Register
07:54 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US and Saudi flags flutter on a main road in the Saudi capital Riyadh (File)

    Academic: Many People Hope to Profit from Close Saudi Arabia-US Relations

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Radio Sputnik has discussed the issue of US-Saudi Arabia nuclear deals with Joshua Landis, an American academic who specialises in the Middle East and the head of the Centre for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.

    Sputnik: Since 2009 Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Republican [Senator] Marco Rubio have taken the initiative to study negotiations between Washington and Riyadh on the subject of agreements in the nuclear field. So, the goal [of these negotiations] is to eliminate tensions in the region. What could the investigation reveal?

    Joshua Landis: You know, I don't know enough about the nuclear discussions between Saudi Arabia and the United States. I know that there have been a number of congressmen who have been interested in generating business and making money through these sorts of nuclear deals, and that it is a bad idea. Many people are cautioning against it because it will only increase the nuclear competition in the region.

    US and Saudi flags flutter on a main road in the Saudi capital Riyadh (File)
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Washington-Riyadh Nuclear Talks Continue, Ball in 'Saudis’ Court' - US Official
    Sputnik: Is it likely that US senators' actions could affect US-Saudi relations in general?

    Joshua Landis: That the US sanctions in effect against Iran?

    Sputnik: Yes.

    Joshua Landis: I am not sure what your question is.

    READ MORE: US Senators Request Probe of Trump Office's Nuclear Talks With Saudi Arabia

    Sputnik: Actions not sanctions, senator's actions, could they affect US-Saudi relations in general?

    Joshua Landis: Yes. There is a lot of… Especially under this administration, there are many people who are hoping to profit from the close relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States. And clearly, Saudi Arabia is attempting to build its financial links to the United States in order to lock in this pro-Saudi policy. And it has been spending money in many different places on think-tanks, on contributions and of course, on business ties, which are good for both countries. And that has been a constant line of President Trump, which is that he is trying to "Make America Great Again". He wants money and this kind of contract is good for making money for Americans. And therefore, other priorities like human rights, killing Yemenis are of less importance.

    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.
    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    US Senate Passes Resolution to End Military Support for Saudi-Led War in Yemen
    READ MORE: Venezuela Redirects Exports Above 1Mln Bpd From US to Asia — Saudi Minister

    Sputnik: So, let's keep the nuclear question. So, I think this one will be from your area of expertise. Some experts from the Persian Gulf say that the US Congress wants to protect Israel from a possible nuclear threat from its neighbours. So, is there a grain of truth to this?

    Joshua Landis: Yes, I think that most congressmen are very sensitive to Israeli needs. And Israel makes its interests very clear on Capitol Hill and in each election cycle. So, there is resistance to allowing Saudi Arabia to have nuclear refinement capabilities because (this could) if there were a regime change or a revolution or an uprising in Saudi Arabia, it could easily fall to the wrong hands. And we have seen this already in Iran, where the United States helped the Shah of Iran produce nuclear power plants that then America accused the Islamic Republic of shifting towards the manufacture of weapons or at least they feared that it would become used for nuclear weaponry.

    So, Israel has fought against this sort of development in the past. Israel was dead set against the sale of AWACS planes in the 1970s and 1980s to Saudi Arabia. And the preparations, once Iran became the Islamic Republic, the United States began to help Saudi Arabia build a very sophisticated military infrastructure. The infrastructure that we saw deployed in 1990 in the war against Iraq and the Kuwait War (The Gulf War, codenamed Operation Desert Shield — ed. note Sputnik).

    And Israel lobbied against that because they were worried that if the United States built up Saudi Arabia as a major military power that it could backfire on Israel. So, there have always been tensions. But as Saudi Arabia and Israel have become more and more collaborative, Saudi Arabia has realised that the only way to smooth the path for its own military development is to draw closer and closer to Israel because that is the way to if not neutralise the pro-Israeli lobby in the United States to perhaps turn it into an ally in the attempt to develop its own military power, Saudi Arabia's military power, by using that to Israel's favour and by siding with Israel against the Palestinians.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Slammed by 9/11 Victim's Wife for Prioritising Ties With Saudis Over Justice
    US May Soon Grab Saudi Arabia’s Crown as World’s Biggest Oil Exporter – IEA
    US Talent Agency Reportedly Returns Saudis $400Mln Funds Due to Khashoggi Case
    Saudi Arabia Appoints First Ever Female Envoy to US - Royal Decree
    Tags:
    US-Saudi deal, US Congressman, nuclear deal, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse