that people are trying to do a deal that says if she goes; we'll vote for the agreement that she's made with the EU.

That doesn't make that agreement any better, it's still a disastrous deal, and we should still say a resounding no to that deal.

