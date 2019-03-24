Register
21:41 GMT +324 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers build a Boeing Co. 737 at the company's Renton, Wash. assembly plant Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2006

    Why 737 MAX Mess is Just Tip of the Iceberg for Boeing's Main Market - Defence

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    250

    Boeing has submitted an upgrade intended to fix faulty anti-stall software on board its 737 MAX 8 planes to US regulators following fatal accidents involving two of its aircraft. However, as a Sputnik investigation informed by expert analysis has discovered, the company's problems could go far beyond the realm of its civil aviation division.

    The troubled US aerospace giant confirmed Saturday that it had delivered a new version of software for the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), the anti-stall feature which may have caused the loss of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 plane on March 10, and a suspiciously similar accident in Indonesia last October involving a Lion Air aircraft of the same model.

    What MCAS Does and Why Its Installation is a Scandal Waiting to Explode

    The safety feature, capable of activating "without pilot input" to trim the rear horizontal stabiliser nose downward when detecting a perceived risk of stall in low-speed, low-altitude flight, was installed aboard the 737 MAX 8 as part of a series of engineering solutions by Boeing aimed at accommodating larger, more fuel-efficient engines which proved to have a tendency to push the plane's nose skyward during flight. Unfortunately, as media investigations revealed last week, the fated Ethiopian and Indonesian airliners may have lacked two key safety features associated with the MCAS, including an erroneous reading sensor, for which Boeing apparently charged extra. Official investigations continue, with official results not yet forthcoming.

    Boeing 737 MAX 8
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Canadian, European Regulators to Hold Independent Reviews of Boeing 737 MAX
    What's more, amid media reports that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials pushed the agency's safety engineers to delegate crucial safety assessments on the plane to Boeing itself in order to quickly push the plane through certification, the FBI quietly joined a criminal investigation in a federal grand jury probe into the certification process last week.

    Military Aircraft, Rocketry Divisions Face Own Problems

    Boeing's Commercial Airplanes division isn't the only one to face problems. Last week, the company's Space Launch System (SLS) heavy rocket program, developed by the Defence, Space & Security division, received flak from Congress amid repeated delays and expected cost overruns.

    Similarly, in early March, the US Air Force grounded its entire fleet of KC-46A tanker for a week amid safety concerns after finding "loose ends," unwanted tools and other garbage littered throughout freshly delivered aircraft. A Boeing spokesman played down that problem as a "temporary" issue.

    However, according to Giovanni de Briganti, a defence analyst and editor-in-chief of Defence-Aerospace.com, the problems faced across the US aerospace giant may be more than 'temporary', and may in fact signal a much broader problem with the company and its management.

    Artist's concept showing the 77-ton configuration of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket launching into space.
    © NASA .
    NASA Heavy Rocket May Not Get Off the Ground in Time for Moon Mission - Director
    "The fact that both 737 MAX and KC-46A problems come at the same time could be a coincidence, but it could also suggest that Boeing is emphasizing expediency and financial results over technical rigour," de Briganti told Sputnik.

    According to the observer, the larger problem may be that "twenty years after the merger with McDonnell Douglas, Boeing's historical company culture of technical excellence is fading as Boeing managers retire, and are replaced by a greater corporate emphasis on results" and  the financial bottom line.

    The same issues which caused the deadly MCAS 'glitch' may cause potential problems for the company's military autopilot systems as well, de Briganti stressed. "Initially, the US Navy, which uses a couple of other Boeing 737 variants, said they were not affected, but on Thursday its chief of staff ordered a review of procedures and training, with an emphasis on autopilots. This could be either a routine precaution or a sign the problem is more widespread than initially thought," the analyst warned.

    Pilots in other branches of the military flying large cargo and transport planes, and even the president's Air Force One Boeing VC-25, have been quietly ordered to be on the lookout for and to analyse any "autopilot anomalies" following the 737 MAX 8 accidents.

    De Briganti's assessment was echoed by independent aviation analyst and commercial aviation specialist Eddie Miceli, who went even further, and said that he had "no doubt" that there were likely to be undisclosed problems with military aviation computer systems which would likely remain unknown to the general public due to military secrecy.

    "It is a completely different branch of aviation, and any concerns or flaws have always been addressed and corrected internally and without disclosing them to the general public," Miceli said.

    Boeing's Defence Business Model Likely Safe Thanks to Underbidding & Oligopoly Status

    Whatever problems Boeing may face, whether in commercial aviation or the defence sector, the company is likely to remain one of the largest and most trusted defence contractors for the Pentagon, as its growing defence portfolio can attest.

    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.
    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Boeing Receives $4 Bln Military Contract Despite Global 737 MAX Grounding
    Last week, despite continued fallout from the 737 MAX issue, the company won a $4 billion contract to build 78 F/A-18 Super Hornets for the US Navy, with the deal piling more cash onto the over $12 billion Boeing already secured last year in three separate tenders for a next-gen Air Force training jet, a next-gen MQ-25 unmanned tanker for the Navy, and design work to replace the workhorse Huey helicopter.

    According to de Briganti, Boeing won these contracts through a strategy of "massively underbidding" the competition. 

    "For example, the US Air Force had budgeted $19.7 billion for the T-X jet trainer program, but Boeing won it with a bid of $9.7 billion. This will inevitably lead to cost overruns, which in turn will encourage expediency and possibly to cutting corners, as reportedly happened on the MCAS certification," the analyst explained. 

    Also last week, the DoD's inspector general launched an ethics probe into acting Secretary of Defence and Boeing veteran Patrick Shanahan to determine whether he had inappropriately promoted Boeing products in his role as defence chief. Shanahan famously got in trouble earlier this year after calling Lockheed Martin's $1.5 trillion F-35 fighter plane "f***ed up" while claiming that the plane "would be done much better" if the contract had gone to Boeing.

    Abraham Ait, founder and editor-in-chief of Military Watch Magazine, told Sputnik that notwithstanding concerns of favouritism by Shanahan, his comments on the F-35 were "far from unique," merely echoing sentiments expressed by experts and officials across the board, including former Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, who once described the F-35 program as a "textbook example" of the US's "broken defence acquisition system."

    According to Ait, while Boeing is a major defence supplier, its position in the US arms market can better be described as being part of an "oligopoly" than a monopoly, with Lockheed Martin in fact receiving "the bulk of contracts" (and cash) under President Trump thanks to the production of the F-35, which is "by far the largest weapons program in military history."

    A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    FBI Joins Criminal Probe Into Boeing 737 Max 8 Certification - Report
    "Whether the disparity between the two manufacturers will change in future, particularly given the dissatisfaction repeatedly voiced by both government and military officials regarding their handling of the F-35 program, remains to be seen – but it could well lead to Boeing taking a greater market share," Ait admitted.

    Speaking to Sputnik about the probability of Boeing actually carrying out a systemic, across the board review of the safety of all of its aerospace products in the aftermath of the 737 MAX accidents, investigative journalist David Lindorff, author of a widely popular expose for The Nation magazine on Pentagon waste, suggested that the key issue was the company's immense power in both the civilian and military aerospace sectors in the United States.

    "There are two questions that you're asking, really. One is — how high should they go? and the other is — how high will they go? Because Boeing is a very powerful company. I think it's the major exporter in the United States in terms of dollar volume…It's a huge part of our export economy. Plus it's also a huge defence contractor. So to take them on in a serious way and really look for the truth is asking a lot in our rather corrupted political system," Lindorff emphasised.

    Related:

    Boeing Submits 737 MAX 8 Software Upgrade to FAA After Deadly Crashes
    Haiti Bans Flights of Boeing 737 MAX Planes in Country’s Airspace
    Boeing Scrambles to Test 737 MAX as Indonesian Flag Carrier Dumps $4.9 Bln Order
    Ethiopian Airlines Slams WP Report on Boeing 737 Max Crash as 'Defamation'
    Boeing's Well-Kept Secret: How 737 Max Flaws Killed 346 People in 5 Months
    Boeing Receives $4 Bln Military Contract Despite Global 737 MAX Grounding
    Tags:
    civilian aircraft, expert analysis, safety, airline, military, analysis, 737 MAX-8, Boeing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    Crime That Won't Be Forgotten: 20th Anniversary of NATO Aggression in Yugoslavia
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse