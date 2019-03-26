Matteo Salvini to Sputnik: 'I Don't Make Forecasts, I Look at Numbers'

"I don't make predictions, I look at numbers. In the previous elections, we [right-wing parties] had 6%. This time it will be more. I'll be satisfied even with a small rise," Salvini told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Chinese Belt and Road Plan Shouldn't Become Political Tool — Italy's Lega
When asked whether right-wing parties will be able to gain 20%, Salvini responded that he "liked that number".
Sputnik also spoke to Lara Comi, Deputy President of the European People's Party and the European Democrats at the European Parliament.
Sputnik: Italy has been in the Eurozone for 20 years already. In your view, what are the results of this period?
Sputnik: But not Eurozone 1 or Eurozone 2 for Northern and Southern Europe, as economists once predicted?
Lara Comi: No, one Eurozone is enough. The problem in Italy was the initial exchange rate. This was our main mistake.
Sputnik: What do you think of Brexit?
Lara Comi: The fact that the process would start on 30 June was inconceivable, it seemed just a joke… I would support the second referendum and ask the citizens again. I know that you can't do it; no one would allow that…
The views expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik
All comments
Show new comments (0)