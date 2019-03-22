Register
03:54 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An anti-Brexit pro-remain supporter shouts out during a gathering outside the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

    Scholar: 'EU Can’t Be Seen to Give Better Terms to Someone Leaving the Club'

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik has talked about the study on the consequences of a no-deal Brexit with Huw Edwards, senior lecturer of economics at Loughborough University.

    According to a recent study by Bertelsmann Stiftung foundation, a no-deal Brexit could cost Germany up to €10 billion per year. The study suggests that the Europeans, without Great Britain, would have to suffer revenue losses of €40 billion per year in a hard Brexit. This no-deal Brexit would hit the British themselves the hardest, while Germany will face the second highest loss in the European Union. At the same time, the study showed that the United States and China might benefit from Brexit.

    Sputnik: A new study shows that the EU nations' incomes will be severely hit by the UK break away from the bloc without a deal. Bearing this in mind, why can't Brussels negotiate a deal with London that would pass the Parliament as to avoid the negative impact of this outcome? I suppose it's no surprise seeing another study that's negative; what's your particular take on this?

    Huw Edwards: A hard Brexit is going to hit everybody. And you've got to distinguish between the long-term costs, which are not good by any means, and the short-term costs because I think there is a lack of preparation on all sides. Regarding the absolute amount, obviously, the UK would be hit more than anyone else, certainly relative to the size, our economy would be hit a lot more than anyone else. So, though the study seems to focus on the costs to Germany, I dare say because of their specialists, really of the EU economies ones who would be most worried I'd say would be Ireland and possibly Belgium. The Belgians are certainly very worried, they don't think their ports could cope with a disorderly Brexit.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after tellers announced the results of the vote Brexit deal in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video.
    © REUTERS /
    Prof on Brexit: 'There's Something of a Political Crisis But There Are Routes Forward'
    Sputnik: It's interesting you're mentioning Belgium because we are not really focused too much on Belgium; it's all been about Germany, I suppose, because, obviously, that's the leading country…

    Huw Edwards: Obviously, it will cost them [Germany], but you've got to bear in mind the calculations from the European side which, in a sense the EU sees itself as a club and they can't be seen to give better terms to someone leaving a club, someone outside a club, than they can do to insider members. And that is the bottom line because they don't want the whole project to unravel. So, people knew that before the referendum, and I think the Leave campaign were very dishonest in the way they sold it as they deceived themselves; David Davis was saying "what an easy job it would be doing a deal with the Europeans." It isn't because a deal which threatens to unravel the whole of the European Union is never going to be offered.

    Sputnik: I think your words "a deal that's going to unravel the European Union" are probably going to be the key statement really; and this is where we are in this mess, in this malaise, I suppose…

    Huw Edwards: I suppose so. I mean, it's really hard to know; Theresa May is still gambling, I think, that the deal that she has got does have a fair chance of passing. It has to be said that the Irish have played their hand very hard; I mean, although they are one of the countries themselves that'd be hit hardest by a disorderly Brexit, the Irish have played a very hard game. And remember that they have a veto in Brussels. And Ireland does not want to be seen to do anything which reinstates a hard border between the Irish Republic and the North. At the same time, obviously, the UK has a problem because the government is very dependent on the DUP [Democratic Unionist Party]. So, it is Ireland that is the key bloc here I think.

    Sputnik: I think, obviously, from an Irish point of view, it's very important because of the alignment that we've got with the United Kingdom. Let me just ask you specifically about Germany and France though because it's quite important for our global listeners. Germany and France will wind up among those most severely hit by a hard Brexit; what could Berlin and Paris do to avoid those negative impacts?

    Huw Edwards: They could possibly soften their stance on the Irish border. It may well be that they could provide more assurances there. But when you consider the size of the economies of Germany and France, they could take this hit; it is the smaller countries like Ireland and Belgium that actually are more worried I would have said, and the UK.

    Brexit
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    EU27 Unanimously Agree to May's Request for Brexit Delay
    Sputnik: Given the findings of the study, I suppose this is a sort of common sense question which most people are struggling to understand, but we know that there's agenda from the EU that they obviously want the UK to remain in the European Union. How much is there a political will in Brussels to actually strike a deal that would ensure Britain's withdrawal from the bloc? I mean, there's absolutely zero will for Brussels to actually strike a deal with the UK, they just want…

    Huw Edwards: I'm not sure how glad the Germans and the French would be to have the British back at the table inside the EU, let alone participating in the European elections. On the other hand, I think within Brussels they might want it; but at the same time there probably is an acceptance that the UK is likely to be leaving and they are likely to be leaving with some sort of deal, that would be better than leaving with no deal. But they would feel, I suppose, they can't be seen to be too accommodating, particularly given the European Research Group (ERG) have been I would say completely unreasonable in the way they are handling this. The problem that Brussels I think have slightly shot themselves in the thoughts because I would have said that the Parliament's threat to effectively block no-deal would actually be one thing that probably would bring the ERG on side, or many of them, to support Theresa May's deal. By the Europeans now saying "deal has to be agreed before we get an extension" they may inadvertently have been putting no-deal back on the table, and that actually weakens Theresa May's position.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Ready to Allow Brexit Delay Only Until May 22 - Reports
    No-Deal Brexit Could Cost Germany Up to $11.4Bln Annually - Study
    Bank of England Maintains Key Rate at 0.75% Amid Brexit Preparations
    EU to Reportedly Reject UK PM May's Request for Brexit Delay
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse