Register
17:09 GMT +324 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

    Netanyahu to Benefit From Trump's Golans Move, Not Clear How Much – Scholar

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 22 March, Donald Trump announced his decision to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights seized by Tel Aviv during the 1967 Six Day War from Syria. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), shared his views on the move and its potential consequences.

    In a groundbreaking development US President Trump signalled that Washington would recognise the Golan Heights as Israel's sovereign territory. The announcement came ahead of the release of Trump's yet veiled Middle East peace plan, dubbed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the "deal of the century" for the Israelis and Palestinians.

    Earlier, in December 2017, the US president announced the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, thus recognising the city as Israel's capital. In 1981 the Israeli Knesset passed legislation extending Tel Aviv's authority to the Golan Heights which was criticised at that time by both the UN and the Reagan Administration.

    Spuntik reached out to Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), asking him to comment on Trump's decision and its possible impact on the upcoming Israeli parliamentary elections which are due to take place on 9 April 2019.

    Sputnik: What was your reaction to Donald Trump's statement regarding the Golan Heights, how could it affect the situation in the region? Is it going to be something positive?

    Efraim Inbar: Well, I think that first of all a huge majority of the Israelis are very happy with this change in the American policy and we welcome it. In Israel there is great consensus that the Golan Heights, because of its strategic importance, should remain part of the state of Israel, and the American recognition of the Israeli rule over the Golan Heights simply is an additional dose of realism to the approach towards the Middle East.

    READ MORE: Trump Mulled Recognising Golan Heights as Israel's Territory for Long Time

    Sputnik: We've been hearing that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo given a statement about this alleged "deal of the century" between Israel and Palestine, the effect that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ratings could potentially have weeks before Israeli elections. Is this something that is going to positively affect him in the upcoming election?    

    Efraim Inbar: I think that Netanyahu will definitely benefit from Trump's decision, it's not clear, you know, how much, it is a close race and the polls indicate [a] slight advantage to Netanyahu but we are still almost three weeks away from election. So, every bit of support Netanyahu can get probably will help him.

    A general view of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    A general view of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

    READ MORE: Syria 'Determined' to Recover Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights, Lambasts Trump

    Sputnik: What is known with regards to experts like yourself about this plan? Is there a lot of talk about it in Israel? Is there any sort of specific news about what the content  is?

    Efraim Inbar: About the content of the "deal of the century"?

    Sputnik: Absolutely, that's correct.

    Efraim Inbar: Of course, most of the details are unknown and we presume that it will abide by the two state paradigm and of course it will be more favourable than the Clinton Parameters which were supposed to be, you know, definite resolution to the conflict and which was not acceptable for Israel. So, we simply will wait since the Israeli position, of any government that will be elected will be positive toward the offer, plan made by President Trump. And we will probably say "yes", and maybe we'll have a few "buts", you know, a few reservations.         

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

    Related:

    Trump Mulled Recognising Golan Heights as Israel's Territory for Long Time
    'We Cannot Allow the Legitimisation of Invasion of Golan Heights' - Erdogan
    Russia Slams Trump's Announcement on Golan as Direct Violation of Int'l Law
    Syria 'Determined' to Recover Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights, Lambasts Trump
    Pompeo Claims Trump Sent by God to Save Israel, Turkey Scolds US for Golan Hts.
    Tags:
    disputed territory, sovereignty, Six-Day War, Knesset, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Syria, United States, Golan Heights
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Miss Russia' Contestants in Moscow
    Meet Dazzling Contestants Who Dare to Fight for the Crown at "Miss Russia 2019"
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok