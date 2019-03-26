Register
05:45 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this handout photo released by the Miraflores Presidential Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a V for Victory hand gesture after arriving at the Fort Tiuna military base in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

    Duque Gov't Worked Closely With US to Ratchet Up Sanctions Against Maduro - Prof

    © AP Photo / Marcelo Garcia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (396)
    0 0 0

    US officials believe that Colombia’s rebels are taking advantage of the crisis in neighboring Venezuela to boost their presence and the scope of illegal activities, including drug-trafficking.

    Admiral Craig Faller, the head of the US military's Southern Command, said that the US had sharpened its focus on the rebels and increased intelligence data sharing with Colombian officials. Faller also noted that no US allies in the region were seeking a military solution to the crisis in Venezuela.

    READ MORE: UN Concerned by US Sanctions' Possible Impact on Venezuelan People

    The groups of concern include Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) and some factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that refused to adhere to the 2016 peace agreement. Colombia's ambassador to Washington, former Vice President Francisco Santos, said that the groups had long been present in Venezuela but had grown stronger and more integrated into the country in recent months. Several US officials, cited by Reuters, said they believed senior leaders of both the ELN and FARC who did not adhere to the peace agreement were now located inside of Venezuela.

    Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Bruce Bagley, professor of the department of international studies at the University of Miami.

    Sputnik: Let's try and figure out where the truth here is and what's propaganda in the claims by the US military that Colombia's rebels have been boosting their presence in Venezuela, what will be your take on this?

    Dr. Bruce Bagley: Venezuela since President Chavez and certainly during President Maduro has tolerated the presence of first the FARC, now FARC dissident groups and the ELN in Venezuelan territory across the border from Colombia, it's sort of a safe zone or retreat, recreation area, so there is considerable truth to the idea that both the FARC dissidents and the ELN are taking advantage of Venezuelan territory in order to restock and resupply to carry out  operations in Colombia.

    Action in support of the president of Venezuela N. Maduro
    © Sputnik / Carlos Herrera
    Provocations May Take Place to Disrupt Further Russia-US Dialogue on Venezuela - Deputy FM
    Sputnik: So you're saying that certain groups FARC groups, rebel groups have been present on the territory of Venezuela, has there been any particular spike in their activity recently?

    Dr. Bruce Bagley: No, there hasn't been any spike in their activity. The border areas are contested zones, there's been conflict in the Catatumbo area in the Santander region of Colombia near the Venezuelan border. Certainly the ELN, which has had any negotiations with the Duque government suspended has continued and intensified operations over the last months, but their operations do not register much activity in Venezuela, it's coming across the border from Venezuela into Colombia that has been there target. And they certainly have carried out raids against the pipeline Cano Limon and other areas, so there is considerable activity in the ELN. Perhaps the biggest operation was the attack carried out by the ELN on the police station in South Bogotá about a month and a half ago which killed several dozen of Colombian policeman and injured a number of others. So there has been activity, the spike rate  has not been in recent days, but it's been occurring throughout 2019 as a result of the Duque government's decision to suspend all negotiations with the ELN.

    Sputnik: How would you asses the state of affairs in Colombia currently and its relationship with United States? Is it undergoing a certain transformation? Is it being boosted? What's your take?

    Dr. Bruce Bagley: No question that it's being boosted and the Duque government has sought to firm up and deepen relations with the United States. They are exploring the possibilities of aerial spraying of glyphosate or Roundup Ultra against the coco crop in Colombia, which was suspended in 2015 by the Santos government, the previous president of Colombia. This is in response to the pressure from the United States to do more against the coco crop and the Duque government have worked closely with the United States to ratchet up sanctions against the Maduro government.

    READ MORE: US Imposes New Sanctions Against Venezuela — Treasury Dept.

    Levels of hostility between Colombia and Venezuela have certainly grown a piece since Colombia recognised the Guaido government after the January election of President Maduro. So there are clear pieces of evidence indicating that Colombia is moving to work as closely as possible with the United States, the US military, which has a permanent military group in Colombia, which has been welcomed by the Duque government, is increasing its surveillance activities, its gathering of intelligence, its use of aerial overflights along the border area, its use of human intelligence as well, in order to complement the US government's decision to ratchet up economic sanctions against the Maduro government which have been very intense.

    The United States has tried to encourage the Colombians to increase their military presence along the border, but the Colombians, just like the Brazilians and the Bolsonaro government have both expressed no interest at all in military ventures in Venezuela.

    The levels of hostility are certainly quite high, there's no question about that. The Colombians have strengthened their military presence on the Colombian side along the border and they have welcomed US military presence and assistance.

    Sputnik: Can we actually say that the United States is to blame for the deteriorating relations between Venezuela and Colombia, because there are other factors as well that you've just mentioned?

    Dr. Bruce Bagley: No, I don't think you can say it's only the United States. Certainly the United Stated has taken the lead in sanctioning the Maduro government in seeking to holt all of its economic activities around PDVSA, it's put pressure on Citgo which has now been separated by PDVSA from its mother company in Venezuela, but the Colombians have been deeply resentful of the mass exodus of Venezuelans coming across the border. There are more than 1.2 million Venezuelans that have taken refuge in Colombian territory after crossing over from Venezuela because of the desperate economic situation that Venezuela is leading, but certainly the United States sanctions have further increased the pressures on the Maduro government and intensified the growing frictions that are occurring between Colombia and Venezuela.

    So the United States is part of the equation, but it's certainly not the only element. The failures of the Maduro government to deal with the owner internal problems, to feed its people, to provide medicine, to provide daily necessities to the Venezuelan people, the rampant inflation of the bolivar, counterband is coming across the border from Venezuela into Colombia which is part of the smuggling operations, foodstamps, live stock and other things are all part of it. From Colombia cocaine is going out through Venezuela. So Venezuelans also have some complaints what the Colombians have done or not done and the situation between two countries has gotten worse and will continue to get worse for the foreseeable future. The United States is not the only factor, but it's certainly one of them.

    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, wave flag during a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    ‘Economic War Against Us’: Venezuela Sanctions, Asset Seizures Cause of ‘Crisis’
    The Venezuelans tend to blame the United States, that convenient for the Maduro government. The Colombians blame Maduro for the unprecedented number of refugees in the country who are the mafia like presence along the Venezuelan-Colombian border, which some elements of the […] national in Venezuela have tolerated or actually participated in. So the entire situation has deteriorated dramatically and is getting much worse. The strains between Venezuela and Colombia have been getting much worse since the end of the Santos government and certainly throughout Duque's government since August 2018.

    Sputnik: Professor, there have been reports that a group of Colombians living abroad want the International Criminal Court to investigate the alleged mass killing of 100 social leaders in Colombia, what do we know about this case? Is it getting publicity in the US?

    Dr. Bruce Bagley: It's gotten some minor publicity, but the Trump administration has said almost nothing about it. The Trump administration is trying to maintain a good working relationship with the Duque government and has basically overlooked the problem of the systematic killing of social leaders in Colombia, and including some of the demobilised FARC people. The human rights situation in Colombia has deteriorated as a result of the policies that have been pursued by the Duque government, which is backed, of course, by the conservative political figure, dominant leader Alvaro Uribe Velez who is former president and served two terms in Colombia. So there has been consistent and systematic deterioration of the human rights situation in Colombia, attacks by the Duque government on the special judicial process set up during the peace accords that were established by Santos with the FARC, and there has been very little done by the Duque government to protect either in the FARC demobilised combatants that we have gone into the concentration zones, or more broadly the social leaders. There has been very limited response and various growing international concern among NGOs in the United States and in Europe about the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in Colombia, there's no question about it.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (396)

    Related:

    Venezuelan Opposition Seizes Control of 3 Diplomatic Buildings in US
    UN Concerned by US Sanctions’ Possible Impact on Venezuelan People
    Venezuela Redirects Exports Above 1Mln Bpd From US to Asia - Saudi Minister
    Tags:
    sanctions, National Liberation Army (ELN), United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girls Wearing National Outfits During Celebrations of Nowruz at Astana Expo in Nur-Sultan
    Kazakhstan's Bright Festivity: Girls Donning National Outfits Stun With Beauty
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse