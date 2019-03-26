Register
21:11 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold up a proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu exits the White House from the West Wing in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2019

    Ex-Israeli PM Adviser on Golan Heights: Move to Help Netanyahu Win Elections

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Trump Recognises Golan Heights as Israeli Territory (8)
    0 10

    US President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday to sign a presidential proclamation officially recognising the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, thus formalising a move announced with a tweet earlier on Thursday.

    Syria has called the move "a blatant attack on its sovereignty". Damascus earlier promised it would recover the area via all available means.

    A spokesman for United Nations, meanwhile, reaffirmed on Monday that the status of the Golan Heights has not changed. Observers said the decision by Mr Trump was more symbolic in nature as Benjamin Netanyahu faces an election next month. However, media reports on Sunday suggested that the Israel Defence Forces and police were bracing themselves for possible violent protests near the Israeli-Syrian border.

    U.S. President Donald Trump holds a proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as he is applauded by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others during a ceremony in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    LIVE UPDATES: International Rejection of Trump's Golan Heights Declaration Saddens US - Pompeo
    Sputnik has discussed the reaction to Donald Trump's decision to officially recognise Israeli ownership of the occupied Golan Heights with Moshe Maoz, a professor of Islamic and Middle Eastern studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who served as an adviser to prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres, and who is one of the world's foremost experts on Syrian history and politics.

    Sputnik: How significant is Trump's recognition of the Golan Heights on the background of the failure of most other countries to do so?

    Saudi Arabia Flag
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / yasser zareaa / National day of Saudi Arabia
    Riyadh Denounces US Recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli Territory - Reports
    Moshe Maoz: I think it is significant because in the Security Council Trump or the United States can cast a veto. There is a decision against this act because the international community — at least a majority — is against this move by Trump, not to speak the Arab world, the Muslim world, which is very, very vehemently opposed to this act. And also the Druze in the Golan [Heights] and other things. So, I think it has more than symbolic value. It is very, very important. Of course, most Israeli Jews rejoice but they are not aware of the repercussions.

    Sputnik: Do you think that this was timed and intended to help boost Benjamin Netanyahu's stance prior to the elections?

    Moshe Maoz: No doubt. Yes, I mean not only this [but] also the invitation yesterday to do it publicly and just two weeks before the election. So, I think it is very well-intended by Trump to help Netanyahu to win the election.

    READ MORE: Trump's Golan Move Brings Mid East a Step Closer to New Conflict — Ex-Diplomat

    And yes, you can see it also in the country, in Israel that the popularity of Netanyahu, despite all his indictments and involvement in the corruption, it doesn't help him much. The majority still or a great deal of Israelis support him.

    Sputnik: To what extent do you think that this will actually help Netanyahu do well in the elections? Is this going to boost his ratings?

    A newly opened segregated West Bank highway, right side of the wall, is seen near Jerusalem Thursday, Jen. 10, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
    Ex-CIA Officer: US Could Push New 'Formula' for West Bank in Wake of Golan Stunt
    Moshe Maoz: No doubt. It is not only this step. It follows another perhaps more important move by Trump to back organise East Jerusalem as part of Israel and capital of Israel, which is again against international law. So, the combination of these two would help Netanyahu in the election, no doubt about it. And the major opposition of the Blue and White are trying to imitate Netanyahu and to show also that they are so militant against Syria, against the Palestinians. So, why vote for a substitute? Israelis always vote for the original, which is Netanyahu.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us about the significance of this piece of land, this swathe of land, what is so important about this historically to Syria and perhaps to Israel if there is such interest?

    Moshe Maoz: As far as Syria is concerned, unlike what many Israelis say that Syria has controlled this area only 19 years since its independence in 1946 — [that is not true]. Because this was part of Syria even under the Ottoman Empire and since World War I. So it is part of Syria. Now, number two: Israel has stationed Israeli troops about 60 kilometres from Damascus, the capital of Syria, which is a threat to Syria. So, Syria would not tolerate. Also, another thing is that there is a precedent already: Israel returned the entire Sinai to Egypt for peace.

    Golan Heights. File photo
    © AFP 2019 / JALAA MAREY
    Middle East Quiet on Golan Heights Because ‘the Arab World Is Divided Around Syria'
    In Syria, they say: "Oh, there is a precedent, we want too". And incidentally, people don't mention it, the Arab peace initiative, which was supported by most Muslim states. This is not only about the Palestinians, but also about the Golan Heights.

    Now from the Israeli point of view, it is a beautiful area for sightseeing and what have you but also strategically because it defends the north of Israel. As you know from '48 on there has been many bombings and strikes and attacks from the Golan Heights on Israel.

    READ MORE: Trump's Decision on Golan to Negate US Mideast Mediation Ability — Syrian Envoy

    So, it has been seen as a very, very major strategic asset. But if there is peace and there is demilitarisation of this region and incidentally Israel almost got into a deal with the Syrians in Shepherdstown and in Washington in 1999 and in 2000. Demilitarisation and peace is also important but also the new area of missiles, the land is less important than it used to be.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Moshe Maoz and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Trump Recognises Golan Heights as Israeli Territory (8)

    Related:

    Trump's Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights Draws Global Anger
    Riyadh Denounces US Recognition of Golan Heights as Israeli Territory - Reports
    Ex-CIA Officer: US Could Push New 'Formula' for West Bank in Wake of Golan Stunt
    Ankara Condemns Trump's Recognition of Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
    Tags:
    recognition, sovereignty, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Syria, United States, Golan Heights
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse