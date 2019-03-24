Register
24 March 2019
    Journalist on Brexit : Departing EU on WTO Rules Is 'Extremely Unlikely'

    Opinion
    The EU has agreed to partially extend Article Fifty on the conditions that the outcome must be to accept British Prime Minister Theresa May’s much-maligned Brexit deal. Sputnik spoke about it with journalist David Lindsay.

    Sputnik: Will the Prime Minister's deal finally get through parliament, or will the UK end up departing the EU on WTO rules?

    David Lindsay: To be honest, I really do not know. My suspicion and my calculation really is that it will still fail, though by a much smaller margin than previously, however never bet against anything these days.

    One thing that I think is extremely unlikely is that we will depart on WTO rules and that now that she has been given an extension, however short, something else will be pulled out of the hat at some point during this period, in order to prevent that from happening.

    Sputnik: Has the political class in Britain let the people down?

    David Lindsay: I'm afraid what we have seen in the course of the three years since the referendum, is what might be an attempt of taking back control, which after the referendum result, the people who really run this country have re-asserted their dominance.

    Sputnik: What would the public's reaction be if the Prime Minister's deal is accepted?

    David Lindsay: I think that there will be a very angry reaction but not a physically violent one, because that kind of thing happens in Britain over poverty and that kind of thing, but it will not happen over constitutional questions like that.

    There will be very considerable anger, and you will see people take to the streets and so on, but not in particularly large numbers.

    The rage will be felt at the ballot box, when there is the next general election, and we're back to the old situation where you never know when a general election is going to happen.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

